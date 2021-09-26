Recent Headlines
Chapman 3C Cattle Brings Beef from the Ranch Directly to the Consumer
Chapman 3C Cattle Company raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes. - September 26, 2021 - Chapman 3C Cattle Company
SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA
Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky
Zephyr Foods Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding
Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods
Timberline Meat, a Gourmet Meat Company, Opens First Retail Location
Timberline Meat is local meat shop that provides the finest, highest quality meats available. Their selection consists of the most natural, locally produced beef, pork and poultry available. In addition they offer an assortment of locally produced sauces, condiments, rubs and spices. - July 14, 2017 - Timberline Meat
Gobble, Gobble! It's the First-Ever National Turkey Bacon Day on Wednesday, April 30
Godshall’s Quality Meats will celebrate the quality, taste and nutritional benefits of real meat turkey bacon during the first annual National Turkey Bacon Day on Wednesday, April 30th, by giving away over 1,000 full size boxes of real meat, real wood-smoked turkey bacon throughout Philadelphia, PA and New York City. - April 27, 2014 - Godshall’s Quality Meats
NY Kosher Steaks Uses Family Business Values and Online Purchasing to Deliver Safer, Quality Steaks
Passion for high-quality kosher meats in the Hirsch family continues with the launch of NY Kosher Steaks - the first company to exclusively focus on kosher steaks. - January 07, 2011 - NY Kosher Steaks
Montana Grass-Fed Scottish Highland Beef & Shetland-Icelandic Lamb Meat Available Beginning Jul 2009
USDA-inspected Montana limited gourmet-quality, grassfed beef high in healthful omega fatty acids and low in cholesterol, from a small family farm available for sale July 2009 with lamb ready in the fall. - May 13, 2009 - Gumbo Highlands