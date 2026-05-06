Recent Headlines
Leather Spa Debuts New Penn Station Location, Bringing Luxury Leather Care to the Heart of New York
Leather Spa has opened a new location at Penn Station, bringing its luxury leather care and repair services to one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs. Located at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, the space offers shoe shining, restoration, and handbag care for commuters and local clients. The expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven service experience. - May 06, 2026 - Leather Spa
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts 2nd Annual “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
For the 2nd year, Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories hosts Thunder-Rode BikeFest during Route 66 Bike Week in Northern Arizona - 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands April 26 - April 28, 2024. - April 19, 2024 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
Thunder-Rode BikeFest 2023 boasts 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands. April 28th, 29th, and 30th at World Famous Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories in Kingman, AZ on Historic Route 66. Free admittance to all attendees. - April 06, 2023 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Laundry Concierge Brings Drop-Off Lockers and Old Fashioned Reliable Service to Toronto
The laundry drop-off locker is growing in popularity in select US cities and now Laundry Concierge brings the concept to Toronto. Busy people drop off their dry cleaning, daily laundry and shoes for repair in a conveniently placed 24/7 locker at locations in Toronto (even right in their building). Laundry concierge does the rest. - September 02, 2013 - Laundry Concierge
Professional Leather Cleaners and Restorers Announce the Launch of Their New Website
Ian Hare of Staffordshire Leather Care is pleased to announce the official launch of his specialist leather care website which provides information for all to read. - December 07, 2012 - Staffordshire Leather Cleaning
Celebrities Inspire Latest Style in Festival Welly Fashion
A cutting edge creator of designer wellies announced the launch of its new website showcasing the first publicly available diamanté and swarovski crystal wellies. - March 24, 2008 - Funky Welly Boots