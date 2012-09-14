PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Euro Fashions Introduces Sidharth Malhotra as Its Brand Ambassador, Launches New TVC Euro Fashions announces Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador with the launch of its latest commercial, which endorses the new tagline, Start Something Sexy. - April 19, 2017 - Rupa and Company Limited

Bumchums Amplifies the Fun Quotient with Its New Campaign Bumchums launches new ad campaign to reinforce its core message, Fun It Up! - March 11, 2017 - Rupa and Company Limited

Rupa Frontline Launches New Campaign, Hails Ranveer as "Aankh Ka Taara" Rupa Frontline has launched its latest ad campaign starring Ranveer Singh. - February 22, 2017 - Rupa and Company Limited

Rupa Frontline Revamps Its Brand Identity, Launches New Logo Rupa Frontline has recently revamped its new brand identity with the launch of its new logo, which aims to capture the sensibilities of the Millennials. - January 18, 2017 - Rupa and Company Limited

Rupa Footline Launches a Brand New Collection of Designer Socks Rupa Footline presents a new range of designer socks that delivers international standard within an affordable price range. - January 06, 2017 - Rupa and Company Limited

Rupa Unveils Designer Hoodies Under Its Premium Thermal Wear Brand, "Torrido" Torrido Premium Thermals, India’s leading thermal wear brand, introduces Torrido Hoodie, which redefines style and functionality in the thermal wear category. - November 27, 2016 - Rupa and Company Limited

Rupa Softline Launches Miss Chandni Miss Chandni is a bra with Perfect – 10 exclusive comfort & convenient features, which guarantees 100% ease with style. - October 02, 2016 - Rupa and Company Limited

RUPA Conducted 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at ICCR The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Rupa & Company Ltd took place at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). - September 15, 2016 - Rupa and Company Limited

Euro Fashion Inners Launches Fluorescent Underwear Under the Label Micra Flash Euro Fashion Inners announced the launch of its sub brand, Micra Flash. - September 01, 2016 - Rupa and Company Limited

Rev Up Your Style with Fiero and Elvis, New Offerings from Euro Fashion Inners, a Premium Inner Wear Brand from the House of Rupa Euro Fashion Inners launches new collection of briefs called Fiero and Elvis. - June 17, 2016 - Rupa and Company Limited

Bumchums Launches a Whole New Range of Casual Wear for Women Bumchums presents an exclusive range of active wear, leisure wear, lounge wear and relax wear available in multiple colours and styles for Women. - May 22, 2016 - Rupa and Company Limited

The Economic Times Best Corporate Brands Summit Announces Rupa and Company Limited as the "Best Corporate Brand 2016" Rupa and Company Limited, one of the largest knitwear brands in India, was adjudged the ‘Best Corporate Brand 2016’ by The Economic Times at ‘The Economic Times Best Corporate Brands Summit 2015’ held in Mumbai. Brands were selected through an extensive survey based on the parameters... - February 05, 2016 - Rupa and Company Limited

Rupa Group Announces New TVC for Its Premier Underwear Segment, Euro Euro launches a new TVC titled "Around the World in One Euro." - January 11, 2016 - Rupa and Company Limited

Stay Warm and Stylish This Winter with Rupa Thermocot, India’s First Choice in Branded Thermal Wear Rupa Thermocot brings a range of light and trendy thermal wear, which are soft on skin and helps maintain the style quotient even in winters. - December 02, 2015 - Rupa and Company Limited

Rupa Torrido Launches New Campaign, "Sardiyon Mein Only Torrido" As the cold fingers of winter have started gripping the nation, the new TVC of Rupa Torrido encourages Indians to choose Torrido Premium to stay warm and comfortable. It shows that a mischievous Polar Bear whose touch turns everyone into blocks of ice, except those who are wearing Torrido Premium Thermals. - November 20, 2015 - Rupa and Company Limited

Bollywood Actor, Ranveer Singh Gets a Massive Response as the Face of Rupa Frontline Rupa Frontline, a flagship brand of Rupa & Co Ltd., has recently signed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. The association has been receiving a huge response across media with the latest Rupa Frontline Ad becoming one of the most popular commercials in Indian Innerwear Category. - July 18, 2015 - Rupa and Company Limited

Say Good-Bye to Uncomfortable Spandex - Babalette Shapewear is Here to Save the Day There is Hope for Comfortable Spandex. Shapewear is the one product that women hate to love. But lucky for us, this problem is now fixed: the European made, shapewear line called Babalette. - June 14, 2014 - Babalette, Inc.

Wearever and Defeat Diabetes Foundation Partner to Fundraise in Support of Diabetes Awareness and Prevention This December A Portion of Proceeds on Select Wearever Wellness Apparel Solutions Will Benefit Defeat Diabetes Foundation - November 23, 2013 - Prime Life Fibers

Prime Life Fibers Celebrates 10 Years of Garment Excellence and Innovation with Health and Wellness Apparel Solutions The Durham, N.C., Company Behind Wearever® Incontinence Underwear Thanks Loyal Consumers with Anniversary Discount - June 08, 2012 - Prime Life Fibers

Divissima Invents the "Web Personal Shopper" In these times of economic crisis, Divissima – the Italian mini-bikini brand – has invented a new professional role: the “web personal shopper” and has launched a new career path for people on the Internet. The idea is simply an extension of the Divissima Promoter, professionals... - January 27, 2010 - Divissima