OGV to Host Top Speakers at OTC OGV announce top speakers at the inaugural OTC Business Breakfast including senior level industry professionals from the UK, Norway and the USA. - March 09, 2019 - Oil and Gas Vision New Website to Keep Track of Oil and Gas Projects An Aberdeen company has created a new website offering news and project tracking for the oil and gas industry. Oil and Gas Vision provides detailed information and full lifecycle intelligence on over 5000 projects in the energy sector. - June 26, 2017 - Oil and Gas Vision Cial Port, First Integrated Coal, Bulk Goods and Bunker Fuel Focused Port in Buenaventura-Colombia, Brings Together a Well-Qualified Team of Developing Ports in Colombia Cial Port is a privately-owned company focused on developing and operating the Cial Port project in Buenaventura-Colombia and will be the first integrated coal, bulk goods and bunker fuel focused port. The team is in place and is seeking us$ 5-7mm. The current financing/funding needed for Cial Port is estimated at US$ 5-7mm. The Cial Port team have decided to limit the raising of capital to a simple two-step process. - January 15, 2013 - CIALPORT S.A