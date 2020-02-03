PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for BVI (Beaver-Visitec International)


San Antonio, FL, February 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for BVI. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find BVI’s line of industry leading punctum plugs and surgical products.

BVI is a leading manufacturer for some of the most commonly used punctum plugs for dry eye therapy and post-surgical care. Preferred by eye doctors worldwide, BVI’s brand names include: Parasol, Plus, Extend, Extend 180, and Collagen. BVI also manufactures a line of surgical products.

Ophthalmics, Inc.’s CEO Felix Rodriguez states, “We are very happy to be on board with BVI. The products are well-known and trusted for their high level of quality. It strengthens our product offering vital to the success of our customer's practices.”

Ophthalmology and Optometry practices can purchase these products from Ophthalmics, Inc. at www.shophthalmics.com or by calling toll-free 833-568-4016.

About Ophthalmics, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Ophthalmics, Inc. is a leading supplier of eye care supplies to ophthalmic and optometric practices. Its mission is to be the premier wholesale distributor of eye care supplies in the USA. By using state of the art technology and aligning with the best manufacturers, Ophthalmics, Inc. is creating a marketplace that is second to none.
Contact Information
Ophthalmics, Inc.
Tom Gosselin
813-467-9900
Contact
www.shophthalmics.com

