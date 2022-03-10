ELEMENTAL Hardwoods Adds Kempas to Exotic Hardwood Flooring Line
Seattle, WA, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elemental Hardwoods has added solid Kempas, a hard and durable orange-brown hardwood that carmelizes in color as it ages, to its premium line of exotic hardwood flooring products. Sometimes called Asian Cherry, Kempas (Koompassia malaccensis botanical name) is ideal for transforming ordinary flooring into long-lasting, beautiful and natural works of art.
“We’ve spent the past 25 years focused on finding responsible and sustainable sources for some of the most gorgeous hardwood flooring species on the planet,” said John McGlocklin, Elemental Hardwood’s owner and founder. “Most of our woods come from the greater Amazon River Basin due to my 18 years living and milling in Brazil, and regular travels to Paraguay, Bolivia and Peru. So, when a good Indonesian FSC forest resource for Kempas appeared, we jumped on the chance to add it to our solid exotics line, which we are now stocking in Oregon and New Jersey.”
“ELEMENTAL’s focus on lesser-known, high-performing and stunning wood species give our wholesale flooring customers something unique and different to offer. Kempas is a reasonably well-known tropical wood species, but our solid product is from the best raw material forest source and produced with careful FSC sustainable harvesting, two distinctions that made it an especially appealing addition to our product line.”
ELEMENTAL’s clean select-and-better grade Kempas is 100% solid heartwood, prefinished with a 15-20% low gloss finish and sourced under stringent Forest Management standards. Its 1710 Janka hardness rating is much harder than domestic oak, maple and walnut, while the medium color range of orange-reds to carmel-beiges age nicely to magnificently complement today’s style trends at a competitive price that most buyers can afford.
ELEMENTAL Kempas flooring is currently available in the USA in solid 3/4" x 3.5" x 1-6' prefinished low gloss with 17.44 SF per box. For more information, please visit www.elementalhardwoods.com, email info@elementalhardwoods.com or call 504-756-8876.
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods was founded in 2000 to provide flooring specialists, wholesale distributors and their customers with an imported exotic hardwood flooring mix in a range of species, some of which are not offered elsewhere in the country. The company’s decades of knowledge-building experience in the greater Amazon River Basin has resulted in a passion for the wood, people and cultures of the sourcing region and a long-term commitment to the standing forest resource and the communities it sustains.
“We’ve spent the past 25 years focused on finding responsible and sustainable sources for some of the most gorgeous hardwood flooring species on the planet,” said John McGlocklin, Elemental Hardwood’s owner and founder. “Most of our woods come from the greater Amazon River Basin due to my 18 years living and milling in Brazil, and regular travels to Paraguay, Bolivia and Peru. So, when a good Indonesian FSC forest resource for Kempas appeared, we jumped on the chance to add it to our solid exotics line, which we are now stocking in Oregon and New Jersey.”
“ELEMENTAL’s focus on lesser-known, high-performing and stunning wood species give our wholesale flooring customers something unique and different to offer. Kempas is a reasonably well-known tropical wood species, but our solid product is from the best raw material forest source and produced with careful FSC sustainable harvesting, two distinctions that made it an especially appealing addition to our product line.”
ELEMENTAL’s clean select-and-better grade Kempas is 100% solid heartwood, prefinished with a 15-20% low gloss finish and sourced under stringent Forest Management standards. Its 1710 Janka hardness rating is much harder than domestic oak, maple and walnut, while the medium color range of orange-reds to carmel-beiges age nicely to magnificently complement today’s style trends at a competitive price that most buyers can afford.
ELEMENTAL Kempas flooring is currently available in the USA in solid 3/4" x 3.5" x 1-6' prefinished low gloss with 17.44 SF per box. For more information, please visit www.elementalhardwoods.com, email info@elementalhardwoods.com or call 504-756-8876.
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods was founded in 2000 to provide flooring specialists, wholesale distributors and their customers with an imported exotic hardwood flooring mix in a range of species, some of which are not offered elsewhere in the country. The company’s decades of knowledge-building experience in the greater Amazon River Basin has resulted in a passion for the wood, people and cultures of the sourcing region and a long-term commitment to the standing forest resource and the communities it sustains.
Contact
StarrComm StrategiesContact
William Chelak
732-541-2971
www.elementalhardwoods.com
William Chelak
732-541-2971
www.elementalhardwoods.com
Categories