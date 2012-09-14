PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

42 market research Launches Online Healthcare Panel for Pharmaceutical Research in Luxembourg 42 market research will now be able to offer its expert medical research services in Luxembourg with potential panellists consisting of physicians of all specialties, dentists, pharmacists and opticians. - June 24, 2016 - 42 market research

42 market research Announces the Launch of Its Online Healthcare Panel for Pharmaceutical Research in the Czech Republic 42 market research, a leading provider for online market research in the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce the launch of its new healthcare panel for pharmaceutical research in the Czech Republic. - August 25, 2015 - 42 market research

42 market research Launches Online Healthcare Panel for Pharmaceutical Research in Bulgaria 42 market research, a leading provider for online market research in the healthcare sector announces the launch of its new panel in Bulgaria. - April 19, 2015 - 42 market research

42 market research Enhances Its Panels for Medical Research in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines 42 market research a leading online-based market research agency, is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its capabilities and coverage in the Asia region, via its panels for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines. - December 23, 2014 - 42 market research

Unique Solutions Successfully Implemented Custom Software for CCC Commercial Contracting Group (CCG) is a dynamic international leader in providing turnkey project management for equipment installations and construction services for manufacturing facilities throughout North America. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies (aka USATInc) completed the implementation... - July 24, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Successful Story of Microsoft Dynamics Upgrade Project at Lymtal USATInc successfully completed Microsoft Dynamic Software upgrade and windows server upgrade at LymTal International. - January 17, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Munetrix.com Nominate USATInc as Their Information Technology Partner Munetrix (Municipal Metrics) is the leader in displaying heavy public sector financials in a way even the non-financially inclined can understand and use it. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (USATInc) is now their IT source for management of the fast growing Software as a Service (SaaS)... - December 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

New Website Launches and Creates More Visibility for Independent Artist of All Genres HipHopND is solely committed to the independent artist and labels it hosts and promotes independent artist's videos to its hard core fan base. - November 01, 2013 - HiphopND

LymTal International ERP Project Upgrade LymTal International Inc designated USATInc to upgrade their Enterprise Resource Planning software "Great Plains" also known in the industry as "Microsoft Dynamics." - November 01, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Metro Aircraft Instruments Named USATInc as Their IT Department Previously, nominated as Metro Aircraft Instruments IT Department, USATInc will now be supporting them in IT proceedings. - October 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc Edifies Businesses to Boost Profitability Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. keen to help businesses. - October 16, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Plymouth Brazing Awarded Custom Software Development Project to USATInc. Plymouth Brazing Inc nominates USATInc to develop and deploy BOMS. - October 11, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

1500 Business Technology Consortium Calls "Marketing 2 Step" Conference Free registrations for seminar on "Marketing 2 Step" to help attendees attain marketing skills and business leads. - October 09, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc is Now a Trend Micro Smart Protection Partner Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc partners with Trend Micro Smart Protection Network. - October 03, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc on a Mission to Educate "One Business a Day" on "Applying Technology for Profitability" Loss in business due to lesser productivity can be reduced greatly if appropriate technology is employed to augment productivity. USATInc is keen to help businesses adopt technology, hassle free. - September 28, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Simplified Knowledge Base on ETL Process is Published ETL involves Extracting, Transforming and Loading data for better decision making and business intelligence. - September 26, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc Delivered PRIMS, a Custom Software Developed for Quantum Chiropractic Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies completed the design and development of customized software platform; Patient Record & Information Management System (PRIMS) for Quantum Chiropractic. - September 21, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Jolly Lama Granted E-Commerce Software Development Project to USATInc Jolly Lama Creations recognized Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. to create a customized E-commerce platform. - September 14, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc to Develop and Enhance Complete Law LLC's Online Legal Software Solution Attorneys all over USA can now manage and maintain their cases online. - September 07, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Data Collection and Analysis Software for Gizaplex Inc. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (www.USATInc.com) has just completed the upgrade to Custom Software Development, Database design and construction project of Gizaplex Inc. In the Phase II project USATInc would be responsible for adding improvements, features and functionalities to Gizaplex... - August 31, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Actionizing Innovation Strategy - From Funnel to Tunnel to the End of the Rainbow Greatly valuable seminar titled “The Actionizing Innovation Strategy” will be presented to the project management community on Wednesday, September 11th 2013 in Royal Oak at 1500 N. Stephenson Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48067. This is made available with the volunteer efforts of the staff of Unique... - August 29, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Manchester Internet Advertising Company Extends It's Reach UP Search, a digital marketing company based in Manchester, is pleased to declare its growth throughout the UK consisting of the regions of Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Leeds. UP Search was developed when two web and search marketing specialists came together to deliver excellent results to clients... - October 17, 2012 - Up Search Digital

