Recent Headlines
Within Fabric Mills
New Collection of Madras Plaid Fabrics Launched for Spring 2021, by FabricOnlineStore.com
FabricOnlineStore.com has launched it's new collection of Madras Plaid fabrics for Spring 2021 and its full of preppy goodness. - June 03, 2021 - FabricOnlineStore.com : Plaid Fabric Store
Theme Print Fabrics from FabricOnlineStore.com Are Here for 2020
Theme Print Fabrics from FabricOnlineStore.com are the latest launch for the 2020 Spring Summer collection, and are ideal for apparel, quilting and sewing, and include themes like shark prints, nautical prints, sport prints, automobile prints and other themes. - January 10, 2020 - FabricOnlineStore.com : Plaid Fabric Store
Domin-Tex Opens Charleston SC Warehouse, Supporting Sales Offices for the Insulation Trade
Domin-Tex Insulation Corp., an importer of high-temperature and coated textiles has opened a warehouse in South Carolina to service fabricators and insulation specialty companies. Utilizing the Port of Charleston, Domin-Tex will play a critical role in effective supply chain management for clients... - February 03, 2016 - Domin-Tex Sales Co.
Thread Raises $3.5 Million to Transform Trash from the World’s Poorest Countries Into Dignified Jobs and Useful Stuff People Love
Thread has closed a Series A Round of $2.8M, led by Draper Triangle Ventures, to create responsible fabric made from plastic collected in low-income countries. The financing will help expand production capabilities, while growing data and content collection throughout Thread’s unprecedentedly... - June 19, 2015 - Thread
Powerstitch.com Announces Fund Raising Effort to Benefit St Luke’s Hospice
The Powerstitch team is trekking up Mt. Kilimanjaro for St Luke's Hospice (Harrow And Brent) Ltd, because it’s a great challenge for a good cause. - September 07, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio
ExpressDigitising.com Offers an Alternative to the “Pay Per Stitch” Payment Method for Outsourced Embroidery Digitizing Services
Regardless of whether the design requires 5,000 stitches or 20,000 stitches, their prices remain the same. - August 21, 2014 - Express Digitising Design Studio
PowerStitch.com Uses New Technology to Dominate the Logo Digitizing Arena
Power Stitch Design Studio has been setting the standard in Embroidery Digitizing and Logo Vectorizing for over 8 years. - August 12, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio
Wicked Stitch: Improved Website Released
In business since 1982, The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc., owned by legacy digitizer and industry consultant Jay Fishman, who leads a team of award-winning digitizers. Wicked Stitch has always tried to separate themselves with their unique commitment to, not only excellence in design, but also... - July 31, 2014 - The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc.
Minnesota Knitting Mills Announces Promotion and New Board Member
Wade Kytola named Vice President and elected to Board of Directors. - April 27, 2014 - Minnesota Knitting Mills, Inc.
Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile Reveals Innovative Solution for Updating the Style of Guest Beds
CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY)... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile
Eurow Unveils Innovative New Microfiber Product Line
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a revolutionary giant in the commercial world of microfiber, has developed a new series of products designed with the everyday consumer in mind. From the company’s former line of commercial and automotive towels, evolves a line of textiles with a new... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
Eurow Microfiber Expands Via E-Commerce
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a California-based manufacturer of high-quality automotive and equestrian accessories, microfiber, and sheepskin products has been developing its efforts in the cyberspace sector in order to generate additional sales. Originally beginning as a side project to... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
SK Textile Partners with Standard Textile to Open Las Vegas Manufacturing
Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile
EmbroidMe Launches Comprehensive Embroidery Services
EmbroidMe is a one-stop solution for all types of embroidery services. This company has comprehensive solutions for personal and professional needs. - October 14, 2011 - EmbroidMe Corporate
W.B.E. Certification Granted to Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery
Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery earns the W.B.E. certification verifying it as a Women's Business Enterprise. - February 15, 2011 - Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery
Embroidery Digitizing Network Launches Embroidery Digitizing Reseller Products
Embroidery Digitizing Network (EmbroideryDigitizing.Net) Managed by Professional Digitizers today launched "Embroidery Digitizing Reseller Products" on high demand by the clients in embroidery industry. On Reseller services launch, the senior digitizer Kevin explained "We have... - July 10, 2009 - EmbroideryDigitizing.Net