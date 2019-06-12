Recent Headlines
Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah
General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment
Pro Grain Equipment Announces New Partnership
Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment
Greenstone Joins Forces with Aglytix
Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company
Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International
Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Releases Three New Optimum® AQUAmax™ Corn Genetic Platforms for 2012
Designed to deliver a yield advantage in water-limited environments in the Western Corn Belt. - January 18, 2012 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Katie Gutzmann Joins Hoegemeyer Hybrids as Marketing Communications Manager
Hoegemeyer Hybrids announces the addition of Katie Gutzmann to its staff as Marketing Communications Manager. In her new position, Gutzmann will be responsible for Hoegemeyer Hybrids’ annual seed product guide, Hoegemeyer Homecoming planning, farm industry trade shows, newsletters and the... - November 18, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Lineup for 2012
Includes a complete offering of western-focused seed genetics and technology. - October 21, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day August 11
Field day includes plot tours, guest speakers, equipment displays and more. - July 31, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Receives Patriot Award
The award was presented in recognition of the company's support of an employee who serves in the Nebraska Army National Guard. - April 03, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Line-Up for 2011
New 2011 product line-up includes the latest seed genetics and technology. - September 12, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Olympic Gold Medalist Curt Tomasevicz to Speak at Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day Aug. 12
The annual Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day draws hundreds of growers from across the western Corn Belt to Nebraska. - August 07, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
GreenLeaf Genetics Announces the Addition of Mike Smidt as Trait Sales Manager
Mike Smidt has extensive experience in the seed industry. - February 05, 2009 - GreenLeaf Genetics
CJP‘s 2nd Global Jatropha Hi-Tech Agricultural Training Programme in India from July-14-18, 2008
CJP has the privilege to provide most authoritative Knowledge platform known as Global Jatropha Hi-Tech Agricultural Training Programme for Development of Sustainable Non-Food Jatropha Oil Crop Projects, Programmes and Priorities to Feed Biodiesel Industry Worldwide. - March 13, 2008 - centre for jatropha promotion & biodiesel (CJP)