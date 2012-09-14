|
Following a successful Autumn/ Winter 2017 Show, AKINGSNY announces an exclusive SoHo PopUp shop on May 13th. This event is in collaboration with their sister company CLIQUP, and they will be exhibiting alongside other independent brands. The space may be familiar to some for previously presenting Kanye... - May 04, 2017 - AKINGSNY
Alan David Custom, custom suit maker in New York City, shares details on a new factory opened recently in Long Island, City, N.Y., which now produces all their handmade suits. - April 04, 2013 - Alan David Custom
Laura Krusemark and Sheena Gao, co-founders of International Citizen Design House, a cutting edge clothier, have chosen crowd-funding as a way to connect directly with their audience, who they consider active people with a passion for life, love and traveling. International Citizen clothing is sophisticated, yet breezy, a comfort/casual wear that packs and travels well, is silk screened in 5 languages and fonts, and bears patches, flag logos, and specialty tags of many nations. - October 23, 2012 - International Citizen Design House
LuAnn Conant of Hastings, NE, credits the arrival of her twenty-one grandchildren within the past decade as the inspiration behind her newly launched Kidzkaffe.com, an on-line children’s boutique. - October 20, 2008 - Kidz Kaffe
Children everywhere are encouraged to be active and explore the world in comfort and style with Brūz Wear’s padded pants~ available in sizes 6 months to 4 toddler for boys and girls. The pants look cool and represent a mission for an ambitious family. - April 06, 2008 - Bruz Wear
UJeans is exhibiting at S(eco)nd within POOL, the fashion buyer's Tradeshow from August 27 to 29. S(eco)nd provides a platform for companies to raise awareness of how much we can affect our environments and to offer choices that make a difference. - July 30, 2007 - UJeans
Private Showing for Fall/Winter 2007/08 - April 19, 2007 - American Chi
A bold statement has been made by premier fashion collection Aniki Denim and not without merit. Mike Nehoray, founder and CEO of Aniki Denim, considers that Los Angeles fashion brands with conventional plotlines and happy endings are a bit blasé. Instead, he sees a need among fashion buyers for... - April 15, 2007 - Aniki
UJeans is again giving its custom made jeans to the nominees and participants in the 2007 JUNO Awards. Using 11 body measurements UJeans are guaranteed to fit and since you design them, the style is all yours. - March 08, 2007 - UJeans
If simply wearing clothes could relieve your illnesses so the you can enjoy a better life, would you and/or your loved one(s) be willing to try them?
On Jan. 26, 2007 Awesome Services Corp. debuted its new health wear department at a trade show in Madison Square Garden. The company introduced its... - February 26, 2007 - Awesome Services Corp.
American Chi Lights Up By Ross Tucker. - January 30, 2007 - American Chi
The jeans in dispute in the Naomi Campbell alleged assault have been identified as Chip & Pepper’s bestselling NIK jean. The designing duo are now selling a limited edition T-shirt that says “Naomi Hit Me… For My Chip & Pepper Denim.” - April 11, 2006 - LA Lab
