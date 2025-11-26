Recent Headlines
Pacific Crest Insurance Announces Ben Howard
Pacific Crest Services Welcomes Insurance Industry Veteran Ben Howard as Director of Carrier & Agency Relations - November 26, 2025 - Pacific Crest Services
Join the Nation's Top Insurance Litigation Experts and Their Clients (May 14) at Perrin Conferences' 3rd Annual Emerging Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference
This one-day event in Philadelphia features prominent in-house insurer and policyholder counsel from firms including Liberty Mutual, PepsiCo, ACE, Arrowood, WR Berkley, Brunswick, Zurich and Resolute, among others. This year’s conference is chaired by David F. McGonigle, Esq., of K&L... - April 24, 2013 - Perrin Conferences
Tax Could Rise Significantly on Michigan Self-Insured Employers
The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) today filed an appeal in the United States Court of Appeals as part of the association’s ongoing legal challenge to the Michigan Health Insurance Claims Assessment Act. SIIA contends that the law is preempted by the Employee Retirement... - November 21, 2012 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
Texas Outdoor Insurance Expert Tells Deer Hunters to Get Hunting Insurance Before Hunting Season Begins
Frank Hursh with Texas Outdoors Insurance says Deer hunting accidents can be expensive without adequate hunting insurance. - September 02, 2012 - Texas Outdoor Insurance
Texas Outdoors Insurance Specialist Says Now is Best Time to Get Liability Insurance Before Season Starts
TexasOutdoorInsurance.com says protecting your Outdoor Hunting property before hunting season begins is a smart decision. - August 25, 2012 - Texas Outdoor Insurance
SIIA Statement on Pending U.S. Supreme Court Ruling - PPACA
The United States Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling before the end of the month regarding a legal challenge to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). When the ruling is announced there is certain to be a flurry of statements coming from stakeholder groups, political... - June 11, 2012 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
SIIA Opposes California Bill Restricting Self-Insurance for Smaller Employers
The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) today announced that it will work to defeat California legislation that would effectively eliminate the ability of smaller employers to self-insure their employee healthcare plans. As amended this week, the proposed bill, SB 1431, now would... - April 14, 2012 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
SIIA Counters Criticisms of Self-Insured Group Health Plans & Stop-Loss Insurance
SIIA releases new white paper, Self-Insured Group Health Plans, Stop-Loss Insurance & Adverse Selection, which has been published to correct inaccurate information that state and federal policy-makers have been provided about how the self-insurance marketplace operates. - October 06, 2011 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
SIIA Secures Sponsors for LRRA Legislation
SIIA today announced that it has confirmed lead sponsors for federal legislation intended to modernize the Liability Risk Retention Act (LRRA). Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) will introduce the bill in the U.S. Senate while Rep. John Campbell (R-CA) has committed to take the lead in the House of... - January 28, 2011 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
Re-Igniting RRG Bill in Congress
The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) today reported that its lobbying team has intensified efforts to bring modernization of the Liability Risk Retention Act (LRRA) back to the attention of Congress as the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee wrap up... - June 27, 2010 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
SIIA Meets with DOL Officials Regarding Self-Insurance Study
A SIIA delegation met yesterday in Washington, DC with Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of labor and other key DOL officials to discuss the development of a report on self-insured group health plans mandated by the recently-passed Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The objective of the... - June 04, 2010 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
SIIA Announces Its Self-Insured Employer Health Care Track at the SIIA 30th Annual Educational Conference & Expo
A collection of successful self-insured health plans are slated to be showcased during the upcoming SIIA National Conference & Expo, scheduled for October 12-14, 2010 at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Tower. The Health Care Educational Track also includes big name industry speakers and timely... - April 09, 2010 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
SIIA's 3rd International Conference - London - June 7-9, 2010
The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) has scheduled its 3rd International conference in London June 7-9, 2010. This conference is designed to showcase innovative self-insurance/alternative risk transfer solutions that are available to companies operating on a global basis or looking to do international business. - April 08, 2010 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.
Genuine Warranty Solutions Names Stephen Seal Chief Executive Officer
New Management Focusing on Expansion and New Divisions. Genuine Warranty Solutions Inc. today announced that Stephen Seal, 44, has been named chief executive officer. The new executive appointments are effective immediately. As an internationally recognized consultant and business leader, Seal... - June 06, 2008 - Genuine Warranty Solutions