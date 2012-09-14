PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

Pro Grain Equipment Announces New Partnership Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Expands Its Advisory Board Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Wins Coveted SVIEF-STAR Award Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Expands Its Food Safety Advisory Board Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

Greenstone Joins Forces with Aglytix Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company

Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. He... - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Releases Three New Optimum® AQUAmax™ Corn Genetic Platforms for 2012 Designed to deliver a yield advantage in water-limited environments in the Western Corn Belt. - January 18, 2012 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Katie Gutzmann Joins Hoegemeyer Hybrids as Marketing Communications Manager Hoegemeyer Hybrids announces the addition of Katie Gutzmann to its staff as Marketing Communications Manager. In her new position, Gutzmann will be responsible for Hoegemeyer Hybrids’ annual seed product guide, Hoegemeyer Homecoming planning, farm industry trade shows, newsletters and the company’s... - November 18, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Lineup for 2012 Includes a complete offering of western-focused seed genetics and technology. - October 21, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day August 11 Field day includes plot tours, guest speakers, equipment displays and more. - July 31, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Receives Patriot Award The award was presented in recognition of the company's support of an employee who serves in the Nebraska Army National Guard. - April 03, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Line-Up for 2011 New 2011 product line-up includes the latest seed genetics and technology. - September 12, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Olympic Gold Medalist Curt Tomasevicz to Speak at Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day Aug. 12 The annual Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day draws hundreds of growers from across the western Corn Belt to Nebraska. - August 07, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

GreenLeaf Genetics Announces the Addition of Mike Smidt as Trait Sales Manager Mike Smidt has extensive experience in the seed industry. - February 05, 2009 - GreenLeaf Genetics