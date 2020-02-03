There are many factors that can influence supplements' bioavailability, such as the type of ingredient and the format in which it is consumed and processed. The bioavailability of key substances in many food supplements can often be as low as 5-10% of what we ingest. Carocelle Micelle Technology has been developed to improve carotenoids bioavailability and bioactivity. - December 24, 2016 - Cambridge Micelle Technology Inc.