Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director

Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC

TeleSense Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer

TeleSense Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Deepens Bench of Industry Expertise and Names Former Bunge CEO as Chairman of the Board to Answer Surging Market Need and Grow Global Footprint - May 12, 2021 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Lands Support of Top Investors and Ag Industry Luminaries to Drive Global Expansion

TeleSense Lands Support of Top Investors and Ag Industry Luminaries to Drive Global Expansion

Artificial Intelligence Innovator Gets Strategic Funding and Expands Board After Proving New Platform Minimizes Spoilage, Reduces Operational Costs and Preserves Grain Quality - October 22, 2020 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles

Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market

TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market

Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board

IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Expands Its Advisory Board

Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Wins Coveted SVIEF-STAR Award

Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Expands Its Food Safety Advisory Board

Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship

Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship

Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms

Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development

Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics

Langwater Farm is Growing

The town of Easton, MA and the surrounding communities are about see even more local, certified organic produce from Langwater Farm as they announce the expansion of their business to include a section of property known as Wheaton Farm on Bay Road in Easton. As Langwater Farm enters their fifth... - April 17, 2014 - Langwater Farm

Tasteful Selections™ Launches the Simply Amazing Flavors Recipe Contest

Consumers can win potatoes for a year through Facebook contest. - October 21, 2011 - RPE, Inc.

Troyer Brothers’ Spring Potato Harvest Underway in Southeast Lee County

50 million pounds of locally-grown spuds making their way to market - February 28, 2010 - Troyer Brothers

Troyer Brothers "Dig in" to Winter Potato Planting Season

What’s the first state you think of when you’re shopping for potatoes? Chances are, it’s not Florida despite the fact that thousands of acres in southeast Lee County produce millions of pounds of potatoes each year. The spuds’ journey from seed stock to countertop gets underway this month as planting begins at Troyer Brothers’ Lehigh farm site. - November 20, 2009 - Troyer Brothers

Branston to Help Peruvian Potato Farmers in International Year of the Potato

Future generations of Peruvian farmers are set to benefit from a generous Christmas present made by the UK's leading potato producer. - December 21, 2007 - Branston Ltd

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