The laundry drop-off locker is growing in popularity in select US cities and now Laundry Concierge brings the concept to Toronto. Busy people drop off their dry cleaning, daily laundry and shoes for repair in a conveniently placed 24/7 locker at locations in Toronto (even right in their building). Laundry concierge does the rest. - September 02, 2013 - Laundry Concierge