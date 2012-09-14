PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Seaboard Folding Box is Awarded SQF Certification for Direct Food Contact at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box is proud to have been awarded SQF certification. This is an important part of their continuing efforts to better service their customers in the food industry. - May 23, 2019 - Seaboard Folding Box

INDEVCO’s "Sanita Natura" Recyclable Cup Shortlisted in NextGen Cup Challenge "Sanita Natura" repulpable paper cup replaces current hot and cold cups lined with plastic and unlocks the potential for a valuable circular economy of paper. - March 06, 2019 - INDEVCO Group

Seaboard Folding Box Completes Installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X Folder Gluer at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box, a recognized leader in the printed packaging industry located in Westminster, MA has completed the installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X folder gluer. Mike Mazur, CEO of Seaboard Folding Box states, “With the installation of the DGM Smartfold Ultra-X 1100-SL... - December 09, 2018 - Seaboard Folding Box

INDEVCO Plastics to Showcase Flexible Packaging for Specific Industries at NPE2018 INDEVCO Plastics will exhibit to over 65,000 packaging professionals attending NPE2018: the Plastics Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from May 7-11. Visitors can find the flexible packaging manufacturer in Booth #S31093 in the “Processors Zone.” - April 28, 2018 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Plastics to Exhibit at NPE2018 The largest global petrochemical packaging supplier will showcase its wider range of flexible packaging products in Orlando, Florida in May. - April 12, 2018 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Partners to Establish The Olive Grove Co-Working Space in Beirut The Olive Grove co-working space for entrepreneurs officially launched in Hamra, Lebanon on November 18, 2017. - December 03, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Phoenix Energy to Construct Solar PV Plant within Benban Solar Park in Egypt Phoenix Energy will partner with Infinity Solar of Egypt and IB Vogt of Germany to develop a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Benban Solar Park near Aswan, Egypt. - November 05, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Napco National to Exhibit Innovative Packaging Brands at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 Napco National invites food and beverage manufacturers and foodservice companies to visit its booth at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 in Dubai. - October 11, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Masterpak Offers Agricultural Plastic Film Expertise at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 Masterpak shares agricultural expertise in plastic films for multiple climates at Hall 8.2 Booth #A11 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 from 8-10 February. - February 08, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Top Reasons Why Companies Should Evolve to Greencoat Wax-Free Boxes Exhibiting at Booth # C-1521, Interstate Container will help poultry processors understand the key environmental and financial benefits of evolving to Greencoat® wax-free, coated, recyclable boxes during the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) from January 31– February 2, 2017 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. - January 30, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Masterpak to Feature Agricultural & Horticultural Plastic Films at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 for Seventh Consecutive Year Masterpak focuses on key grower needs in the agricultural and horticultural sector at Hall 8.2 Booth #A11 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 from 8-10 February at Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. - January 28, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container Leads the Evolution to Sustainable Poultry Packaging at the 2017 International Production & Processing Expo Interstate Container will exhibit Greencoat® wax-free, coated, recyclable boxes at Booth # C-1521 during the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) from January 31– February 2, 2017 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. - January 27, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container Highlights Coated, Wax-Free Produce Boxes at the 2017 Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable Conference Interstate Container, creator of Greencoat® wax-free boxes, will discuss transitioning to sustainable packaging at Booth #437/439 during the 2017 SE Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference, January 6-7, at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Georgia. - December 29, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO & Napco to Unveil MicroMB Plastic Compounds at Arabplast 2017 INDEVCO and Napco will showcase MicroMB plastic compounds during Arabplast 2017 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre 8-10 January 2017. - December 22, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO & Napco to Jointly Provide Reliable Plastics Compounds Under Newly Launched MicroMB Brand MicroMB brand provides high-quality additives, fillers, masterbatches, and recycled resins in various processes including injection molding, blow molding, blown film, thermoforming, and other processing methods. - December 03, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

