Recent Headlines
Snak Club™ Expands Partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey® Into Salty Snacks with New Toffee Peanuts and Snack Mix
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced the next chapter of its partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey®, expanding beyond candy into the salty snack aisle with the launch of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Toffee Peanuts and Snak Club x... - May 13, 2026 - Century Snacks
Snak Club™ Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Launch First-Ever Candy Collaboration: Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey® Bombs
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced a new partnership with the hot honey pioneer Mike’s Hot Honey to launch Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs — a first-of-its-kind chewy candy that blends sweet cherry flavor with the... - October 24, 2025 - Century Snacks
Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer
Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings
Shark Tank Success "Nuts ‘n More" Bringing Innovative High-Protein Spreads to the Middle East
Healthy Nut-Spread Company Enjoys Sweet Success in Global Market. - June 28, 2017 - Nuts 'N More
Almond Ace Packing Recognized for “Superior” Ranking & Recognition of Excellence by AHPA
Almond Ace Packing Inc., a grower-owned almond processing, almond manufacturing and export company, was recognized by the Almond Hullers & Processors Association (AHPA) for achieving a “Superior” rating for the 2014-2015 season during an unannounced food safety and plant sanitation... - August 10, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.
Organic Gemini Releases Their New Gluten-Free and Nut-Free TigerNut Granola
New York-based organic TigerNut food supplier has released a new line of gluten free snacks called TigerNut Raw Granola. Using an eclectic combination of ingredients including gala apple, hemp seeds and Himalayan pink salt, this new product continues their tradition of combining TigerNuts with... - June 18, 2015 - Organic Gemini
Almond Ace Packing Completes Purchase of Processing Plant Real Estate; Announces Plan to Expand and Upgrade Facility
Almond Ace Packing, Inc. announced the successful purchase of its current processing plant and surrounding real estate with an option to more than double its production campus and footprint over the next five years. - May 11, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.
Almond Ace Named Among Top 2 "Quality Leaders" in Europe
Calconut S.L., one of the largest European almond import companies has named Almond Ace Packing Inc. one of the top two "Quality Leaders" exporting to Europe. - May 11, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.
Earth Balance® and Made Just Right™ Launch Third Annual Vegan “Spring To Life” Recipe Contest
Third Annual Spring to Life Contest Will Send Grand Prize Winner on Vegan Getaway to Portland, Oregon. - April 27, 2013 - Earth Balance
Morrows Nut House Launching Online Store November 3, 2012
Morrows Nuts, one of America’s oldest purveyors of Fresh Roasted Nuts and Fine Candies, will launch its online store, MorrowsNuts.com, on November 3, 2012. The products enjoyed by many for decades from Morrow’s Nut House and Morrow retail stores will now be available with the click of... - October 28, 2012 - Morrow's Nut House
D’lites Ice Cream Chain Targets South Florida
Popular Low Fat Ice Cream Chain is Focused on South Florida Market for Expansion. - July 11, 2012 - D'lites Ice Cream Shops, Inc.
D’lites Ice Cream Shops Adds Mid-Atlantic Territory Developer
D’lites Ice Cream Shops chain secures Mid-Atlantic Territory Developer to assist in national rollout of popular low fat ice cream shops. - October 25, 2011 - D'lites Ice Cream Shops, Inc.
D'lites Ice Cream Shops Launches National Rollout
Famous for its low calorie, low fat soft serve ice cream shops D'lites is now launching a national rollout. - October 07, 2011 - D'lites Ice Cream Shops, Inc.
Jerry’s Nut House is Awarded – Talk of the Town: Excellence in Customer Satisfaction
Jerry’s Nut House has been honored as a 2011 Talk of the Town Award Recipient in the category of top Candy Stores. Jerry’s located in Denver, Co specializes in Nuts, Candy, Popcorn, Chocolate and Trail mixes. Visit www.jerrysnuthouse.com. - October 07, 2011 - Jerry's Nut House
Barney’s Premium Foods Partners with the Atlanta Community Food Bank
Provides over 5,000 Jars of Barney Butter to Families in Need During the Holidays - November 17, 2010 - Barney's Premium Foods
TAGS Sweet Sunflower Seeds
The world's first Sweet Sunflower Seeds are here. TAGS come in 5 great flavors, Chocolate, Maple, Strawberry, Orange and Lemon. TAGS come in and out of the shell and can be ordered online at www.tagseeds.com - December 07, 2007 - TAG Seeds