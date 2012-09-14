PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Slot3D™ Announces New Webinar Series New Series of Webinars deigned to spotlight key functions of Slot3D™ software. Slot3D™ is an economic based slotting tool that is fully integrated with AutoCAD®, the world's leading design software program. Visualize, simulate and analyze results to streamline warehouse workflow and reduce operating costs. Slot3D capabilities include optimized slotting plans, capacity analysis, space and layout planning, equipment cost / benefit analysis, and benchmarking. - September 05, 2017 - Advanced Solutions

Industrial Storage Solutions Leads the Way for Women Industrial Storage Solutions creates diverse workplace opportunities for women in material handling. - August 06, 2015 - Industrial Storage Solutions

Streamline Releases Joint Case Study with Design Within Reach (DWR) First in a series of case studies focuses on retail portion of supply chain management. - September 30, 2014 - Streamline, Inc

American Self Storage of Clermont, New Jersey Sold to National Syndicate Self Storage Investor Scott Meyers of Fishers, Indiana recently purchased American Storage of Clermont New Jersey for an undisclosed amount from Jarmix, LLC. The property at 24 Clermont Dr., Clermont, NJ comprises 39,385 square feet in 288 units. The Facility was 50 percent occupied at the time of closing. “We... - February 11, 2014 - Self Storage Profits, Inc.

The Self Storage Academy Announces Its Spring Dates of March 6-8 in Indianapolis Self Storage Profits, Inc. has announced the Spring 2014 dates for The Self Storage Academy of March 6-8 in Indianapolis, IN. - February 10, 2014 - Self Storage Profits, Inc.

Sidney Warehousing Receives a Superior Rating Sidney Warehousing achieves superior rating in latest AIB audit. - February 14, 2011 - Sidney Warehousing Inc.

Hilti North America Chooses Ozburn-Hessey Logistics as 3PL Partner in Re-Supply Center Network Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) has opened a new facility at its Riverside, California distribution campus with anchor tenant Hilti North America. - January 17, 2008 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Bolsters Domestic Transportation Team: Derek Fain Named SVP for the Supply Chain Management Company Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) recently added Derek Fain as SVP, Transportation Business Development. - December 20, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Opens New International Services Station in Atlanta, GA: 3PL Continues Strategic Expansion Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) has announced the opening of a new international services station in its Atlanta, GA facilities. The station will offer a full range of logistics services, including customs brokerage and freight forwarding via air and ocean, worldwide and door-to-door. “As... - December 13, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Global Supply Chain Management Company Continues Commitment to Excellence: 2007 Top Gun Winners Announced by Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Winners of the Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) national Top Gun competition for 2007 were recently announced. This competition has been held for 16 consecutive years by the global supply chain management company. “The results of the 16th annual company-wide competition are in,” said... - November 30, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Hires Charlie Pinto as EVP, Human Resources: Global 3PL Continues to Add Executives to Its Expanding Team Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) recently hired Charlie Pinto as EVP of Human Resources. This is a new position within the growing global supply chain management company. Pinto was most recently employed as SVP, Human Resources by INFONXX, a large privately-held telecommunications outsourcer for... - November 02, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Adds John J. Hafferty, Jr. as CFO of International Services Division and Announces Key Promotion and Additional Team Members for Corporate Finance Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) recently hired John J. Hafferty, Jr. as CFO of its International Services group. OH Logistics also hired several additional people in the corporate finance department. - October 19, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Adds Facility in Canada: Global 3PL Increases North American Network Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) announced the expansion of its network with the recent lease of a facility in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, in the Heartland Industrial Park, located approximately 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport. Mississauga is Canada's sixth largest city. “Because... - October 12, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Hires Seasoned Business Development Leader: David Heller Joins Transportation Team of Leading 3PL Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) recently added David Heller as vice president of business development. - August 02, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Expands Its Operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area: 3PL Adds Distribution Space and New International Station Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) announced the opening of two new operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area; one distribution facility and a new international station. With the addition of the distribution facility, OH Logistics now operates four contract warehousing facilities in Dallas, bringing... - July 26, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics' Executives Speaking at LogiPharma 2007: Experts on Compliance and Pandemic Flu Preparedness Address Leaders in Pharmaceutical Industry Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) is a sponsor of LogiPharma 2007, the premiere North American Pharmaceutical Supply Chain event taking place September 17-19, 2007 at the Loews Philadelphia, PA hotel. This event brings together leaders in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries including manufacturers,... - July 20, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Names Traylor Group as Supplier Partner of the Year: 3PL and Leading Recycling Company Decrease Landfill Waste and Increase Efficiencies Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) recently presented the Traylor Group its Supplier Partner of the Year Award. - July 12, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Saxco-Demptos Chooses Ozburn-Hessey Logistics as Supply Chain Partner: 3PL Provides Warehousing and Value-Added Services Saxco-Demptos has named Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) sole provider of warehouse and value-added distribution services. Saxco-Demptos is a highly regarded source of specialty packaging items for the wine and spirits industries, food and beverage companies and microbreweries. “We are pleased... - May 24, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Honored with Outstanding Economic Development Award: Hendricks County, Indiana, Economic Development Partnership Names 3PL as 2006 Winner Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) was honored recently by the Hendricks County, Indiana, Economic Development Partnership with the 2006 Outstanding Economic Development Award. This annual award is presented to companies that demonstrate continued investment in the community while providing jobs... - May 18, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Names Leaders for Finance: New CFO and SVP, Finance Will Help Lead Global Supply Chain Management Company Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) named Bert Irigoyen as Executive Vice President and CFO and Ed Triplett as Senior Vice President, Finance. Former Executive Vice President and CFO, Gary Kimball, announced his retirement earlier this year. Irigoyen brings over 20 years of experience in senior financial... - May 16, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Hires Alberto (Al) Benki: Industry Veteran to Oversee Latin American Operations for 3PL Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) recently added Al Benki as Senior Vice President, International Services. In this newly created role, Benki will focus on the company's Latin American trade and will work in conjunction with OH Logistics' Barthco International division. Prior to joining OH Logistics,... - April 19, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

