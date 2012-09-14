|
NuvoCig is pleased to announce the release of its new slim e-cigar. The NuvoCig e-cigar is a smoke-free product that simulates the cigar smoking experience, without the lingering smell and other negative side effects of tobacco cigars. The introduction of the e-cigar into the NuvoCig product line represents the company’s ongoing product development and its stake in the rapidly growing and diversifying electronic cigarette industry. - February 28, 2014 - NuvoCig
No flame. No smoke. The Nuvo electronic cigarette is a smoke-free product that delivers the pleasures of smoking, without the negative side effects of tobacco cigarettes. - December 13, 2013 - NuvoCig
Villiger Cigars North America based in Charlotte N.C. is proud to welcome Fabian Barrantes as the new Director of Marketing effective Monday October 21st 2013. "I'm excited to be working with a creative genius like Fabian," said Roy MacLaren.
His extensive knowledge and creativity will be... - October 23, 2013 - Villiger Cigars
Nicaraguan manufacturer and seller of 1502 Cigars, Global Premium Cigars, is pleased to announce their new giveaway. For the first time ever, Global Premium Cigars is making their exclusive premium ashtray available to the public with a fan giveaway. The ashtray was previously available only to select cigar retailers. - September 09, 2013 - Global Premium Cigars
V2 Cigs dominates the market when it comes to electronic cigarettes. V2 Cigs and their sister company, Vapor Couture, are consistently mentioned as the preferred brand of electronic cigarettes among e-cig users. With over a million sold, V2 Cigs is regarded as the biggest online seller. As a smoke free choice over traditional cigarettes, they give customers what they’re looking for in quality, product innovation, flavor choices, and price. - August 21, 2013 - V2 Cigs
Electronic cigarette supplier Totally Wicked has been awarded both the 2013 Editor’s Choice Award and the 2013 Reviewboard Best Buy Award. - April 30, 2013 - Totally Wicked
America's World Tobacco Expo is pleased to announce the global destination location of their 2013 event in Reno, Nevada. America Tobacco World Expo will convene at Grand Sierra Resort, March 28-31, 2013. - December 08, 2012 - America World Tobacco Expo
Two promotions offer big savings during the month of February. - February 03, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 introduces its new V2 Disposable Electronic Cigarettes and launches their January promotion. - January 25, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs has partnered up with Wired Magazine to showcase their e-cigarette Starter Kit which includes all the basics needed to start enjoying the smoke free devices. The kit and e-cig will be on display at the Wired Store, available for purchase online and from the magazine’s holiday inset. - November 17, 2011 - V2 Cigs
Ad Features Single-Use Electronic Cigarette - November 09, 2011 - V2 Cigs
Long-Awaited Product Hits Web Stores for the Holidays 2011. - November 02, 2011 - V2 Cigs
Contrary to FDA recommendations that electronic cigarette users should switch to FDA-approved smoking cessation products, new research confirms that the change could reverse the health gain achieved. - August 31, 2011 - V2 Cigs
Crown7.com introduces smokers to an alternative cigarette in these challenging times - August 19, 2009 - Crown7.com