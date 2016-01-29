Fast Cash for Houses, a network of local real estate investors operating exclusively in San Antonio, Texas is pleased to announce the launch of their new website – www.FastCashForHouses.net. The site is designed to be simple and easy to use, offering homeowners in San Antonio a fast and easy way to sell their house for cash, or have an investor take over their payments, relieving them of the stressful financial burden of a “problem” house. - July 16, 2014 - Fast Cash for Houses