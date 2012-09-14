PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tekno Telecom Exhibits at CCA 2018 Visit Tekno Telecom in Booth 210 at CCA 2018, to find out why you should use Tekno Telecom solutions and products to monitor, manage, measure and monetize your network. - September 21, 2018 - Tekno Telecom LLC

Toll-Free Exchange Names New Managing Director The Toll-Free Exchange is proud to announce the appointment of industry veteran Shaun T. Moore as Vice President and Managing Director. Shaun brings more than 25 years of Wholesale, Carrier and Retail communications experience to the Toll-Free Exchange and its industry revolutionizing Toll-Free peering... - January 15, 2018 - Toll Free Exchange

Hawkeye Telephone Company Announces Free Internet for Customers Today, Hawkeye Telephone Company (HTC), a local company providing Hawkeye and the surrounding northeast Iowa communities with modern phone and Internet services, announced it will be offering free Gigabit Internet to new and existing customers. HTC believes the digital divide between rural America and... - October 17, 2017 - Hawkeye Telephone Company

Vida Network Certifies Interoperability with VTech Vida Network Technologies, Inc. (Vida Network), a leading provider of host and premise based VoIP application software, and VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech), a global leader and manufacturer of SIP-based phones, have certified interoperability. - January 08, 2017 - Vidanetwork Technologies, Inc.

Unified Communications Startups Tap USA and International SIP Trunking Thanks to Acrobits White Label SIP Solutions Acrobits, creator of over 200 white label SIP solutions for Telecom and VoIP providers, announces its new technical compatibility and available integration with DIDX wholesale direct inward dialing phone number marketplace. Each new Internet protocol-based communications business Acrobits enables can... - June 22, 2016 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

DIDX.net Enables New Telecom Revenue with India and Pakistan DID Direct Inward Dialing Phone Numbers DIDX.net, leading provider of wholesale direct inward dialing since 2005, announces the addition of virtual local phone numbers of India and Pakistan, as a result of agreements completed during International Telecoms Week 2016 with reliable, licensed operators and carriers. DIDX buyers will now enjoy the expanded customer market of over 8 million Pakistani expats and 15.6 million Indian expats and even more academic and business clients which involve either country. - May 28, 2016 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

DIDX Announces Media Partnership and Co Sponsorship for ITEXPO All Conference Party in Warm Ft Lauderdale To promote face to face networking for communications service providers and operators, DIDX, the 25K member strong DID phone number sales marketplace, announces its ITEXPO East media partnership and all conference party co-sponsorship. January 26 - 28, typically a cold time of the year, is the date of the typically warm Fort Lauderdale, FL venue. - January 02, 2016 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

DIDX Serves as Media Partner for AfricaCom DIDX, the wholesale DID phone number marketplace of 25,000 telecom, voIP, and MVNO members, participated as media partner and blogging team member for the November 17 - 19, 2015 AfricaCom in Cape Town, South Africa. The DIDX team produced the popular AfricaCom blog post of "Four technologies that telecom operator dreams are made of." Participants were able to learn from MTN, Facebook, Orange and other telecom and digital powerhouses. - November 27, 2015 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

DIDX VoIP DID Marketplace Nominated Carriers World Most Innovative Wholesaler DIDX, the global wholesale DID phone number marketplace for 25,000 Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announced its nomination for the 2015 Carriers World Awards' Most Innovative Wholesaler by industry personnel. The winners of the awards Best Data Center Provider to Equinix, Best Cloud Offering... - October 29, 2015 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

Thanks to GITEX and ITEXPO DIDX Adds New Germany, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia DIDs DIDX, the wholesale DID phone number marketplace that serves 25,004 telecommunications members, a service of Super Technologies, Inc., announces the addition of 7 new rate centers in Germany and 5 in the Netherlands, and 21 in United States of America as well as the new availability of DIDs of Saudi Arabia, thanks to participation in Gitex Technology Week and ITEXPO West. - October 22, 2015 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

MVNOs Choose DIDX to Retain Customers and Expand Phone Number Footprint DIDX announces expansion of the wholesale DID phone number marketplace to enable mobile virtual network operators to offer phone numbers outside of their current footprint of DIDs to their mobile device users. MVNOs are the innovative future of global communications for individuals and organizations (consumer, enterprise, nonprofit, government and more.) DIDX is the new way to gain and retain mobile service customers by making available DID phone numbers from an expanded footprint of 65 nations. - August 12, 2015 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

The Black 411™ Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Promotion The Black 411™ is now offering a discount to businesses who register starting MLK Jr. day (Jan. 19th) through the end of Black History Month. - January 19, 2015 - BE Telecom

