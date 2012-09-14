PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BioFridge Medical Refrigeration Devices Launches New Website BioFridge Inc., a leader in portable medical refrigeration, has recently launched its new website which can be found at www.biofridge.com. The company’s medical refrigeration products were developed to address concerns with poor medical cold storage within labs, medical facilities, universities,... - December 19, 2017 - BioFridge

Tempest is Proud to Announce the Hiring of Wayne Schaeffer to Project Engineer Tempest, manufacturer of industrial Chillers and heat transfer systems, today announced the hiring of Wayne Schaeffer to Project Engineer. - June 28, 2017 - Tempest

Tempest Promotes Steve Darmon to Director of Engineering Tempest, a manufacturer of industrial chillers and heat transfer systems, today announced the promotion of Steve Darmon to Director of Engineering. - June 21, 2017 - Tempest

SandenVendo America Announces New Refrigeration System, KuraBan, for Food Service Industry KuraBan is a new refrigeration system for the food-service industry that maintains freshness, quality, and flavor three to ten times longer than conventional refrigeration. - May 31, 2017 - SandenVendo America, Inc.

The Durham Bulls Call BlueHat Mechanical Up to the Plate for Commercial Refrigeration Blue Hat Mechanical is pleased to announce that the Durham Bulls Athletic Park has partnered with Blue Hat to take care of all refrigeration maintenance and repairs at the park this season and beyond. For the park's 20th anniversary, the Bulls wanted to upgrade the menu and made the decision to take... - June 04, 2015 - BlueHat Mechanical, Inc.

Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning Celebrates 25 Years in Business For 25 years, Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning has served countless residents as the trusted Jackson, MI HVAC contractor. The company has a proud tradition of helping people throughout the region stay comfortable no matter the weather. - May 04, 2015 - Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning

Chicago Heating and Air Conditioning Contractor Launches Information Portal on Commercial Refrigeration, Heating and Cooling Refrigeration Systems Service Inc. today announced the launch of www.bensonrefrigeration.com as an information portal for Chicago metro homeowners to find information about heating and air conditioning and commercial refrigeration solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly... - January 18, 2014 - Refrigeration Systems Service Inc.

Nextday Catering Launches Next Day Delivery System Nextday Catering, the UK’s favourite provider of catering equipment and supplies, announce they are now offering a next day delivery service in time for the Christmas rush. In a bid to process more orders per hour and delivery products in time for Christmas, Nextday Catering’s warehouse... - December 13, 2012 - Nextday Catering

Nextday Catering Equipment Now Offers Jamie Oliver Products for Professionals Nextday Catering, the UK’s favourite provider of catering supplies and equipment, announce the arrival of their new Jamie Oliver range. Nextday Catering is the first commercial catering supplier of Jamie Oliver products on the internet, and can provide high-quality products that are perfect for... - December 13, 2012 - Nextday Catering

Nextday Catering Stocks 3000 New Products for Christmas Season Nextday Catering, leading UK suppliers of catering equipment to professional catering outlets, have added 3000 new products to their already extensive range in time for the Christmas season. The company has extended their range of hygiene products, disposables, crockery, glassware and cutlery. Whereas... - November 30, 2012 - Nextday Catering

Free Kegerator to be Given Away by Austin-Based Company Kegerators.com Kegerators.com Provides Kegerator Grand Prize in the Saint Arnold Austin Scavenger Hunt Pub Crawl. - February 19, 2009 - Kegerators.com