MKD International Chooses Ozburn-Hessey Logistics as Supply Chain Partner: 3PL to Provide Services in Tennessee and Indiana MKD International and Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, both headquartered in middle-Tennessee, announced a partnership in which OH Logistics provides contract logistics services in Nashville, TN and Plainfield, IN for the paper merchant. MKD International offers a broad range of paper products including coated... - April 14, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Adds Key Players to Transportation Roster Ozburn-Hessey Logistics recently added three key people to its transportation group as the company continues to execute an aggressive growth plan. In September of 2006, OH Logistics named industry veteran Denis Reilly as executive vice president, domestic transportation. Reilly is now serving as president... - January 24, 2007 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Names Bob Spieth President, Contract Logistics: Supply Chain Management Company Extends New Organizational Structure Ozburn-Hessey Logistics named company veteran Bob Spieth as President of Contract Logistics. Spieth has been with OH Logistics for 7 years, serving in various roles including CIO and Executive Vice President of Operations. In this new role, Spieth will oversee the contract logistics business unit,... - December 06, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Announces Promotions and New Structure: Changes to Support Growth and Improve Customer Service Ozburn-Hessey Logistics recently announced several internal promotions for key personnel including Jim Davis to vice president, transportation systems; Michelle McManus to web marketing specialist; Debora Smith to director, special projects and retirement plans; and Brian Murphree to network manager. - November 22, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Adds President and CEO for its Barthco International Division: Michael “Mick” Fountain to Lead Global Freight Management Ozburn-Hessey Logistics named Michael “Mick” Fountain as President and CEO of newly acquired Barthco International. - November 10, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Creates New Leadership Role: Anthony Jordan Named as Vice President, Client Relations Management Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) recently announced the promotion of Anthony “AJ” Jordan to vice president, client relations management. In this newly created role, Jordan will be responsible for the operational, financial and contractual relationships with several key OH Logistics... - October 27, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Leases New Space in VA: DC to Service Virginia Inland Port Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) announced the addition of another multi-client facility to its over 21 million square foot network. This nearly half-a-million-square-foot facility is located in Winchester, VA with service from the Virginia Inland Port located in Front Royal. “Our growth... - September 02, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Adds Supreet Manchanda: Executive Joins Leading 3PL as Chief Technology & Corporate Development Officer Ozburn-Hessey Logistics announced the addition of Supreet Manchanda as EVP/Chief Technology & Corporate Development Officer. In this role Supreet is responsible for all aspects of information technology, merger & acquisition, integration activities and strategy. Supreet has over 20 years of... - August 30, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics and Cypress Medical Form Partnership: Both Companies Expand in Southern California Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics) and Cypress Medical Products, LP joined forces to meet the growing distribution needs of the medical supply manufacturer. - July 26, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Acquires Barthco International, Freightek, Inc. and Turbo Logistics: 3PL Adds Customs Brokerage, Freight Forwarding, Transportation and Technology Services Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics, www.ohlogistics.com) announced the acquisitions of Barthco International, Freightek, Inc. and Turbo Logistics today. - July 07, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Chosen by Steel City Tool Works as 3PL: Steel City in Music City Ozburn-Hessey Logistics recently added Steel City Tool Works to its client list. - June 29, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Strategic Expansion Continues at Rapidly Growing 3PL: OH Logistics Adds Seven New Business Development Leaders With a pace even quick for the fast moving logistics industry, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics has expanded its market presence. OH Logistics has announced the addition of seven senior business development leaders, with the appointments going to some of the industry's most successful executives. - May 03, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Hires Executive Vice President and General Counsel: Frank Eichler Newest Executive at Rapidly Expanding 3PL Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics, www.ohlogistics.com) recently added Frank Eichler to the executive management team as executive vice president and general counsel. - February 23, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Hires Vice President of Acquisitions: Shad Weaver to Bolster Growth for 3PL Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics, www.ohlogistics.com) recently added Shad Weaver to its executive leadership group as vice president of acquisitions. In this newly created role, Weaver will identify acquisition opportunities for OH Logistics and lead the company's execution and implementation processes. "We... - January 25, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Hires Director of Human Resources: Andrew Tidwell to Help Support Growth Strategy for 3PL Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics, www.ohlogistics.com) recently hired Andrew Tidwell to serve as director of human resources for the company. - January 19, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Names Benefit Consulting Alliance Supplier Partner of the Year Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics, www.ohlogistics.com) honored Benefit Consulting Alliance, LLC with its first annual Supplier Partner of the Year Award for service in 2005. The two companies have worked together since 2003. - January 12, 2006 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

