Recent Headlines
Within Cigarette Manufacturing
NuvoCig Releases an Innovative Electronic Cigar, Broadening Its Family of Vaping Products
NuvoCig is pleased to announce the release of its new slim e-cigar. The NuvoCig e-cigar is a smoke-free product that simulates the cigar smoking experience, without the lingering smell and other negative side effects of tobacco cigars. The introduction of the e-cigar into the NuvoCig product line represents the company’s ongoing product development and its stake in the rapidly growing and diversifying electronic cigarette industry. - February 28, 2014 - NuvoCig
The Perfect Holiday Gift: NuvoCig Electronic Cigarette, a Breakthrough Alternative to Smoking
No flame. No smoke. The Nuvo electronic cigarette is a smoke-free product that delivers the pleasures of smoking, without the negative side effects of tobacco cigarettes. - December 13, 2013 - NuvoCig
Villiger Cigars Proudly Announces: Fabian Barrantes as the New Director of Marketing
Villiger Cigars North America based in Charlotte N.C. is proud to welcome Fabian Barrantes as the new Director of Marketing effective Monday October 21st 2013. "I'm excited to be working with a creative genius like Fabian," said Roy MacLaren. His extensive knowledge and creativity will... - October 23, 2013 - Villiger Cigars
4-Pound Cigar Ashtray Giveaway
Nicaraguan manufacturer and seller of 1502 Cigars, Global Premium Cigars, is pleased to announce their new giveaway. For the first time ever, Global Premium Cigars is making their exclusive premium ashtray available to the public with a fan giveaway. The ashtray was previously available only to select cigar retailers. - September 09, 2013 - Global Premium Cigars
As Electronic Cigarettes Become a Fast Growing Industry, V2 Cigs Emerge as the Frontrunner in the Online E Cig Marketplace
V2 Cigs dominates the market when it comes to electronic cigarettes. V2 Cigs and their sister company, Vapor Couture, are consistently mentioned as the preferred brand of electronic cigarettes among e-cig users. With over a million sold, V2 Cigs is regarded as the biggest online seller. As a smoke free choice over traditional cigarettes, they give customers what they’re looking for in quality, product innovation, flavor choices, and price. - August 21, 2013 - V2 Cigs
Electronic Cigarette Company Scoops Two Awards from Reviewboard
Electronic cigarette supplier Totally Wicked has been awarded both the 2013 Editor’s Choice Award and the 2013 Reviewboard Best Buy Award. - April 30, 2013 - Totally Wicked
America World Tobacco Expo 2013 Scheduled in Reno in 2013
America's World Tobacco Expo is pleased to announce the global destination location of their 2013 event in Reno, Nevada. America Tobacco World Expo will convene at Grand Sierra Resort, March 28-31, 2013. - December 08, 2012 - America World Tobacco Expo
V2 Cigs Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Sweet Deals
Two promotions offer big savings during the month of February. - February 03, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Releases the Disposable Electronic Cigarette
V2 introduces its new V2 Disposable Electronic Cigarettes and launches their January promotion. - January 25, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Electronic Cigarettes to be Featured in the Wired Store 2011
V2 Cigs has partnered up with Wired Magazine to showcase their e-cigarette Starter Kit which includes all the basics needed to start enjoying the smoke free devices. The kit and e-cig will be on display at the Wired Store, available for purchase online and from the magazine’s holiday inset. - November 17, 2011 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Debuts National TV Advertising Campaign
Ad Features Single-Use Electronic Cigarette - November 09, 2011 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs Launching Platinum E-Liquid for Electronic Cigarettes
Long-Awaited Product Hits Web Stores for the Holidays 2011. - November 02, 2011 - V2 Cigs
New Research Confirms Electronic Cigarettes as Smoking Cessation Tool
Contrary to FDA recommendations that electronic cigarette users should switch to FDA-approved smoking cessation products, new research confirms that the change could reverse the health gain achieved. - August 31, 2011 - V2 Cigs
“Cash for Cigarettes” Program Announced in Response to Struggling Economy
Crown7.com introduces smokers to an alternative cigarette in these challenging times - August 19, 2009 - Crown7.com