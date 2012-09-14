PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Superfici America to Merge Man and Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 17th - 20th Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019. The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici America... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America

Olson Timber Buildings Make Owning a High Quality Stable Quick and Affordable Getting a high quality stable built and installed is a big budgetary commitment however, Olson Timber Buildings has introduced a new range of high quality, affordable starter stables that would usually come with a much higher price tag. - October 04, 2017 - Olson Timber Buildings Ltd

TrustModular is Now Serving 38 States with Premium Quality Manufactured Homes at an Affordable Price TrustModular is aiming to be the biggest modular home builder network in the United States. As part of this ambitious vision, TrustModular now serves 38 US states with premium manufactured home designing, manufacturing and installation services. The service areas now include every city in the following... - May 01, 2017 - TrustModular

The Future of Prefabrication and Modular Construction Industry is Bright in the Middle East, Say Construction Experts The Middle East Prefabrication and Modular Construction Summit 2016 which was held on the 16 & 17 of February 2016 witnessed high profile stakeholders, architects, market leaders and industry experts from construction, property development, mining, power & energy and oil & gas sectors from... - March 04, 2016 - Speed House Group

Timberline Enterprises Acquires Hughes Lumber Company Timberline Enterprises LLC, a Gloucester, Massachusetts lumber and building materials company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire the assets of Hughes Lumber Company Inc. of Billerica, Massachusetts. Timberline currently operates three full service lumber yards on the north shore of... - March 07, 2015 - Timberline Enterprises

Columbia Shed Company is Giving Away a Free Adirondack to Celebrate Moving to Their New Location Wood Sheds Nashville is running their special give-away on select portable buildings. Low monthly payments and a ridiculously low down payment could get you your own storage shed, workshop, home business, garage or cabin. They don't even require credit and it's yours in three to four years. - April 17, 2013 - Wood Sheds Nashville

Dickson Shed Company Offers Free Chair on Select Sheds, Cabins and Barns For a Limited Time Wood Sheds Nashville offers a free handcrafted, oak chair with a rent-to-own select shed, cabin or barn. Their heavy-duty, outdoor chairs are crafted with care, and are made with solid oak boards over one inch thick. No two are the same. Each is a unique art-piece. - April 04, 2013 - Wood Sheds Nashville

Wood Sheds Nashville Offers a Free Wood Chair on Select Sheds, Cabins and Barns For a limited time, Wood Sheds Nashville offers a free handcrafted, oak chair with the rental of a select shed, cabin or barn. Their heavy-duty, outdoor chairs are crafted with care, and are made of solid oak boards over one inch thick. Each chair is a unique art piece. - March 31, 2013 - Wood Sheds Nashville

Epoch Homes Wins National Excellence in Home Design Award Epoch Homes, a leading Green Custom Modular Manufacturer was awarded first place in the 2013 Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Home Design for a Custom Modular Home by the NAHB’s Building Systems Council. - October 24, 2012 - Epoch Homes

Epoch Homes Receives Silver and Gold at HBRANH Cornerstone Awards Epoch Homes, a leading Green Custom Modular Manufacturer was awarded first place and second place in the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of New Hampshire 2012 Cornerstone Awards, honoring excellence in the building industry. - July 18, 2012 - Epoch Homes

John Ela Named 2011 Certified Green Professional of the Year by NAHB John Ela, CEO of Epoch Homes, a leading Green Custom Modular Home Manufacturer, has been named the 2011 Certified Green Professional (CGP) of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) in an awards ceremony at the International Builder Show in Orlando, Florida. - February 16, 2012 - Epoch Homes

Epoch Homes Awarded Green Approved Product Certification for Custom Modular Homes by NAHB Research Center Epoch Homes, a leading Green Custom Modular Home Manufacturer, is the first supplier of Prefab Homes to be awarded the Green Approved Product Seal by the NAHB Research Center and to be integrated into the Green Building Scoring Tool to make it easier for Builders to make sustainable choices. - March 24, 2011 - Epoch Homes

Epoch Homes to be Featured Speaker at the 2011 Orlando International Builder Show Dave Wrocklage, Director of Sales & Marketing for Epoch Homes, will be speaking on Green Building and the advantages to homebuyers and builders of choosing to build today’s Modular Homes at the International Builders Show in Orlando, Florida in January, 2011 - December 23, 2010 - Epoch Homes

Epoch Homes Chosen to Build Solar Village Homes Solar Village Homes of Boulder, Colorado has chosen Epoch Homes of Pembroke, NH to manufacturer the Solar Village line of energy efficient systems built homes. Epoch will build the Solar Village Prefab Homes in the six New England states, New York, and New Jersey. - December 05, 2010 - Epoch Homes

Governor Lynch Appoints Modular Homes Manufacturer to State Board of Fire Control The NH Executive Council has confirmed Governor Lynch’s appointment of John D. Ela, CEO of custom Modular Home manufacturer Epoch Homes, to the New Hampshire Board of Fire Control. The appointment fills the seat that represents the manufacturing industry to advise the State Fire Marshall on Rules and Regulations related to fire safety and code enforcement in NH. - April 03, 2010 - Epoch Homes

