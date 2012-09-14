PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases
Within Potato Farming

Press Releases

Ham Farms
Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship
Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms
Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development
Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology and... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics
Langwater Farm is Growing
The town of Easton, MA and the surrounding communities are about see even more local, certified organic produce from Langwater Farm as they announce the expansion of their business to include a section of property known as Wheaton Farm on Bay Road in Easton. As Langwater Farm enters their fifth growing... - April 17, 2014 - Langwater Farm
Tasteful Selections™ Launches the Simply Amazing Flavors Recipe Contest
Consumers can win potatoes for a year through Facebook contest. - October 21, 2011 - RPE, Inc.
Troyer Brothers’ Spring Potato Harvest Underway in Southeast Lee County
50 million pounds of locally-grown spuds making their way to market - February 28, 2010 - Troyer Brothers
Troyer Brothers "Dig in" to Winter Potato Planting Season
What’s the first state you think of when you’re shopping for potatoes? Chances are, it’s not Florida despite the fact that thousands of acres in southeast Lee County produce millions of pounds of potatoes each year. The spuds’ journey from seed stock to countertop gets underway this month as planting begins at Troyer Brothers’ Lehigh farm site. - November 20, 2009 - Troyer Brothers
Branston to Help Peruvian Potato Farmers in International Year of the Potato
Future generations of Peruvian farmers are set to benefit from a generous Christmas present made by the UK's leading potato producer. - December 21, 2007 - Branston Ltd
