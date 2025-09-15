Pensacola's first Catch Me If You Can Age-Graded 5K (Pursuit) Benefit Run presented by Elegant Group Inc announces the exclusive "PensaKelly" Benefit Run kickoff at Ozone Pizza Pub Boardroom on July 10, 2013 Wednesday from 7 - 10 PM. Free beer and pizza is provided for all currently paid Catch Me If You Can participants and sponsors at the Kickoff at Ozone. Others will register at the door for the Catch Me If You Can 5K Benefit for "PensaKelly" Gordon as a $25 participant or $50 - $500 sponsors. - June 21, 2013 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX