PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

NuvoCig Releases an Innovative Electronic Cigar, Broadening Its Family of Vaping Products NuvoCig is pleased to announce the release of its new slim e-cigar. The NuvoCig e-cigar is a smoke-free product that simulates the cigar smoking experience, without the lingering smell and other negative side effects of tobacco cigars. The introduction of the e-cigar into the NuvoCig product line represents the company’s ongoing product development and its stake in the rapidly growing and diversifying electronic cigarette industry. - February 28, 2014 - NuvoCig

The Perfect Holiday Gift: NuvoCig Electronic Cigarette, a Breakthrough Alternative to Smoking No flame. No smoke. The Nuvo electronic cigarette is a smoke-free product that delivers the pleasures of smoking, without the negative side effects of tobacco cigarettes. - December 13, 2013 - NuvoCig

Villiger Cigars Proudly Announces: Fabian Barrantes as the New Director of Marketing Villiger Cigars North America based in Charlotte N.C. is proud to welcome Fabian Barrantes as the new Director of Marketing effective Monday October 21st 2013. "I'm excited to be working with a creative genius like Fabian," said Roy MacLaren. His extensive knowledge and creativity will be... - October 23, 2013 - Villiger Cigars

4-Pound Cigar Ashtray Giveaway Nicaraguan manufacturer and seller of 1502 Cigars, Global Premium Cigars, is pleased to announce their new giveaway. For the first time ever, Global Premium Cigars is making their exclusive premium ashtray available to the public with a fan giveaway. The ashtray was previously available only to select cigar retailers. - September 09, 2013 - Global Premium Cigars

As Electronic Cigarettes Become a Fast Growing Industry, V2 Cigs Emerge as the Frontrunner in the Online E Cig Marketplace V2 Cigs dominates the market when it comes to electronic cigarettes. V2 Cigs and their sister company, Vapor Couture, are consistently mentioned as the preferred brand of electronic cigarettes among e-cig users. With over a million sold, V2 Cigs is regarded as the biggest online seller. As a smoke free choice over traditional cigarettes, they give customers what they’re looking for in quality, product innovation, flavor choices, and price. - August 21, 2013 - V2 Cigs

Electronic Cigarette Company Scoops Two Awards from Reviewboard Electronic cigarette supplier Totally Wicked has been awarded both the 2013 Editor’s Choice Award and the 2013 Reviewboard Best Buy Award. - April 30, 2013 - Totally Wicked

America World Tobacco Expo 2013 Scheduled in Reno in 2013 America's World Tobacco Expo is pleased to announce the global destination location of their 2013 event in Reno, Nevada. America Tobacco World Expo will convene at Grand Sierra Resort, March 28-31, 2013. - December 08, 2012 - America World Tobacco Expo

V2 Cigs Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Sweet Deals Two promotions offer big savings during the month of February. - February 03, 2012 - V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs Releases the Disposable Electronic Cigarette V2 introduces its new V2 Disposable Electronic Cigarettes and launches their January promotion. - January 25, 2012 - V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs Electronic Cigarettes to be Featured in the Wired Store 2011 V2 Cigs has partnered up with Wired Magazine to showcase their e-cigarette Starter Kit which includes all the basics needed to start enjoying the smoke free devices. The kit and e-cig will be on display at the Wired Store, available for purchase online and from the magazine’s holiday inset. - November 17, 2011 - V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs Debuts National TV Advertising Campaign Ad Features Single-Use Electronic Cigarette - November 09, 2011 - V2 Cigs

V2 Cigs Launching Platinum E-Liquid for Electronic Cigarettes Long-Awaited Product Hits Web Stores for the Holidays 2011. - November 02, 2011 - V2 Cigs

New Research Confirms Electronic Cigarettes as Smoking Cessation Tool Contrary to FDA recommendations that electronic cigarette users should switch to FDA-approved smoking cessation products, new research confirms that the change could reverse the health gain achieved. - August 31, 2011 - V2 Cigs