ROTOPAK’s Certified Food-Safe Packaging at Gulfood Manufacturing 2016 At Gulfood Manufacturing 2016, ROTOPAK will meet with F&B producers to discuss tailored, food-safe paperboard and flexible packaging products in Hall 3, Booth #A3-32 from 7 – 9 November at the Dubai World Trade Center. - November 03, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Napco to Offer Packaging Innovation Consultancy at Gulfood Manufacturing 2016 Napco will help food and beverage manufacturers identify the suitable packaging materials and design to meet their performance and sustainability goals at Gulfood Manufacturing 2016, Hall 3, Booth #A3-32 from 7 – 9 November at the Dubai World Trade Center in the UAE. - November 01, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Fam® & Zahra Breast Cancer Association Strengthen Arab Women’s Health Awareness Through the end of October, women in Saudi Arabia and GCC can benefit from a breast cancer awareness program organized by Zahra Breast Cancer Association and sponsored by Fam® brand. - October 25, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container to Showcase Greencoat® Double Wall Cabbage Boxes at PMA Fresh Summit 2016 Greencoat®’s new double-wall, coated, wax-free cabbage boxes for growers and packers offer farmers a strong, and cost effective solution to their packaging needs. Find Interstate Container in Booth #3285 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from October 15-16. - October 10, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Masterpak Presents Tailored Agricultural Plastic Films at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2016 With over 40 years of experience serving the agricultural and horticultural sector, Masterpak will display tailored plastic film solutions at Hall 8.2, Booth #A10 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2016 for the 6th consecutive year. - February 04, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container to Highlight Mechanical Packaging Services for Poultry Processors at IPPE 2016 Interstate Container’s Mechanical Packaging Services provides technical support to poultry processors for box making and box room needs. The corrugated packaging manufacturer will exhibit at IPPE 2016 Booth #B7647 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA from January 26 - 28. - January 22, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container at IPPE 2016: Expanding Warehousing & Distribution Across the Southeast Interstate Container expands warehousing and distribution to support the poultry industry growth and shift to wax-free boxes. Interstate Container will exhibit at booth #B7647 during the 2016 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA on January 26 - 28. - January 17, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container at SERFVC 2016: Top Three Things Growers & Packers Should Look for in a Sustainable Box Interstate Container, creator of Greencoat® wax-free produce boxes, will share insights about sustainable packaging at Booth # 437 / 439 during 2016 SE Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference (SERFVC) at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Georgia from January 7-10. - January 01, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container Exhibits Benefits of Sustainable Produce Boxes at SERFVC 2016 During 2016 SE Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference (SERFVC), Interstate Container will meet with growers, packers and their customers and suppliers at Booth #437 / 439 at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Savannah, GA on January 7-10, 2016. - December 31, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Napco & ROTOPAK at Gulfood Manufacturing 2015: Food-Safe Catering & Foodservice Packaging Napco and sister company, ROTOPAK, will build relationships at Gulfood Manufacturing 2015 by leveraging its customer service-oriented sales team and comprehensive range of catering and foodservice, display, and shipping and transport packaging. - October 25, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Napco & ROTOPAK at Gulfood Manufacturing 2015: Custom Food & Beverage Packaging That Stands Out During Gulfood Manufacturing 2015, Napco and sister company ROTOPAK welcome food and beverage manufacturers, as well as foodservice and catering companies to explore a complete range of packaging materials at Booth # Z-A110 from 27 - 29 October 2015 at Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates. - October 22, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container at PMA Fresh Summit 2015: How to Transition to Wax-Free Produce Boxes Interstate Container is emphasizing its Hand-in-Hand approach to removing wax boxes from the fresh produce supply chain at Booth #5252 during PMA Fresh Summit Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA on October 23-25. - October 07, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container’s Show-Stopping Merchandising Displays on Exhibit at PACK EXPO 2015 Visitors at PACK EXPO 2015 will find a range of display solutions at Interstate Container’s Booth #S-6456 – from promotional packaging produced on the Highcon Euclid II+ digital cutting and creasing machine to custom corrugated merchandising displays and pre-printed pallet base wrap. The show runs from September 28-30 at Las Vegas Convention Center. - September 20, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container to Highlight Greencoat® High-Graphic Moisture Resistant Packaging at Pack Expo 2015 Greencoat pre-printed wax-free boxes, a game changer for companies interested in achieving high-quality branding with sustainable water resistance, will be on display at Booth #S-6456 at Pack Expo 2015 from September 28-30 at Las Vegas Convention Center. - September 13, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container to Exhibit Custom & Specialty Corrugated Solutions at PACK EXPO 2015 Interstate Container will exhibit custom merchandising displays and high-graphic moisture-resistant packaging at Booth #S-6456 during PACK EXPO 2015. The trade show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 28-30. - September 11, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based Portable Packaging Systems Acquisition Further Expands Menasha Packaging Company’s Operations in Canada, Enhances Integrated Merchandising Solutions - June 01, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Menasha Wins Display of the Year, Most Creative Display of the Year and 14 OMA Awards at GlobalShop 2015 Retail promotional solutions leader Menasha Packaging won Temporary Display of the Year and Most Creative Temporary Display in addition to 14 of POPAI’s Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards during at GlobalShop 2015 in Las Vegas, Nev. - March 28, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Interstate Container to Showcase Full Line of Poultry Packaging & Services at International Production & Processing Expo 2015 Interstate Container will display a complete line of poultry packaging and services at International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) 2015 from January 27th – 29th in Atlanta, GA. - January 25, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based PearceWellwood Menasha Corporation's acquisition of PearceWellwood expands Menasha Packaging Company’s operations to Canada and enhances its end-to-end merchandising solutions. - January 15, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Interstate Container to Exhibit Greencoat® Strong & Cost-Efficient Wax-Free Boxes at SE Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference 2015 Interstate Container will showcase Greencoat® strong & cost-efficient wax-free boxes at Booth # 435/437 during SE Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference 2015 from January 9 – 10 in Savannah, Georgia, USA. - January 11, 2015 - INDEVCO Group

