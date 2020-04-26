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Within Refrigeration Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Cold Room Price in Nigeria by Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC)
Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC) is the leading cold room manufacturer in Nigeria, offering diverse range of cold rooms, walk-in freezers and blast freezers for commercial use. Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company has supplied and shall continue to supply customers nationwide. - April 26, 2020 - Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company
BioFridge Medical Refrigeration Devices Launches New Website
BioFridge Inc., a leader in portable medical refrigeration, has recently launched its new website which can be found at www.biofridge.com. The company’s medical refrigeration products were developed to address concerns with poor medical cold storage within labs, medical facilities,... - December 19, 2017 - BioFridge
Tempest is Proud to Announce the Hiring of Wayne Schaeffer to Project Engineer
Tempest, manufacturer of industrial Chillers and heat transfer systems, today announced the hiring of Wayne Schaeffer to Project Engineer. - June 28, 2017 - Tempest
Tempest Promotes Steve Darmon to Director of Engineering
Tempest, a manufacturer of industrial chillers and heat transfer systems, today announced the promotion of Steve Darmon to Director of Engineering. - June 21, 2017 - Tempest
SandenVendo America Announces New Refrigeration System, KuraBan, for Food Service Industry
KuraBan is a new refrigeration system for the food-service industry that maintains freshness, quality, and flavor three to ten times longer than conventional refrigeration. - May 31, 2017 - SandenVendo America, Inc.
The Durham Bulls Call BlueHat Mechanical Up to the Plate for Commercial Refrigeration
Blue Hat Mechanical is pleased to announce that the Durham Bulls Athletic Park has partnered with Blue Hat to take care of all refrigeration maintenance and repairs at the park this season and beyond. For the park's 20th anniversary, the Bulls wanted to upgrade the menu and made the decision to... - June 04, 2015 - BlueHat Mechanical, Inc.
Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning Celebrates 25 Years in Business
For 25 years, Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning has served countless residents as the trusted Jackson, MI HVAC contractor. The company has a proud tradition of helping people throughout the region stay comfortable no matter the weather. - May 04, 2015 - Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning
Chicago Heating and Air Conditioning Contractor Launches Information Portal on Commercial Refrigeration, Heating and Cooling
Refrigeration Systems Service Inc. today announced the launch of www.bensonrefrigeration.com as an information portal for Chicago metro homeowners to find information about heating and air conditioning and commercial refrigeration solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online... - January 18, 2014 - Refrigeration Systems Service Inc.
Nextday Catering Launches Next Day Delivery System
Nextday Catering, the UK’s favourite provider of catering equipment and supplies, announce they are now offering a next day delivery service in time for the Christmas rush. In a bid to process more orders per hour and delivery products in time for Christmas, Nextday Catering’s... - December 13, 2012 - Nextday Catering
Nextday Catering Equipment Now Offers Jamie Oliver Products for Professionals
Nextday Catering, the UK’s favourite provider of catering supplies and equipment, announce the arrival of their new Jamie Oliver range. Nextday Catering is the first commercial catering supplier of Jamie Oliver products on the internet, and can provide high-quality products that are perfect... - December 13, 2012 - Nextday Catering
Nextday Catering Stocks 3000 New Products for Christmas Season
Nextday Catering, leading UK suppliers of catering equipment to professional catering outlets, have added 3000 new products to their already extensive range in time for the Christmas season. The company has extended their range of hygiene products, disposables, crockery, glassware and cutlery. - November 30, 2012 - Nextday Catering
Free Kegerator to be Given Away by Austin-Based Company Kegerators.com
Kegerators.com Provides Kegerator Grand Prize in the Saint Arnold Austin Scavenger Hunt Pub Crawl. - February 19, 2009 - Kegerators.com
Kegerators.net Launches Website Providing Quality Home Improvements For The Weekend Warrior
Web Site Aggregates Kegerators and Kegerator Accessories from Leading Manufacturers. - August 15, 2005 - Kegerators.com