SYSCO Awards OH Logistics 2005 National Warehouse of the Year Award: 3PL Honored by Client for the Third Consecutive Year SYSCO Corporation awarded Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics, www.ohlogistics.com) its 2005 National Warehouse of the Year recognizing OH Logistics' Fond du Lac, WI facility. OH Logistics was also recognized for this award in 2003 and 2004, and has been in partnership with SYSCO for 28 years. - December 20, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics names new Director of Marketing and Communication: Karen Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics, www.ohlogistics.com) announced the promotion of Karen Hall to Director of Marketing and Communication. Ms. Hall had previously served as a Marketing Manager for the company. - November 29, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Adds Mike Honious: Engineering Professional Joins Leading 3PL Ozburn-Hessey Logistics announced the addition of Mike Honious as Vice President of Engineering. - November 22, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

The Scotts Company LLC and OH Logistics Partner in Southern California: 3PL to Operate 600,000 SF Building Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OH Logistics, www.ohlogistics.com) and The Scotts Company LLC, a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company, announced a partnership in which OH Logistics will provide warehousing and transportation scheduling for The Scotts Company and operate a 600,000 square foot building in Fontana, CA. - November 15, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Ozburn-Hessey Logistics and Zildjian Partner for Logistics Percussion Products Company and 3PL Harmonizing Supply Chain Operations. - November 01, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Southeastern Warehouse Association Elects Scott McWilliams: OH Logistics CEO to Lead Organization as President in 2006 The Southeastern Warehouse Association (SWA) and Ozburn-Hessey Logistics announced the election of OH Logistics’ CEO, Scott McWilliams, as President of the organization. - October 07, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Appoints Dave Hanley and Nathan Sanders: New Directors On Board with Supply Chain Management Company Ozburn-Hessey Logistics announced the appointment of Dave Hanley as a Director of the company’s Integrated Solutions Group and Nathan Sanders as Director of Operations for the company’s Indianapolis campus. - September 27, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Hires Anthony Jordan: Supply Chain Management Firm Growing Again Ozburn-Hessey Logistics announced the addition of Anthony Jordan as Director of Customer Relations for the company. Anthony will be responsible for managing relationships for a select group of OH Logistics’ strategic accounts in this new position. - September 15, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Adds Dave Gordon: Accomplished Industry Executive Joins Leading 3PL Ozburn-Hessey Logistics announced the addition of Dave Gordon as Executive Vice President of Business Development for the company. - September 14, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

OH Logistics Hires Tom Donovan: Industry Veteran Joins Integrated Solutions Team for 3PL Ozburn-Hessey Logistics announced the addition of Tom Donovan as Director of Integrated Solutions for the company. - August 18, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Duni Chooses OH Logistics’ Nashville Location for Distribution Hub Operation to serve all of Duni’s North American clients Duni, a Swedish-based provider of paper and plastic products to the food service industry, has selected the Nashville region for its new centralized North American distribution center, according to a joint news release with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and Ozburn-Hessey Logistics. - June 30, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics

Welsh Carson Agrees to Acquire Majority Stake in Ozburn-Hessey Logistics Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a New York-based private equity investor, has reached an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OHL), the nation's largest privately held third party logistics (3PL) provider, the company announced today. Under Agreement, OHL Will Remain Nation's Largest Privately Held 3PL, Continue Acquisition Strategy. - June 27, 2005 - Ozburn-Hessey Logistics