Phone Service Provider Convergia Announces IP PBX Business Phone Systems with Corporate Call Back Montreal, Canada, US and international telephone service provider, Convergia, offers high quality IP PBX business phone system solutions with a Corporate Call Back Feature. - August 15, 2014 - Convergia

Phone Service Provider Convergia’s IP PBX Business Phone Systems Support Multiple Calling Rules Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider Convergia offers high quality IP PBX phone systems supporting Multiple Calling Rules. - July 31, 2014 - Convergia

Phone Service Provider Convergia Offers IP PBX Business Phone Systems with Local Area Code Presence Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, announces availability of new IP PBX business phone systems with Local Area Code Presence. - July 21, 2014 - Convergia

Phone Service Provider Convergia Enables Multiple Local Area Code Presence for Businesses Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, offers businesses the ability to have Multiple Local Area Code Presence with new business phone systems. - July 05, 2014 - Convergia

Convergia Phone Consultants Offer Businesses Free Advice on Selecting the Right Avaya Phone Services Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, is offering free consultations with telephone experts and professionals for businesses - May 16, 2014 - Convergia

Convergia Phone Consultants Offering Free Consultations on Avaya IP Office Phones for Businesses Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, is offering free consultations from professional telephone experts so businesses can learn more about Avaya IP office phone systems - May 04, 2014 - Convergia

TouchTone Communications Offers 30-Day Free Trial of Business VoIP Phone Service TouchTone Communications, a nationwide voice and data provider, today announced a 30-day free trial promotion of its Business VoIP phone service. Those interested in participating in the free trial can sign up at https://www.touchtone.net/business-phone-service-free-trial.aspx. - April 30, 2014 - TouchTone Communications

Convergia Announces Availability of Their International Mobile Phone, the Travel Genie Convergia, a Montreal, Canada, US and international voice and data service provider, announces the availability of their new international mobile phone, the Travel Genie. The Travel Genie is an international mobile phone that works worldwide, making it an ideal phone while travelling internationally. - January 31, 2014 - Convergia

Telzio Rolls Out Small Business VoIP Phone Plans Telzio adds monthly phone plans for small business VoIP services. - October 30, 2013 - Telzio

BFE Telecom Announces the Relaunch of The Black 411™ The Black 411™ is back. On Oct. 15th BFE Telecom will relaunch The Black 411™. The Black 411™ is a targeted information service designed to help consumers find and locate Black owned businesses across the country. The company provides a unique service that is going to change the economic landscape of this country. The Black 411™ has added some exciting new features that will add simplicity and convenience for customers. - September 19, 2013 - BE Telecom

DIDX Wholesale DIDX Marketplace of 25000 Participates in Comptel Plus First Time For the first time, DIDX, also known as DIDXchange, will be a publicity sponsor and an exhibitor at Comptel Plus Fall 2013 Convention & Expo in Orlando, Florida September 23 - 26, 2013. The world's largest number of wholesale telecommunications companies (over 25,000) use DIDX to buy and sell direct... - September 17, 2013 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

TouchTone Announces Partnership with ZipBridge Building on its experience of telecom and computer technology, ZipBridge has partnered with TouchTone Communications, a full-service voice and data provider, to deliver a highly unique outbound conference calling service. Powered by TouchTone Communications, ZipBridge provides users the ability to launch... - September 13, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Circlenet Deploys Global Flat Rate VOIP Circlenet, a start up flat rate VOIP provider in Winchester Va, today announced their new global service. This service priced at only $12 per month with their unique "all tax included" flat rate provides an excellent value to international VOIP users. Circlenet provides this service using... - September 04, 2013 - Circlenet

Ozone Pizza Pub BoardRoom Host Pensacola's First Catch Me If You Can 5K Benefit for PensaKelly Gordon Pensacola's first Catch Me If You Can Age-Graded 5K (Pursuit) Benefit Run presented by Elegant Group Inc announces the exclusive "PensaKelly" Benefit Run kickoff at Ozone Pizza Pub Boardroom on July 10, 2013 Wednesday from 7 - 10 PM. Free beer and pizza is provided for all currently paid Catch Me If You Can participants and sponsors at the Kickoff at Ozone. Others will register at the door for the Catch Me If You Can 5K Benefit for "PensaKelly" Gordon as a $25 participant or $50 - $500 sponsors. - June 21, 2013 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

