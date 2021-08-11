Recent Headlines
Within Potato Farming
Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director
Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC
TeleSense Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Deepens Bench of Industry Expertise and Names Former Bunge CEO as Chairman of the Board to Answer Surging Market Need and Grow Global Footprint - May 12, 2021 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Lands Support of Top Investors and Ag Industry Luminaries to Drive Global Expansion
Artificial Intelligence Innovator Gets Strategic Funding and Expands Board After Proving New Platform Minimizes Spoilage, Reduces Operational Costs and Preserves Grain Quality - October 22, 2020 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles
Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market
Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board
IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Expands Its Advisory Board
Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Wins Coveted SVIEF-STAR Award
Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Expands Its Food Safety Advisory Board
Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.
Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship
Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms
Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development
Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics
Langwater Farm is Growing
The town of Easton, MA and the surrounding communities are about see even more local, certified organic produce from Langwater Farm as they announce the expansion of their business to include a section of property known as Wheaton Farm on Bay Road in Easton. As Langwater Farm enters their fifth... - April 17, 2014 - Langwater Farm
Tasteful Selections™ Launches the Simply Amazing Flavors Recipe Contest
Consumers can win potatoes for a year through Facebook contest. - October 21, 2011 - RPE, Inc.
Troyer Brothers’ Spring Potato Harvest Underway in Southeast Lee County
50 million pounds of locally-grown spuds making their way to market - February 28, 2010 - Troyer Brothers
Troyer Brothers "Dig in" to Winter Potato Planting Season
What’s the first state you think of when you’re shopping for potatoes? Chances are, it’s not Florida despite the fact that thousands of acres in southeast Lee County produce millions of pounds of potatoes each year. The spuds’ journey from seed stock to countertop gets underway this month as planting begins at Troyer Brothers’ Lehigh farm site. - November 20, 2009 - Troyer Brothers
Branston to Help Peruvian Potato Farmers in International Year of the Potato
Future generations of Peruvian farmers are set to benefit from a generous Christmas present made by the UK's leading potato producer. - December 21, 2007 - Branston Ltd