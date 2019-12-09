Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary





Ophthalmics, Inc. has combined low prices and a highly trained customer service staff with technology advances that give customers the tools they need to be successful. Chief Operations Officer Tom Gosselin said, “The first year is typically the hardest for a new company. We’ve seen nothing but growth since our inception. That tells us that the market wants what we have to offer.”



Ophthalmology and Optometry practices can create their account with Ophthalmics, Inc. at



About Ophthalmics, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Ophthalmics, Inc. is a leading supplier of eye care supplies to ophthalmic and optometric practices. Its mission is to be the premier wholesale distributor of eye care supplies in the USA. By using state of the art technology and aligning with the best manufacturers, Ophthalmics, Inc. is creating a marketplace that is second to none. San Antonio, FL, December 09, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly becoming the top choice for eye care professionals in the US.Ophthalmics, Inc. has combined low prices and a highly trained customer service staff with technology advances that give customers the tools they need to be successful. Chief Operations Officer Tom Gosselin said, “The first year is typically the hardest for a new company. We’ve seen nothing but growth since our inception. That tells us that the market wants what we have to offer.”Ophthalmology and Optometry practices can create their account with Ophthalmics, Inc. at www.shophthalmics.com or by calling toll-free 833-568-4016.About Ophthalmics, Inc.Founded in 2018, Ophthalmics, Inc. is a leading supplier of eye care supplies to ophthalmic and optometric practices. Its mission is to be the premier wholesale distributor of eye care supplies in the USA. By using state of the art technology and aligning with the best manufacturers, Ophthalmics, Inc. is creating a marketplace that is second to none.