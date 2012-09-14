PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Domin-Tex Opens Charleston SC Warehouse, Supporting Sales Offices for the Insulation Trade Domin-Tex Insulation Corp., an importer of high-temperature and coated textiles has opened a warehouse in South Carolina to service fabricators and insulation specialty companies. Utilizing the Port of Charleston, Domin-Tex will play a critical role in effective supply chain management for clients across... - February 03, 2016 - Domin-Tex Sales Co.

Thread Raises $3.5 Million to Transform Trash from the World’s Poorest Countries Into Dignified Jobs and Useful Stuff People Love Thread has closed a Series A Round of $2.8M, led by Draper Triangle Ventures, to create responsible fabric made from plastic collected in low-income countries. The financing will help expand production capabilities, while growing data and content collection throughout Thread’s unprecedentedly clean,... - June 19, 2015 - Thread

Powerstitch.com Announces Fund Raising Effort to Benefit St Luke’s Hospice The Powerstitch team is trekking up Mt. Kilimanjaro for St Luke's Hospice (Harrow And Brent) Ltd, because it’s a great challenge for a good cause. - September 07, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio

ExpressDigitising.com Offers an Alternative to the “Pay Per Stitch” Payment Method for Outsourced Embroidery Digitizing Services Regardless of whether the design requires 5,000 stitches or 20,000 stitches, their prices remain the same. - August 21, 2014 - Express Digitising Design Studio

PowerStitch.com Uses New Technology to Dominate the Logo Digitizing Arena Power Stitch Design Studio has been setting the standard in Embroidery Digitizing and Logo Vectorizing for over 8 years. - August 12, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio

Wicked Stitch: Improved Website Released In business since 1982, The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc., owned by legacy digitizer and industry consultant Jay Fishman, who leads a team of award-winning digitizers. Wicked Stitch has always tried to separate themselves with their unique commitment to, not only excellence in design, but also the... - July 31, 2014 - The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc.

Minnesota Knitting Mills Announces Promotion and New Board Member Wade Kytola named Vice President and elected to Board of Directors. - April 27, 2014 - Minnesota Knitting Mills, Inc.

Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile Reveals Innovative Solution for Updating the Style of Guest Beds CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY) shows... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile

Eurow Unveils Innovative New Microfiber Product Line Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a revolutionary giant in the commercial world of microfiber, has developed a new series of products designed with the everyday consumer in mind. From the company’s former line of commercial and automotive towels, evolves a line of textiles with a new purpose... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation

Eurow Microfiber Expands Via E-Commerce Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a California-based manufacturer of high-quality automotive and equestrian accessories, microfiber, and sheepskin products has been developing its efforts in the cyberspace sector in order to generate additional sales. Originally beginning as a side project to generate... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation

SK Textile Partners with Standard Textile to Open Las Vegas Manufacturing Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile

EmbroidMe Launches Comprehensive Embroidery Services EmbroidMe is a one-stop solution for all types of embroidery services. This company has comprehensive solutions for personal and professional needs. - October 14, 2011 - EmbroidMe Corporate

W.B.E. Certification Granted to Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery earns the W.B.E. certification verifying it as a Women's Business Enterprise. - February 15, 2011 - Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery