Recent Headlines
Join J&G Pallets in Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary
J&G Pallets are thrilled to celebrate a significant milestone for J&G Pallets and Trucking – their 30th anniversary. Their journey and success over the past three decades will be reflective and celebrated with a this special event in Detroit, MI. - October 21, 2024 - JG Pallets and Trucking
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods Launches Educational Online Resource for Exotic Hardwood & Woodworking Enthusiasts
Elemental Hardwoods, a national supplier of exotic hardwood flooring products, has launched a new educational website (www.ElementalHardwoods.com) to inform contractors, homeowners, distributors and wholesalers about the value, beauty and efficacy of the “lesser known” tropical... - July 28, 2022 - Elemental Hardwoods
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods Adds Kempas to Exotic Hardwood Flooring Line
Elemental Hardwoods has added solid Kempas, a hard and durable orange-brown hardwood that carmelizes in color as it ages, to its premium line of exotic hardwood flooring products. Sometimes called Asian Cherry, Kempas (Koompassia malaccensis botanical name) is ideal for transforming ordinary... - March 10, 2022 - Elemental Hardwoods
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods Adds Beautiful, But Rare Black Mesquite Hardwood to Exotic Flooring Line
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods has expanded its exotic hardwood flooring line with the addition of Black Mesquite, a beautiful, hard to source wood species known for its extreme stability, durability, distinctive character and chocolate and gray brown grain patterns. Sourced sustainably from the high desert... - September 01, 2021 - Elemental Hardwoods
Timberline Enterprises Acquires Hughes Lumber Company
Timberline Enterprises LLC, a Gloucester, Massachusetts lumber and building materials company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire the assets of Hughes Lumber Company Inc. of Billerica, Massachusetts. Timberline currently operates three full service lumber yards on the north shore... - March 07, 2015 - Timberline Enterprises
Cherry Forest Products Becomes Sole Distributer of Novawood Ash Decking in North America
Cherry Forest Products is proud to become the sole distributer of Novawood Ash Decking products in North America effective January 1st, 2014. Novawood, an FSC certified company based out of Turkey, is internationally accredited and specializes in the manufacture of Thermowood products. Thermowood... - February 16, 2014 - Cherry Forest Products
Southbridge Homeowner Gets Rave Reviews for New Deck and Railing
Late summer into Fall can be a great time to get a deal on a new deck, especially if it is made with the latest weather-resistant materials. Old school of thought was that the wood deck has to be fresh in the spring or winter would take a toll on it. Not so with materials like AZEK, which resist rot, stains, splinters and scratches. A good cleaning and it's ready for that first Memorial Weekend barbecue. Marge Farrand a homeowner in Southbridge loves her new AZEK Deck and Railing! - August 27, 2011 - AZEK Building Products
Wood Dimensions, Inc. Completes Interior Wood and Millwork Renovations for Additional KeyBank Offices in Downtown Cleveland
Wood Dimensions, Inc., Premier Fabricator of Custom Cabinetry, Wood and Millwork is Contractor of Choice for Commercial Office Space in Downtown Cleveland. - June 30, 2010 - Wood Dimensions, Inc.
Brunette Industries Ltd. Will No Longer Represent Valon Kone OY
Brunette announces change to debarker industry in North America. - June 21, 2009 - Brunette Industries Ltd
Rogers Sales Co. – Exotic Architectural Veneers – Custom Plywood and Doors
Rogers Sales Co. is offering over 60 species of Wood Veneers, examination of numerous Flitch samples in all Foreign and Domestic Species is possible in their showroom or on line. After selection, Custom Plywood and Doors can be fabricated. - February 26, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co
Rogers Sales Co. Adds Curved Plywood, Curved Plywood Components & Furniture Parts to Its Line of Premium Grade Wood Products
The Rogers Sales Co. can now offer Curved Plywood, Curved Plywood Components and Furniture Parts with many options with regard to face Veneers and inner plies. Rogers Sales Co. offers these components on a custom basis across a wide variety of industries. - February 25, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co
Rogers Sales Co. Announces Stock Hardwood Moulding Program
Rogers Sales Co. is offering a unique Moulding program that gives the woodworker / contractor several choices in Hardwood Mouldings and High End Trim where previously set up charges and minimum orders would prevent a small run of preferred species in Hardwood Mouldings. - February 24, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co
Foreign Exotic and Domestic Veneers- Veneer Sheets from Rogers Sales Co.
The Rogers Sales Co. is now selling sheet Veneers in Foreign Exotic and Domestic species with many hard to find sizes available including 4 x 8, 4 x 10, 4 x 12, 5 x 8, 5 x 10, 5 x 12. - February 24, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co
Rogers Sales Company is Now Offering Edgebanding, Glue Cartridges & Pellets
Rogers Sales Co. is now selling edgebanding pre-glued and Automatic [no glue] rolls offered in over 225 wood species. They also sell PVC edgebanding to match all major laminate manufacturers. Glue cartridges and glue pellets for most edgebanders are also available. - February 21, 2007 - Rogers Sales Co
Rogers Sales Co Announces That It Is Now Stocking Ipe Lumber, Decking & Flooring
IPE (ee-pay): is an extremely dense tropical hardwood with excellent durability and performance characteristics. Ipe is the finest quality decking material available, formerly available to only commercial builders and architects Ipe is relatively new to the mainstream decking market. This... - June 10, 2005 - Rogers Sales Co