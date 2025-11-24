Recent Headlines
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Hightowers Petroleum Co. Announces Stephen L. Hightower as a Recipient of the “Africa Power 100” Honor
Hightowers Petroleum Co. proudly announces that Stephen L. Hightower has been honored with honorary inclusion in the prestigious “Africa Power 100” list. This listing recognizes the 100 most influential leaders of African descent during the International Forum on African-Caribbean... - October 02, 2024 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Kachoolie Automated Tank Gauge Cyber Box Now Available
The patent pending Kachoolie Cyber Box protects the highly vulnerable tank gauges installed at tens of thousands of gas stations, against cyber attacks that can easily shut down these stations creating fuel shortages and economic havoc. - May 04, 2022 - Kachoolie
OGV to Host Top Speakers at OTC
OGV announce top speakers at the inaugural OTC Business Breakfast including senior level industry professionals from the UK, Norway and the USA. - March 09, 2019 - Oil and Gas Vision
New Website to Keep Track of Oil and Gas Projects
An Aberdeen company has created a new website offering news and project tracking for the oil and gas industry. Oil and Gas Vision provides detailed information and full lifecycle intelligence on over 5000 projects in the energy sector. - June 26, 2017 - Oil and Gas Vision
Cial Port, First Integrated Coal, Bulk Goods and Bunker Fuel Focused Port in Buenaventura-Colombia, Brings Together a Well-Qualified Team of Developing Ports in Colombia
Cial Port is a privately-owned company focused on developing and operating the Cial Port project in Buenaventura-Colombia and will be the first integrated coal, bulk goods and bunker fuel focused port. The team is in place and is seeking us$ 5-7mm. The current financing/funding needed for Cial Port is estimated at US$ 5-7mm. The Cial Port team have decided to limit the raising of capital to a simple two-step process. - January 15, 2013 - CIALPORT S.A