Payroll Service Provider Partners with Custom Software Development Company A custom software development company, Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies, today announced that Unique Solutions has partnered with the payroll service provider, NZ Payroll Inc. With this announcement, Unique Solutions begins a joint venture alliance to increase profitability and improve the efficiency... - September 15, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Red Door Realty Selected USATInc as Their IT Department Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc (www.USATInc.com) is pleased to announce that they have been selected to perform as the IT department for Red Door Realty. Unique Solutions recently completed a IT Systems integration project for Red Door to resolve their technology bottlenecks. The technological... - May 16, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Way Makers Teams with Custom Software Development Company Custom software development company, Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies, today announced that it has partnered with the Payroll service experts, Way Makers LLC. With this announcement, USATInc began a joint venture alliance with them. - March 31, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Sentimental Analysis Website Project is Awarded to USATInc www.USATInc.com has just been awarded a Custom Software Development, Database design and construction project by Gizaplex Inc. With this project USATInc will be developing an Internet based web portal for capturing sentimental analysis data. This product is a business critical data collection and data... - March 07, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Local SEO Ranking Service Operator Challenged Greenville’s Online Business Owners to “Put Him to the Test” Local SEO Ranking Services, an enterprising online search engine marketing company claiming it delivers visible results in Google in 48hrs or less, is challenging internet marketers to put them to the test. - November 13, 2011 - Local SEO Ranking Services

GO optimisation Recruits New Business Development Manager Exciting news for GO optimisation; this Monday saw the expansion of the team with the addition of a new Business Development Manager. Jenny McBride, formerly of Frommers Unlimited, will be filling the position, bringing a wealth of experience to what is a key role within the company. Jenny’s arrival... - August 08, 2011 - Go optimisation

GO optimisation Welcome Deliverance as a New Client GO optimisation are pleased to announce the addition of another client as part of their on-going expansion of the business; the London food delivery company, Deliverance. As their motto, "Good food, cooked fresh, delivered fast" suggests, Deliverance offer a top-class delivery service to residents... - July 20, 2011 - Go optimisation

GO optimisation Wins SNC Direct’s PPC Account GO optimisation’s client base has expanded recently to include SNC Direct, one of the UK’s leading retailers of sports nutrition and sports supplements. Providing bodybuilding, nutrition, and weight-loss products, SNC already have a strong online reputation within the sports supplement industry,... - July 20, 2011 - Go optimisation

Fantastic Night for GO optimisation at the NMA Awards The GO optimisation team have been celebrating after a fantastic result at this year’s NMA Awards, which took place on Thursday 23rd June at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel. Having been shortlisted as finalists, GO optimisation saw off competition from a number of larger agencies to come... - July 09, 2011 - Go optimisation

The New Face of Online Yellow Pages: Introducing YellowJump™ New Online Directory offers Small Businesses Exclusive, Affordable and Effective Online Listings. - May 17, 2011 - YellowJump

Anthony Burke - WSI Consultant Completes an Advanced Internet Marketing Certification World’s Largest Digital Marketing Franchise Awards Anthony Burke with a WSI Advanced Internet Marketing (AIM) Certificate - January 09, 2011 - WSI in Etchingham

WSI Onlinebiz Announces Date of Social Media Marketing for Business – Workshop for JMR Consulting UK Ltd WSI, the leader in providing Digital Marketing Services (Social Media, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), PPC, Video Marketing, Mobile Marketing), has announced a November workshop date (15th November 2010) for JMR Consulting UK Ltd on Social Media Marketing for Business. To help companies get started... - November 08, 2010 - WSI in Etchingham

WSI Digital Marketing in Sussex Has Launched a New Video Production Service to Enable Business to Advertise to New Export Markets Video Marketing is getting more popular as more and more new product launches and “how to guides” come out using video as their primary mode of selling and promoting new products and services. Video marketing can be used to build anticipation by showing a new video each day for two or even three weeks prior to a new product being introduced. Video Marketing can help businesses reach new markets. - October 26, 2010 - WSI in Etchingham

