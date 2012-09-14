PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Join the Nation's Top Insurance Litigation Experts and Their Clients (May 14) at Perrin Conferences' 3rd Annual Emerging Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference This one-day event in Philadelphia features prominent in-house insurer and policyholder counsel from firms including Liberty Mutual, PepsiCo, ACE, Arrowood, WR Berkley, Brunswick, Zurich and Resolute, among others. This year’s conference is chaired by David F. McGonigle, Esq., of K&L Gates... - April 24, 2013 - Perrin Conferences

Tax Could Rise Significantly on Michigan Self-Insured Employers The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) today filed an appeal in the United States Court of Appeals as part of the association’s ongoing legal challenge to the Michigan Health Insurance Claims Assessment Act. SIIA contends that the law is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income... - November 21, 2012 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

Texas Outdoor Insurance Expert Tells Deer Hunters to Get Hunting Insurance Before Hunting Season Begins Frank Hursh with Texas Outdoors Insurance says Deer hunting accidents can be expensive without adequate hunting insurance. - September 02, 2012 - Texas Outdoor Insurance

Texas Outdoors Insurance Specialist Says Now is Best Time to Get Liability Insurance Before Season Starts TexasOutdoorInsurance.com says protecting your Outdoor Hunting property before hunting season begins is a smart decision. - August 25, 2012 - Texas Outdoor Insurance

SIIA Statement on Pending U.S. Supreme Court Ruling - PPACA The United States Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling before the end of the month regarding a legal challenge to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). When the ruling is announced there is certain to be a flurry of statements coming from stakeholder groups, political leaders... - June 11, 2012 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

SIIA Opposes California Bill Restricting Self-Insurance for Smaller Employers The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) today announced that it will work to defeat California legislation that would effectively eliminate the ability of smaller employers to self-insure their employee healthcare plans. As amended this week, the proposed bill, SB 1431, now would prohibit... - April 14, 2012 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

SIIA Counters Criticisms of Self-Insured Group Health Plans & Stop-Loss Insurance SIIA releases new white paper, Self-Insured Group Health Plans, Stop-Loss Insurance & Adverse Selection, which has been published to correct inaccurate information that state and federal policy-makers have been provided about how the self-insurance marketplace operates. - October 06, 2011 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

SIIA Secures Sponsors for LRRA Legislation SIIA today announced that it has confirmed lead sponsors for federal legislation intended to modernize the Liability Risk Retention Act (LRRA). Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) will introduce the bill in the U.S. Senate while Rep. John Campbell (R-CA) has committed to take the lead in the House of Representatives. This... - January 28, 2011 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

Re-Igniting RRG Bill in Congress The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) today reported that its lobbying team has intensified efforts to bring modernization of the Liability Risk Retention Act (LRRA) back to the attention of Congress as the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee wrap up their... - June 27, 2010 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

SIIA Meets with DOL Officials Regarding Self-Insurance Study A SIIA delegation met yesterday in Washington, DC with Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of labor and other key DOL officials to discuss the development of a report on self-insured group health plans mandated by the recently-passed Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The objective of the meeting... - June 04, 2010 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

SIIA Announces Its Self-Insured Employer Health Care Track at the SIIA 30th Annual Educational Conference & Expo A collection of successful self-insured health plans are slated to be showcased during the upcoming SIIA National Conference & Expo, scheduled for October 12-14, 2010 at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Tower. The Health Care Educational Track also includes big name industry speakers and timely topics... - April 09, 2010 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

SIIA's 3rd International Conference - London - June 7-9, 2010 The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) has scheduled its 3rd International conference in London June 7-9, 2010. This conference is designed to showcase innovative self-insurance/alternative risk transfer solutions that are available to companies operating on a global basis or looking to do international business. - April 08, 2010 - Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.