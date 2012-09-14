PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Timberline Enterprises Acquires Hughes Lumber Company Timberline Enterprises LLC, a Gloucester, Massachusetts lumber and building materials company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire the assets of Hughes Lumber Company Inc. of Billerica, Massachusetts. Timberline currently operates three full service lumber yards on the north shore of... - March 07, 2015 - Timberline Enterprises

Cherry Forest Products Becomes Sole Distributer of Novawood Ash Decking in North America Cherry Forest Products is proud to become the sole distributer of Novawood Ash Decking products in North America effective January 1st, 2014. Novawood, an FSC certified company based out of Turkey, is internationally accredited and specializes in the manufacture of Thermowood products. Thermowood Ash... - February 16, 2014 - Cherry Forest Products

Southbridge Homeowner Gets Rave Reviews for New Deck and Railing Late summer into Fall can be a great time to get a deal on a new deck, especially if it is made with the latest weather-resistant materials. Old school of thought was that the wood deck has to be fresh in the spring or winter would take a toll on it. Not so with materials like AZEK, which resist rot, stains, splinters and scratches. A good cleaning and it's ready for that first Memorial Weekend barbecue. Marge Farrand a homeowner in Southbridge loves her new AZEK Deck and Railing! - August 27, 2011 - AZEK Building Products

Wood Dimensions, Inc. Completes Interior Wood and Millwork Renovations for Additional KeyBank Offices in Downtown Cleveland Wood Dimensions, Inc., Premier Fabricator of Custom Cabinetry, Wood and Millwork is Contractor of Choice for Commercial Office Space in Downtown Cleveland. - June 30, 2010 - Wood Dimensions, Inc.

Brunette Industries Ltd. Will No Longer Represent Valon Kone OY Brunette announces change to debarker industry in North America. - June 21, 2009 - Brunette Industries Ltd

Rogers Sales Co. – Exotic Architectural Veneers – Custom Plywood and Doors Rogers Sales Co. is offering over 60 species of Wood Veneers, examination of numerous Flitch samples in all Foreign and Domestic Species is possible in their showroom or on line. After selection, Custom Plywood and Doors can be fabricated. - February 26, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co

Rogers Sales Co. Adds Curved Plywood, Curved Plywood Components & Furniture Parts to Its Line of Premium Grade Wood Products The Rogers Sales Co. can now offer Curved Plywood, Curved Plywood Components and Furniture Parts with many options with regard to face Veneers and inner plies. Rogers Sales Co. offers these components on a custom basis across a wide variety of industries. - February 25, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co

Rogers Sales Co. Announces Stock Hardwood Moulding Program Rogers Sales Co. is offering a unique Moulding program that gives the woodworker / contractor several choices in Hardwood Mouldings and High End Trim where previously set up charges and minimum orders would prevent a small run of preferred species in Hardwood Mouldings. - February 24, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co

Foreign Exotic and Domestic Veneers- Veneer Sheets from Rogers Sales Co. The Rogers Sales Co. is now selling sheet Veneers in Foreign Exotic and Domestic species with many hard to find sizes available including 4 x 8, 4 x 10, 4 x 12, 5 x 8, 5 x 10, 5 x 12. - February 24, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co

Rogers Sales Company is Now Offering Edgebanding, Glue Cartridges & Pellets Rogers Sales Co. is now selling edgebanding pre-glued and Automatic [no glue] rolls offered in over 225 wood species. They also sell PVC edgebanding to match all major laminate manufacturers. Glue cartridges and glue pellets for most edgebanders are also available. - February 21, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co