TouchTone Announces Interoperability Certification with NEC IP Phone Systems TouchTone Communications today announced that NEC Corporation of America’s IP phone systems have been tested and certified to work with TouchTone SIP local and long distance services. - June 06, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Connected Cars Represent an Exciting Revolution Connected cars represent an exciting evolution for consumers, car manufacturers and mobile operators alike. Research conducted by agency SBD on behalf of the GSMA reveals that, today, the global total revenue for the automotive embedded telematics market stands at around €1.5bn. But the association’s research forecasts that it will reach €20bn by 2025, by which point all cars on the road are expected to have broadband connectivity. DIDX is a media partner for Connected Cars 2013. - May 23, 2013 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

TouchTone Launches "Business Phone News" Blog Aimed at Providing News and Information on Business VoIP, Voice, and Data TouchTone Communications, a nationwide full service telecommunications provider, has launched its first corporate blog at http://blog.touchtone.net. Entitled Business Phone News, the blog is aimed to share information about voice and data services, business phone systems and VoIP technology. - April 25, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Localphone.com Customers Can Earn Free Credit with a March Special Offer Localphone.com today announced a month long promotion giving customers free credit when they recommend the service. - March 03, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Customers a Mother’s Day Surprise International calling provider, Localphone.com, today announced a Mother’s Day surprise for its customers. - February 27, 2013 - Localphone

TouchTone Launches New Hosted VoIP Promotion Benefiting Both Channel Partners and Their Customers Effective now through July 31, 2013, channel partners not only earn an upfront cash bonus of $50 per seat, but will also receive an additional $1,000 for every 25 seats that they sell within one calendar month. Customers who sign a minimum 2-year service agreement will receive their first three months of service for free. - February 22, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Localphone.com Celebrates Chinese New Year by Giving Away Calls to China Award-winning international call provider, Localphone.com, is celebrating Chinese New Year with three days of free calls. - February 10, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Waives Setup Fees on Incoming Numbers Leading international call provider, Localphone, is saving customers up to 83% in the Incoming Numbers sale. - February 03, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Unlimited Calls to Norway The award winning international calling giant, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers once again this week with complimentary calls to Norway. - January 31, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Complimentary Calls to Thailand Localphone.com is rewarding customers with unlimited complimentary calls to Thailand for a whole week. - January 24, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Offers One Week of Discounted SMS Messages to Nigeria International calling and SMS provider, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with discounted rates to send SMSs to Nigeria. - January 12, 2013 - Localphone

20 Years of Personal Service and Commitment in Telecommunications 2013 marks TouchTone Communications’ twentieth year of personal service and commitment in telecommunications. What started off as a small start-up company in 1993 only selling residential long distance has since grown into a full service voice, data and VoIP provider currently serving residential, enterprise, government and wholesale customers across the United States. - January 11, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Switzerland Localphone.com, one of the world’s leading international call providers, is rewarding customers by giving away free calls to Switzerland for a week. - January 09, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Announces Unlimited Free Calls to Belgium One of the world’s leading international call providers, Localphone.com, will be rewarding customers with free calls to Belgium. - December 08, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Hungary Award winning international call provider, Localphone, is rewarding its customers with a week of free calls to Hungary. - November 29, 2012 - Localphone

ATCOM Business Technology Solutions Adds Project Manager Amber McFetters Joins Communications Solutions Provider - November 29, 2012 - ATCOM Business Telecom Solutions

Localphone.com Celebrates Thanksgiving with Free Calls to the United States Leading international call provider, Localphone.com, will be celebrating Thanksgiving by giving away unlimited free calls to the USA. - November 22, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Taiwan Localphone.com is rewarding customers with unlimited free calls to Taiwan for a whole week. - November 10, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Unlimited Free Calls to Denmark One of the world’s leading international call providers, Localphone.com, will be rewarding customers with free calls to Denmark. - November 02, 2012 - Localphone

ATCOM Business Technology Solutions Provides IT Support for Durham Convention Center Communications Solutions Provider Partners with Durham Convention Center to Provide Full Range of Information Technology Services - October 26, 2012 - ATCOM Business Telecom Solutions

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Singapore Localphone.com, one of the world’s leading international call providers, is rewarding customers by giving away free calls to Singapore for a whole week. - October 20, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Announces Free Calls to New Zealand The international calling giant, Localphone.com, has announced it will be rewarding customers with free calls to New Zealand. - October 13, 2012 - Localphone

DIDXchange Media Partner for Informa Group's Connected Cars Trade Show and Conference in Europe for 2013 Featuring the newest connected car models, partnerships and prototypes from the leading automobile OEMs and electronics innovators, the two-day interactive exhibition and conference will open its doors in Frankfurt, home to automobile innovation and investment, on the 14-15th May 2013. Hundreds of DIDXchange... - October 12, 2012 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX