Cold Room Price in Nigeria by Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC)

Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC) is the leading cold room manufacturer in Nigeria, offering diverse range of cold rooms, walk-in freezers and blast freezers for commercial use. Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company has supplied and shall continue to supply customers nationwide.





Temperatures ranging from -40 C to + 15 C



Cold room and Blast Freezer applications include:

1. Freezer Room for Frozen Food packages (Food Storage and Warehousing, Processing applications)

2. Refrigerated fruits

3. Frozen fish, meat and sea food.

4. Fresh Fish

5. Fresh fruits and vegetables

6. Dairy Products – Milk, Ice Cream, yoghurt, cheese, butter and other dairy products

7. Eggs

8. Wine, Beer, Soft Drinks

9. Mortuary Freezer Room

10. Meat Defrost room

11. Industrial Freezer room for Vaccines, Blood Bank

12. Pharmacies, Bio medical companies, Hospitals

13. Hotel, Super markets

14. Banana Ripening Plant

15. Refrigerated Containers



A cold room is an important equipment designed to store various items for preservation purposes at lower temperatures.



There are a wide range of benefits to owning cold rooms designed by Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC).



The functionality: All cold rooms designed by Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC) are temperature adjustable, they can be used for different functions by adjusting the temperature to change from a drying room to help control the moisture content of the products being stored. Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC) cold rooms will help protect client's products from extreme high temperature and weather changes that usually occur outside the unit.



Customisable sizes: Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company's (AORC) cold room refrigeration technology has developed to the point where diverse sizes and types are available for a client's particular need. These custom cold room units can be fitted with the appropriate refrigerant system to meet their clients' particular needs.



Saving cost: Because items are not stored adequately they might result in spoilage. Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company's (AORC) cold room refrigeration systems will help clients save money by keeping the spoils to a minimum. A cold room can keep fruits and vegetables at the correct temperature while controlling the moisture level to help extend the life of fresh produce longer until it can be used. This will help to minimise waste and save money.



What are cold room and blast freezers for?

Although there are other industries that make use of cold rooms, the food industry is the first on the list of sectors in need of these special facilities. These cold storage facilities are commonly built to store perishable goods for a period of time.



Due to the increasing demand in food supply, the production of perishable goods such as fruit and vegetables continues to rise. In order to preserve these types of goods, they need to be placed in cold storage facilities to make sure that they do not spoil.



Cold rooms are very important because they help to prolong the shelf life of fresh goods. They are also effective in reducing the amount of waste and in lengthening the timeframe for marketing these foods.



About Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company

Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC) is an air-conditioning and refrigeration engineering company, registered in the year 1990.



The company has expanded remarkably since their humble start. The Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company has grown into a very competitive company in the cooling, HVAC and refrigeration industry.



About the Founder

Engineer Jeremiah Akporuere Oyegwa is known as the founder of Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company.



Engineer Jeremiah Oyegwa has over 35 years of experience in the field of refrigeration and air-conditioning.



Eloho Oyegwa

+23408065460009



www.nigeriacontractor.com



