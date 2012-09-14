PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms

Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology and... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics

Langwater Farm is Growing The town of Easton, MA and the surrounding communities are about see even more local, certified organic produce from Langwater Farm as they announce the expansion of their business to include a section of property known as Wheaton Farm on Bay Road in Easton. As Langwater Farm enters their fifth growing... - April 17, 2014 - Langwater Farm

Tasteful Selections™ Launches the Simply Amazing Flavors Recipe Contest Consumers can win potatoes for a year through Facebook contest. - October 21, 2011 - RPE, Inc.

Troyer Brothers’ Spring Potato Harvest Underway in Southeast Lee County 50 million pounds of locally-grown spuds making their way to market - February 28, 2010 - Troyer Brothers

Troyer Brothers "Dig in" to Winter Potato Planting Season What’s the first state you think of when you’re shopping for potatoes? Chances are, it’s not Florida despite the fact that thousands of acres in southeast Lee County produce millions of pounds of potatoes each year. The spuds’ journey from seed stock to countertop gets underway this month as planting begins at Troyer Brothers’ Lehigh farm site. - November 20, 2009 - Troyer Brothers