TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology
TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of salted... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA
FALCON Evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting Machines. Designed Specifically for the U.S. Marketplace.
The next generation of TREIF precision portion cutting machines was unveiled at interpack on May 4, 2017 and will be available in the U.S. on June 1st. The FALCON evolution is the latest addition to the TREIF FALCON line and offers high-speed cutting with an exceptionally high capacity and continuously... - May 05, 2017 - TREIF USA
Austin Meat & Seafood to Distribute Fieldgate Organics
Distribution of organic beef, pork,lamb and poultry. - March 22, 2015 - Austin Meat & Seafood
Poultry Processor Gets 20% More Shelf Life Using CO2 Fresh-Pads Food Safety and Preservation Technology Products
Proven CO2 Generating Fresh-Pads Used in Meat and Produce Industries Have Now Been Tested and Implemented in Large Production Poultry Processing Plants in Colorado and Arizona, Providing a Low Cost Solution for Extending Shelf Life. - May 28, 2011 - JS Food Brokers LLC
JS Food Brokers’ CO2 Fresh-Pads, All Natural Food Preservation Products, Gives Poultry Processor a Low Cost Food Safety Advantage and Extended Shelf Life
The Application of CO2 Fresh-Pads During Packaging, Storage and Transport is Helping Top Poultry Processors Significantly Retard Bacteria Growth, Extend Shelf Life and Reduce Purge in Products Delivered to Restaurants and Retail Customers Without the Use of Expensive Equipment. - April 08, 2011 - JS Food Brokers LLC
Foodservice Distributors, Meat Processing Plants and 60 Yr Old Produce Company Get Serious in Colorado and Arizona About Safer Fresher Meats, Poultry, Seafood and Produce
FDA/USDA Approved CO2 Pads Patented Technology Makes Food Safety and Freshness Easy to Implement for Almost Every Type of Food Related Business. - February 25, 2011 - JS Food Brokers LLC