Epoch Homes Featured in New Book on Cutting Edge Green Prefab Homes Epoch Homes, a leading New England based manufacturer of award winning, fully custom sustainable green homes, has two of their beautiful modular homes featured in the new book by author Sheri Koones showing some of the best Green Prefab homes in the country. - March 17, 2010 - Epoch Homes

National Green Prefab Design Award Goes to Epoch Homes Epoch Homes, a leading Green Custom Modular Manufacturer was awarded first place in the 2010 Excellence in Home Design for Green Modular Home by the NAHB’s Building Systems Council. - November 14, 2009 - Epoch Homes

Epoch Homes Receives Third National Award for Modular Home Design Excellence Epoch Homes, a leading Green Custom Modular Manufacturer was awarded first place in the 2010 Excellence in Home Design for Modular Home over 4,001 sq. ft. by the NAHB’s Building Systems Council for the third consecutive year. - November 07, 2009 - Epoch Homes

Car Customizer Bo Huff to Appear at BedWood™ for Trucks SEMA Booth Find out why “Wood Looks Good”© and get an autograph from Bo Huff - November 01, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts

BedWood™ for Trucks Shows the Other Vegas Strip BedStrips™ for Trucks Shows that the Excitement of The Strip can be Taken Home. - November 01, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts

Jeff Major's BedWood™ for Trucks Makes SEMA Debut Bed Wood and Parts is a New SEMA Exhibitor, Not New to the Aftermarket - October 30, 2009 - Bed Wood and Parts

Backyard America Introduces New Pergola The country’s leading pergola fabricator, Backyard America, has recently introduced a new product to their already extensive line of pergola kits, the Southampton. The Southampton is Backyard America’s first pergola with gabled rafters, which differentiates from other pergolas due to its... - September 03, 2009 - Backyard America

Introducing… The ShadeRight Premium Canopy: A New Shade System Offered by Backyard America With broad product knowledge and years of experience under its belt, Backyard America has now brought in a new canopy system that is nothing short of special. - September 03, 2009 - Backyard America

Epoch Homes Welcomes Cedar Mill Group as Newest Independent Epoch Builder The Cedar Mill Group, a high quality award winning remodeling company in Webster, NH, has entered an agreement with Epoch Homes, a New Hampshire based leader in custom prefab Green Building, to become the newest Recognized Independent Builder to offer Epoch’s line of fully custom modular homes. - July 17, 2009 - Epoch Homes

Epoch Homes Takes Top Honors at HBRANH Cornerstone Awards Epoch Homes, a New Hampshire based leader in Custom Prefab Green Building took home the Gold in three categories at the Homebuilders/Remodelers Association Cornerstone Awards banquet. - June 13, 2009 - Epoch Homes

Western Log Home Supply - New Product Announcements WesternLogHomeSupply.com is happy to announce the addition of over 100 new products with the addition of 500 more for log home buyers, owners and lovers of the log home lifestyle. Their company has recently added a wide selection of elegant hand crafted copper log post caps that add beauty to your log... - June 10, 2009 - Western Log Home Supply

Eco Collection Prefab Green Home Designs Introduced by Epoch Homes Epoch Homes, a New Hampshire based leader in Custom Prefab Green Building introduces the Eco Collection of value engineered Green Home designs that are Energy Star and ICC-700 Silver compliant. - May 13, 2009 - Epoch Homes

Green Modular Builder Epoch Homes Nominated for SBANE Innovation Award Epoch Homes, a New Hampshire based leader in Custom Prefab Green Building has been nominated for a Small Business Association of New England Innovation Award for its Unique Green Design/Build System. - March 28, 2009 - Epoch Homes

Western Log Home Supply is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Their New Website. The Website is a One Stop Shop of All Things Related to Log Cabins and Homes. Western Log Home Supply is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The website is a one stop shop of all things related to log cabins and homes. They are a manufacturer of log homes with over 30 years in the industry. - February 07, 2009 - Western Log Home Supply

Epoch Homes and Powerhouse Enterprises Build First Green Modular Powerpod Classrooms for Yellow Barn Music School in Vermont Epoch Homes, a New Hampshire based leader in Custom Prefab Green Building has partnered with Powerhouse Enterprises of Boston, Mass. to build eight modular classrooms for the prestigious Yellow Barn Music School in Vermont - February 07, 2009 - Epoch Homes

New Hampshire Manufacturer Goes Global: Epoch Homes Employs Internet to Build Houses for the Ukraine Modular Home Builder uses Internet to fuel growth in international market. - December 31, 2008 - Epoch Homes

New Hampshire Manufacturer Receives Top National Award in Two of Three Categories for Modular Home Design Excellence Epoch Homes, a leading Green Custom Modular Manufacturer was awarded first place in the 2009 Excellence in Home Design for homes between 2,301 sq. ft. and 4,000 sq. ft., and for homes over 4,001 sq. ft by the NAHB’s Building Systems Council. - December 19, 2008 - Epoch Homes

Epoch Homes First in the Nation Approved for the NAHB’s Green Modular Home Factory Certification Epoch Homes, a leading Green Custom Modular Manufacturer is the first in the nation to be approved under the Modular Green service now offered by the NAHB Research Center, which administers the National Green Building Certification program for residential construction that now supports in-plant verification of Green Building Elements. - December 12, 2008 - Epoch Homes