ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI
Colorado Springs, CO, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ioTRAN Corporation, a developer of innovative carrier-class UCaaS and premise-based telephony platforms announces AI Assistant for general release. AI Assistant, a natural language user interface, allows users of ioTRAN powered telephone systems to interact in a radically new way - utilizing natural speech instructions or a chatbot via its ioCONNECT suite of mobile and desktop client applications.
"Gone are the days where users have to remember complicated star codes or login into portals to manage a telephone account. With AI Assistant - users simply use natural language to instruct AI Assistant to manage account settings," said Salvatore Costantino, CEO of ioTRAN.
In addition to providing full account control for users, AI Assistant has been specifically developed to also act as a personal assistant or departmental knowledgebase. In this capacity, AI Assistant can be extended to provide contextual responses to most any query.
"Through ioTRAN’s innovative design and seamless integration, the full power of OpenAI interaction is made available through a variety of ioTRAN interfaces. Whether it is the ioCONNECT UC chat client or the ioCONNECT telephone client for desktop or mobile, the same level of control and access to information is possible. Users can type or speak naturally to interact with the newly developed intelligence layer" said Michael Banschbach, Marketing Director of ioTRAN.
AI Assistant is available immediately for general release and is fully supported via the ioCONNECT UC clients for mobile or desktop.
To learn more about ioTRAN's OpenAI powered AI Assistant , please visit https://www.iotran.com/solutions/ai-solutions.
About ioTRAN
ioTRAN is dedicated to being a leader in the Unified Communications platform industry, with a mission to empower companies and organizations to reach their goals through technology. Its extensive experience in class 5 Softswitch and Unified Communications platform development allows ioTRAN to work with a diverse range of clients, including service providers, carriers, CLECs, iLECs, and enterprises. ioTRAN offers a comprehensive suite of telecommunications solutions, delivered via its ioSaaS cloud- based offering and on-premise installations. Through its commitment to excellence, ioTRAN is able to help organizations improve their operations and achieve success in the telecommunications industry.
Contact
ioTRAN SolutionsContact
Michael Banschbach
410-450-4057
www.iotran.com
