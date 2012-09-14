PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Caribbean Naples Named Among Most Popular 55+ Communities in Southeast by TopRetirements.com Caribbean Naples announced today that it was named among the most popular 55+ communities in the Southeast by TopRetirements.com, a site dedicated to helping baby boomers make informed decisions about key retirement issues. In celebration of this honor and to mark its ongoing $2 million upgrade initiative,... - March 30, 2019 - Caribbean Naples

Caribbean Naples to Host October 20th Grand Opening Celebration for New Sales Center Caribbean Naples, a premier 55+ active lifestyle community, announced today that it will host a grand opening celebration for the community’s new sales center on Saturday, October 20th from 10am to 3pm. The free event is open to the public and will feature a food truck, giveaways, a DJ, and more. The... - October 15, 2018 - Caribbean Naples

Titan Factory Direct Opens New Clearance Center This Weekend Providing More Affordable Housing Alternatives to San Antonio Families This weekend-long grand opening event starting April 26 is free to the public. Randy Carroll of KJ97 will be broadcasting live with food, fun, raffle prizes and giveaways throughout the weekend. Several incredible new home savings opportunities will be available. - April 27, 2018 - Titan Factory Direct

Caribbean Naples to Host Open House Event Saturday, February 10 Caribbean Naples, a premier active 55+ retirement community located within one of Florida’s most desirable cities, announced today that it will welcome potential residents during an Open House event to be held on Saturday, February 10 from 10am to 3pm. During the event, the public will tour move-in... - February 03, 2018 - Caribbean Naples

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Perfect Shutters, Inc. Featured in FYI's™ Hit Series "Tiny House Nation" Episode Premiers Saturday, March 18th at 9PM ET/PT Perfect Shutters manufacturers a complete line of Decorative Exterior Shutters made of Vinyl, Wood & Composite Materials. We offer the largest selection of styles, sizes, configurations & colors on the market today! With a full line of Decorative and Functional Hardware, homeowners can add a... - March 10, 2017 - Perfect Shutters, Inc.

Tight Space Furniture Brings You All the Storage Furniture You Need for Your "Not So Big" Lifestyle Locally owned Tight Space Furniture announced today that effective October 2015 a new website was launched to provide small scale furniture with storage to fit Tiny Houses, Small Apartments or Studios. - March 29, 2016 - Tight Space Furniture

Create Trendsetting Custom Rugs with FeltBallRug.com's New Site Functionality Customers are now able to create their own rug variations on the FeltBallRug.com website. In addition to the 15 standard options, it is now possible to choose from 65 additional colours to design a unique product. - August 16, 2013 - Felt Ball Rugs International Limited

Miracle Truss Steel Buildings Help You Save Money, Time and the Environment in an Inflated Economy Got a dream home you want to build or do you need an office space for your business? Discover the ways a steel building can enhance savings in a chaotic economy. - May 13, 2008 - MiracleTruss

MiracleTruss Launches New and Improved Website New website provides valuable information to consumers looking for versatile steel buildings. - October 03, 2007 - MiracleTruss

MHVillage Announces the Industry's First Manufactured Home Listing Service (MH/LX) MHVillage introduces the first Listing Exchange that allows manufactured housing industry professionals the ability to share listings and co-broker homes without the high costs and restrictive rules that have prevented MLS's from working in the past. This announcement is part of a larger effort by MHVillage and MHI to revitalize the industry's resale market. The MH/LX is free for all professionals with listings on MHVIllage. - March 15, 2006 - MHVillage, Inc.