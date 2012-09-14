PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami Announces Its First Conference Speakers Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami is a free-to-attend event catering exclusively to the cruise interiors industry; Industry experts from Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn, and Studio DADO will speak at the conference; The inaugural expo will take place June 18-20, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center - January 30, 2019 - Cruise Ship Interiors Expo

Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°

Boatworld Announces Opening of New Showroom and Warehouse for Premium Towables in UK The leading online store for watersport equipments has come up with a versatile collection of top branded towables, towable pump, ropes, harnesses, helmets & many towable accessories. - September 07, 2013 - Boatworld

Boatworld Announces the Unveiling of Their New Showroom and Warehouse Boatworld, the UKs best online watersports website is pleased to announce the opening of a new showroom and warehouse at Sheepbridge Ind Est, Chesterfield. - June 26, 2013 - Boatworld

Joseph Brecker Cruises Now Offering Land Adventures Joseph Brecker is pleased to announce that Joseph Brecker Cruises and its travel partner, CruisesInc. Have teamed up with some of the travel industries biggest providers to offer more adventures and more travel options. “I am excited and pleased that finally we are able to offer even more adventure... - September 15, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc

Joseph Brecker Cruises and Holland America Line Team Together to Support Special Olympics Joseph Brecker Cruises has teamed with Holland America Line to provide this years (7) seven-night cruise donation to the 2010 Pier del Sol silent auction, to benefit Southern California’s Special Olympics. - September 01, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc

Joseph Brecker Cruises to Donate Cruise to Special Olympics Joseph Brecker is pleased to announce that Joseph Brecker Cruises will be a donating participant in this year’s Pier del Sol silent auction. This year’s event is October 10, 2010 at the pier in Santa Monica, CA. Proceeds from the annual fund-raising event benefits the Southern California... - August 02, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc

In Response to the Current Economic Climate, Amazing Voyages Have Launched a Number of New Discounted Tours Throughout Latin America The newly launched discounted tours include trips to Peru, Brazil, Costa Rica, Mexico and Argentina. Please see below for one such example which focuses on the cultural highlights of Peru. - July 03, 2009 - Amazing Voyages

New Tour Released by Amazing Peru, the 7 Day All-Private Luxury Peru Tour, from US$1995.00 Per Person With Amazing Peru, you can now enjoy an incredible luxury tour to Peru with private guides and luxury hotels at an unbeatable price. Their new 7 day luxury tour includes 6 night’s accommodation with breakfast at the Miraflores Park Hotel, the Monasterio Hotel and the Sanctuary Lodge, just outside the ruins of Machu Picchu. Book today! - March 31, 2009 - Amazing Voyages