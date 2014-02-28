NuvoCig is pleased to announce the release of its new slim e-cigar. The NuvoCig e-cigar is a smoke-free product that simulates the cigar smoking experience, without the lingering smell and other negative side effects of tobacco cigars. The introduction of the e-cigar into the NuvoCig product line represents the company’s ongoing product development and its stake in the rapidly growing and diversifying electronic cigarette industry. - February 28, 2014 - NuvoCig