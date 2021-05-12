Press Releases TeleSense, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

TeleSense Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Deepens Bench of Industry Expertise and Names Former Bunge CEO as Chairman of the Board to Answer Surging Market Need and Grow Global Footprint





As CRO, Neilan will use his extensive experience designing targeted growth strategies that unify sales, marketing, and customer support functions to help TeleSense penetrate new markets, expand partnerships, and optimize distribution channels. With more than 15 years of experience, he most recently served as vice president of sales at Samsung Electronics America and the senior director of sales at T-Mobile USA.



An integral executive team member at multiple high-growth startups, Kayton will rely on her proven strategic planning skills, as well as her ability to develop and implement infrastructure for rapid growth across finance and administrative functions, to support TeleSense’s continued expansion in her new role as CFO. Throughout her 25-year career in financial management, she has served as CFO at Dropbox, Dropcam, Neato Robotics, Vuclip, Viki and AngelList. She has also held senior positions at Fortune 500 companies including Citicorp and Fujitsu.



“We’ve rounded out the TeleSense leadership team with exceptional industry professionals. Attracting such strong talent is a testament to our market traction and compelling vision to shape the supply chain in the post-harvest grain market worldwide,” said Naeem Zafar, founder and CEO of TeleSense.



TeleSense also announced the appointment of Søren Schrøder as the Chairman of the Board. Originally joining the TeleSense Board in October 2020, Schrøder has 35+ years of industry experience, including a variety of agribusiness leadership roles in the United States and Europe. After working for more than 15 years at Continental Grain and Cargill, he joined Bunge North America as CEO in 2000. He then served as CEO of Bunge Limited, from 2013 to 2019.



An active advisor for promising companies in the agribusiness and food sectors, Schrøder will now take a more central role championing TeleSense’s importance in the global grain supply chain evolution as Chairman.



About TeleSense

Erica Camilo

610-639-5644





