Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Bausch... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and highly... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Cambridge Micelle Technology in Carocelle® Lycopene and Resveratrol Anti-Ageing and Cardio-Protective Formula Resveratrol and lycopene are the compounds known for anti-ageing and cardio-protective properties. Consumers have an enormous choice of food supplements including lycopene and resveratrol, but key information is often missing: what happens to the substance once consumed and how much of it is really absorbed? - February 14, 2017 - Cambridge Micelle Technology Inc.

Improving Lutein’s Efficacy with a Breakthrough Carocelle® Technology There are many factors that can influence supplements' bioavailability, such as the type of ingredient and the format in which it is consumed and processed. The bioavailability of key substances in many food supplements can often be as low as 5-10% of what we ingest. Carocelle Micelle Technology has been developed to improve carotenoids bioavailability and bioactivity. - December 24, 2016 - Cambridge Micelle Technology Inc.

EyeTrain Announces New Version of ABO Exam Study App for Opticians OptiQuiz app is the first study app on the market for opticians. - May 01, 2014 - EyeTrain

myGaze® Powers Mesa Ideas’ Eye Tracking Tablet for Assistive Users Mesa Ideas chooses myGaze® gaze tracker by Visual Interaction to provide gaze control for AAC applications on their new MU15 Sagittarius tablet for assistive users. - April 09, 2014 - Visual Interaction

EyeTrain Launches First ABO Exam Study App for Opticians OptiQuiz is quiz app that reviews content for national certification exams. This app was designed by an optician for opticians. - September 03, 2013 - EyeTrain

LETMEDCO Supports Hurricane Sandy Relief Efforts LETMEDCO also donated gloves, surgical masks and cleaning supplies to affected areas. “It was one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences of my life,” Letendre said. - February 16, 2013 - LETMEDCO

ABiSee Inc., Announces New Reseller Arrangement with New England Low Vision ABiSee Inc., Announces New Reseller arrangement in the Education Market with New England Low Vision, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based provider of assistive technology. - October 12, 2012 - ABiSee, Inc.

ABiSee Inc. Announces That Its Instant Readers, Eye-Pal and Zoom-Ex, Are Now Compatible with Kurzweil 1000™ Users of the ABiSee Eye-Pal & Zoom-Ex can now have access to the broad variety of reading, learning and productivity features found in Kurzweil 1000. - January 05, 2011 - ABiSee, Inc.

Hot Ideas World is Warming Hearts This Christmas Hot Ideas World Inc., the creator of the Eye-POD Finger Free Contact Lens Inserter, Donates Thousands of Magic WishBones to Shriners Children's Hospitals Worldwide in an Effort to bring a little cheer to Children who are in the hospital over the Holiday. - December 26, 2009 - Hot Ideas World Inc

LensShopper Launches UK Exclusive First established in 2007, popular contact lens price comparison LensShopper is now launching LensShopper.co.uk, a pricing guide specifically for the UK. - August 22, 2009 - LensShopper