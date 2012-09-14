PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour Facing Three (3) Lawsuits Alleging Fraud and Stolen Agent Commissions Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm

Legacy Capital Investments Partners with The Momentum Company, Inc. for Financial Guarantee Program Legacy Capital Investments, LLC of Newport Beach, CA (Legacy), has formed a strategic partnership with The Momentum Company INC (TMC), to facilitate its Financial Guarantee Program. Legacy will lead TMCs expansion activities into the west coast. Legacy is championed by Tish Dickson, President. Dickson... - January 29, 2016 - The Momentum Company, Inc.

The Momentum Company Announces Financial Guarantee Program The Momentum Company is pleased to announce its financial guarantee for investment project financing. This program is designed to indemnify (regulated & unregulated) financial institutions and debt investors against loss by providing a "cashed backed" guarantee for its borrower's project... - January 28, 2016 - The Momentum Company, Inc.

The Momentum Company Gains Steam with US$1.0 Billion Dollar Deal The Momentum Company (TMC) announced it has secured an additional US$1.0 Billion for its Financial Guarantee Program. With this program, The Momentum Company will indemnify (regulated & unregulated) financial institutions and debt investors, against loss by providing a "cashed backed" guarantees... - January 16, 2016 - The Momentum Company, Inc.

Launch of New Website for Buying Houses Brings Relief to Homeowners in San Antonio, Texas Fast Cash for Houses, a network of local real estate investors operating exclusively in San Antonio, Texas is pleased to announce the launch of their new website – www.FastCashForHouses.net. The site is designed to be simple and easy to use, offering homeowners in San Antonio a fast and easy way to sell their house for cash, or have an investor take over their payments, relieving them of the stressful financial burden of a “problem” house. - July 16, 2014 - Fast Cash for Houses

The Business Bank of St. Louis Hires New Vice President Bank hires vice president with 18 years of banking experience to fill position. - January 25, 2014 - The Business Bank of St. Louis

Alliance Bank & Trust Hires New Retail Leader Alliance Bank & Trust, a North Carolina community bank with branches in Gastonia, Shelby, and Kings Mountain, announced the hiring of Sally D. Dunn to their retail banking team as Senior Vice President and Retail Banking Manager. - September 05, 2013 - Alliance Bank & Trust

Alliance Bank & Trust Brings on Local Veteran Lender Alliance Bank & Trust, a North Carolina community bank with branches in Gastonia, Shelby, and Kings Mountain, announced the hiring of James C Harris, Jr. to their commercial lending team as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager. Mr. Harris is a graduate of Furman University where... - May 30, 2013 - Alliance Bank & Trust

Alliance Bank & Trust Expands Lending Reach Alliance Bank & Trust, a North Carolina community bank with branches in Gastonia, Shelby, and Kings Mountain, announced the hiring of Woody T. Washam, Jr. to their commercial lending team as Lake Norman Market President. Mr. Washam is a graduate of Catawba College where he received his Bachelor's... - May 17, 2013 - Alliance Bank & Trust

Regional Banking Leader Takes the Helm at Alliance Bank & Trust Alliance Bank & Trust, a North Carolina community bank with branches in Gastonia, Shelby, and Kings Mountain, announced its board of directors has chosen Mr. Don Harrison to lead their team. Pending regulatory approval, Mr. Harrison will serve as the new President and Chief Operating Officer. - April 03, 2013 - Alliance Bank & Trust

Gastonia Based Alliance Bank & Trust Grows Executive Staff Alliance Bank & Trust, a North Carolina community bank with branches in Gastonia, Shelby, and Kings Mountain, announces an addition to their executive staff. - February 10, 2012 - Alliance Bank & Trust

Preventing Online Credit Card Fraud with Bank Identification Numbers Dedicated to providing revolutionary antifraud services, BinDB.com offers BIN database to its customers in order to help them identify suspicious credit and debit cards and deny online payment transactions if they find anything doubtful about them. - October 14, 2011 - BinDB.com

Broadway Bank Wins First Place National Award at American Bankers Association Conference Broadway Bank has received one of the nation’s most prestigious honors for financial marketing by winning an American Bankers Association (ABA) 2009 Financial Marketing Award. Broadway Bank was recently awarded first place for an advertising and marketing campaign in the humor category, competing... - September 26, 2009 - Community Resource Credit Union