Cial Port is a privately-owned company focused on developing and operating the Cial Port project in Buenaventura-Colombia and will be the first integrated coal, bulk goods and bunker fuel focused port. The team is in place and is seeking us$ 5-7mm. The current financing/funding needed for Cial Port is estimated at US$ 5-7mm. The Cial Port team have decided to limit the raising of capital to a simple two-step process. - January 15, 2013 - CIALPORT S.A