Footwear & Leather Goods Repair

Laundry Concierge Brings Drop-Off Lockers and Old Fashioned Reliable Service to Toronto
The laundry drop-off locker is growing in popularity in select US cities and now Laundry Concierge brings the concept to Toronto. Busy people drop off their dry cleaning, daily laundry and shoes for repair in a conveniently placed 24/7 locker at locations in Toronto (even right in their building). Laundry concierge does the rest. - September 02, 2013 - Laundry Concierge
Professional Leather Cleaners and Restorers Announce the Launch of Their New Website
Ian Hare of Staffordshire Leather Care is pleased to announce the official launch of his specialist leather care website which provides information for all to read. - December 07, 2012 - Staffordshire Leather Cleaning
Celebrities Inspire Latest Style in Festival Welly Fashion
A cutting edge creator of designer wellies announced the launch of its new website showcasing the first publicly available diamanté and swarovski crystal wellies. - March 24, 2008 - Funky Welly Boots