Digital Clarity New York Announces Two New SEO Client Wins Today, Leading Online Marketing Agency Digital Clarity New York has announced the acquisition of two new clients, for whom they will provide Search Engine Optimization services. - August 07, 2010 - Digital Clarity, LLC

Rainbow Communications Becomes Vancouver Coast Marketing North Vancouver search engine marketing and consulting service Rainbow Communications announces a re-branding of it's company and website to Vancouver Coast Marketing to better serve its local Vancouver area clients. - August 05, 2010 - Vancouver Coast Marketing

WSI Digital Marketing in Sussex Joins Race Online 2012 in Bid to Get Everyone Online by the London Olympics The WSI Digital Marketing practice in Sussex today announced plans to join Race Online 2012, the landmark challenge led by the UK’s Digital Champion Martha Lane Fox which aims to get the UK 100% internet enabled by the London Olympics. - July 27, 2010 - WSI in Etchingham

Video Marketing Services in Sussex - Key to Successful Digital Marketing The WSI office in Sussex, based in Etchingham provides a full range of Digital Marketing services. Over the last 6 months, WSI in Sussex has designed, produced and delivered a variety of innovative and stunning marketing videos for their business clients to assist them in boosting their sales of products and services. This service is now being enhanced with the addition of Video Marketing expert David Neve to the team as the full time consultant to WSI. - May 11, 2010 - WSI in Etchingham

Adam’s Private Hire in Etchingham Engage WSI for a Digital Marketing Project Anthony Burke, WSI Digital Marketing Consultant announces today the company's engagement with Adam’s Private Hire in Etchingham on a Digital Marketing project for Adam’s Private Hire. http://www.etchinghamtaxis.co.uk - April 27, 2010 - WSI in Etchingham

John Packer Associates Has Engaged WSI in a Search Engine Marketing and Social Media Project Anthony Burke, WSI Digital Marketing Consultant announces today the company's engagement with John Packer Associates on a Search Engine Marketing and Professional Social Media Marketing Engagement http://www.jpa.uk.com - April 16, 2010 - WSI in Etchingham

WSI and Johns Cross MotorCaravan and Camping Centres Engage in a Digital Marketing Project Anthony Burke, WSI Digital Marketing Consultant announces today the company's engagement with Johns Cross MotorCaravan and Camping Centre on a Search Engine Marketing and Social Media Engagement http://johnscross.co.uk. - April 11, 2010 - WSI in Etchingham

WSI Digital Marketing in Sussex WSI provides proven, innovative Digital Marketing strategies and solutions to businesses in Sussex. - April 05, 2010 - WSI in Etchingham

Leading Telemarketing Firm Sales Surgery Appoint Koozai to Manage SEO Winchester based Telesales Company, Sales Surgery, has chosen Hampshire SEO Agency Koozai to manage their Search Engine Optimisation campaigns. - March 31, 2010 - Koozai

Synchronized Dynamics Launches Next-Generation SEO Tools for Businesses Synchronized Dynamics has launched an aggressive new approach to how small- and medium-sized businesses handle their advertising and social media marketing, PPC and SEO services - March 18, 2010 - Synchronized Dynamics

Twitter Advertising with "John Doe" More Successful Than with Celebrities Statistics from Magpie reveal that in-stream advertising from “John Doe” is considerably more favored by recipients than ads published amid tweets by celebrities. - December 07, 2009 - Magpie & Friends Ltd

Chi Products Unveil New Martial Arts Equipment Ecommerce Website Leading supplier of professional martial arts equipment, Chi Products, announce brand new website. - October 23, 2009 - Koozai

Halton Region and Mississauga’s MBEC Provide E-Business & E-Marketing Workshops – Annex Media Marketing’s Managing Partner to Guest Speak Annex Media Marketing announces Carm Maesano, Managing Partner, will be the expert speaker in separate upcoming workshops focused on e-business and internet marketing. Both events are targeted at small and midsize business owners/managers – or entrepreneurs hoping to launch ventures - who would... - September 18, 2009 - Annex Media Marketing

Financial Planning Specialists Chamberlyns Appoint Koozai to Manage SEO Chamberlyns, the Luton based financial planning specialists, have chosen SEO Company Koozai to deal with the Internet marketing for their new website. - September 11, 2009 - Koozai