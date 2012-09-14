PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Asia Plywood Company Celebrates 55 Years in Plywood Manufacturing Asia Plywood Company Sdn. Bhd., founded in 1964, is one of the longest running mills in West Malaysia and leading manufacturer of Malaysian Plywood. It celebrates its 55th year in plywood manufacturing. The company started out as a small sawmill in the mid-60's, supplying the local markets for the next... - January 21, 2019 - Asia Plywood Company

Architectural Surfaces Inc. Supplies High-End Perforated Acoustical Ceiling for Livingston Lord Library Minnesota State University Moorehead renovates antiquated 55-year-old library. - August 28, 2015 - Architectural Surfaces

Eastern Building Products Now Offering LP ProStruct®Floor with SmartFinish® Eastern Building Products has extended their highly customized product line with the new LP ProStruct® Floors with SmartFinish®, a product that utilizes LP wood technology and is backed by a 10-year warranty. - August 11, 2015 - Eastern Building Products

Kabinetree Koncepts Launches New Website for the Houghton Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Michigan. - June 18, 2015 - Kabinetree Koncepts

Timberline Enterprises Acquires Hughes Lumber Company Timberline Enterprises LLC, a Gloucester, Massachusetts lumber and building materials company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire the assets of Hughes Lumber Company Inc. of Billerica, Massachusetts. Timberline currently operates three full service lumber yards on the north shore of... - March 07, 2015 - Timberline Enterprises

Cherry Forest Products Becomes Sole Distributer of Novawood Ash Decking in North America Cherry Forest Products is proud to become the sole distributer of Novawood Ash Decking products in North America effective January 1st, 2014. Novawood, an FSC certified company based out of Turkey, is internationally accredited and specializes in the manufacture of Thermowood products. Thermowood Ash... - February 16, 2014 - Cherry Forest Products

Southbridge Homeowner Gets Rave Reviews for New Deck and Railing Late summer into Fall can be a great time to get a deal on a new deck, especially if it is made with the latest weather-resistant materials. Old school of thought was that the wood deck has to be fresh in the spring or winter would take a toll on it. Not so with materials like AZEK, which resist rot, stains, splinters and scratches. A good cleaning and it's ready for that first Memorial Weekend barbecue. Marge Farrand a homeowner in Southbridge loves her new AZEK Deck and Railing! - August 27, 2011 - AZEK Building Products

"Made With Rosboro" Contest Rosboro launches an online contest to showcase projects using Rosboro products. - March 27, 2011 - Rosboro

Robina Partners with Central States Distributor Robina Floors, a leading manufacturer and provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, announces a new distribution partner in the Central Plains and Texas. The Master’s Craft Flooring Company is committed to providing quality flooring products that build a reputation of excellence. They... - June 17, 2010 - Robina Floors

Robina Launches Midwest Distributor Robina Floors, a leading provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, has launched a new distribution partner in the Midwest. The Bahr Company, a distributor of fine wood floors servicing the four state area surrounding Lake Michigan, specializes in assisting architects, designers and retail specialists... - April 07, 2010 - Robina Floors

Robina Signs Northeast Laminate Distributor Robina Floors, a leading provider of engineered wood and laminate flooring, announces a new distribution partner in the northeast. Wood Pro, Inc., with five warehouse and showroom locations servicing New England and eastern New York State, has earned the title of “The Wood Floor Experts”... - March 28, 2010 - Robina Floors

Robina Goes Green in Motorsport Robina Floors has partnered with the Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) to supply floor coverings for the new Clubhouse adjacent to the driving course. Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is the first green Motorsports Park in the world and is being built just north of Atlanta, Georgia, neighboring Robina’s... - March 20, 2010 - Robina Floors

Oakwood Veneer Adds Lemonwood Veneer to Product Line Oakwood Veneer's owner, Peter Rodgers announces the addition of Central and South American Lemonwood Veneer, a light yellow shade wood, to the Oakwood product line. - January 11, 2010 - Oakwood Veneer

Tanner Supply Company Opens Second Branch Tanner Supply Company has provided sales, sales support and service to Southeastern Michigan and Northwest Ohio since 1996. Tanner boasts a wide variety of products including hollow metal doors, custom frames, architectural hardware, and many division 10 products including bathroom partitions and accessories and fire safety products. For more information visit www.tannersupply.com - January 14, 2009 - Tanner Supply Company

Rogers Sales Co. – Exotic Architectural Veneers – Custom Plywood and Doors Rogers Sales Co. is offering over 60 species of Wood Veneers, examination of numerous Flitch samples in all Foreign and Domestic Species is possible in their showroom or on line. After selection, Custom Plywood and Doors can be fabricated. - February 26, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co

Rogers Sales Co. Adds Curved Plywood, Curved Plywood Components & Furniture Parts to Its Line of Premium Grade Wood Products The Rogers Sales Co. can now offer Curved Plywood, Curved Plywood Components and Furniture Parts with many options with regard to face Veneers and inner plies. Rogers Sales Co. offers these components on a custom basis across a wide variety of industries. - February 25, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co

Rogers Sales Co. Announces Stock Hardwood Moulding Program Rogers Sales Co. is offering a unique Moulding program that gives the woodworker / contractor several choices in Hardwood Mouldings and High End Trim where previously set up charges and minimum orders would prevent a small run of preferred species in Hardwood Mouldings. - February 24, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co

Foreign Exotic and Domestic Veneers- Veneer Sheets from Rogers Sales Co. The Rogers Sales Co. is now selling sheet Veneers in Foreign Exotic and Domestic species with many hard to find sizes available including 4 x 8, 4 x 10, 4 x 12, 5 x 8, 5 x 10, 5 x 12. - February 24, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co

Rogers Sales Company is Now Offering Edgebanding, Glue Cartridges & Pellets Rogers Sales Co. is now selling edgebanding pre-glued and Automatic [no glue] rolls offered in over 225 wood species. They also sell PVC edgebanding to match all major laminate manufacturers. Glue cartridges and glue pellets for most edgebanders are also available. - February 21, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co