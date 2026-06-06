MHVillage introduces the first Listing Exchange that allows manufactured housing industry professionals the ability to share listings and co-broker homes without the high costs and restrictive rules that have prevented MLS's from working in the past. This announcement is part of a larger effort by MHVillage and MHI to revitalize the industry's resale market. The MH/LX is free for all professionals with listings on MHVIllage. - March 15, 2006 - MHVillage, Inc.