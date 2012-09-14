PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings

Almond Ace Packing Recognized for “Superior” Ranking & Recognition of Excellence by AHPA Almond Ace Packing Inc., a grower-owned almond processing, almond manufacturing and export company, was recognized by the Almond Hullers & Processors Association (AHPA) for achieving a “Superior” rating for the 2014-2015 season during an unannounced food safety and plant sanitation audit. - August 10, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.

Organic Gemini Releases Their New Gluten-Free and Nut-Free TigerNut Granola New York-based organic TigerNut food supplier has released a new line of gluten free snacks called TigerNut Raw Granola. Using an eclectic combination of ingredients including gala apple, hemp seeds and Himalayan pink salt, this new product continues their tradition of combining TigerNuts with various... - June 18, 2015 - Organic Gemini

Almond Ace Packing Completes Purchase of Processing Plant Real Estate; Announces Plan to Expand and Upgrade Facility Almond Ace Packing, Inc. announced the successful purchase of its current processing plant and surrounding real estate with an option to more than double its production campus and footprint over the next five years. - May 11, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.

Almond Ace Named Among Top 2 "Quality Leaders" in Europe Calconut S.L., one of the largest European almond import companies has named Almond Ace Packing Inc. one of the top two "Quality Leaders" exporting to Europe. - May 11, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.

Earth Balance® and Made Just Right™ Launch Third Annual Vegan “Spring To Life” Recipe Contest Third Annual Spring to Life Contest Will Send Grand Prize Winner on Vegan Getaway to Portland, Oregon. - April 27, 2013 - Earth Balance

Morrows Nut House Launching Online Store November 3, 2012 Morrows Nuts, one of America’s oldest purveyors of Fresh Roasted Nuts and Fine Candies, will launch its online store, MorrowsNuts.com, on November 3, 2012. The products enjoyed by many for decades from Morrow’s Nut House and Morrow retail stores will now be available with the click of a... - October 28, 2012 - Morrow's Nut House

D’lites Ice Cream Chain Targets South Florida Popular Low Fat Ice Cream Chain is Focused on South Florida Market for Expansion. - July 11, 2012 - D'lites Ice Cream Shops, Inc.

D’lites Ice Cream Shops Adds Mid-Atlantic Territory Developer D’lites Ice Cream Shops chain secures Mid-Atlantic Territory Developer to assist in national rollout of popular low fat ice cream shops. - October 25, 2011 - D'lites Ice Cream Shops, Inc.

Jerry’s Nut House is Awarded – Talk of the Town: Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Jerry’s Nut House has been honored as a 2011 Talk of the Town Award Recipient in the category of top Candy Stores. Jerry’s located in Denver, Co specializes in Nuts, Candy, Popcorn, Chocolate and Trail mixes. Visit www.jerrysnuthouse.com. - October 07, 2011 - Jerry's Nut House

D'lites Ice Cream Shops Launches National Rollout Famous for its low calorie, low fat soft serve ice cream shops D'lites is now launching a national rollout. - October 07, 2011 - D'lites Ice Cream Shops, Inc.

Barney’s Premium Foods Partners with the Atlanta Community Food Bank Provides over 5,000 Jars of Barney Butter to Families in Need During the Holidays - November 17, 2010 - Barney's Premium Foods