Menasha Packaging Wins Awards at 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition Menasha Packaging won two awards in the 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition organized by the Paperboard Packaging Council, including an excellence award in the carton competition’s Innovation category for its TIDI Tower™ (for the TIDIShield Grab ‘n Go™ Eye Shield Dispensing System by TIDI Products) and an excellence award in the General category for its Coppertone Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Special Pack. - December 06, 2014 - Menasha Packaging

Greencoat® Wax-Free Boxes at PACK EXPO International 2014: A Huge Step in the Right Direction Interstate Container is showcasing Greencoat®, its wax-free, strong, and eco-friendly corrugated boxes at Booth # N- 5883 during PACK EXPO International 2014. During PACK EXPO International 2014, Interstate Container will demonstrate the strength and water resistance of their pioneering Greencoat®... - November 06, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Private Label Products to Build Hygiene Brand Equity Sanita Persona, member of INDEVCO, will showcase private label products for brand extension at INDEX14 from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. During the leading nonwovens exhibition, Sanita Persona representatives will be available to meet global hygiene brands at Booth # 4035. Sanita... - April 06, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: One-Stop Source for Hygiene Packaging INDEVCO Group features comprehensive hygiene packaging solutions at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14, from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. INDEVCO Group manufacturing companies produce primary and secondary packaging for hygiene disposables. At the leading nonwovens exhibition, INDEVCO... - April 02, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Quality Raw Materials for Quality Hygiene Disposables INDEVCO Group companies will exhibit raw materials for hygiene disposable converting at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14. The leading nonwovens exhibition will take place from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. Member company, United Plastic Products Company (UPPC) of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,... - March 28, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Customized Hygiene Converting Machinery & Parts During INDEX14, INDEVCO Group member company, Phoenix Machinery, will meet attendees to discuss customizable hygiene converting machinery and parts at Booth # 4035. - March 16, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Serving Every Stage of the Hygiene Converting Industry INDEVCO Group of manufacturing companies will exhibit at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland from 8 - 11 April 2014. - March 13, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Companies Exhibit Plastic & Corrugated Agricultural Packaging at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2014 INDEVCO Group companies, Masterpak, UNIPAKHELLAS, and UNIPAKCYPRUS, will exhibit agricultural packaging solutions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2014 from 5 – 7 February 2014 at Messe Berlin in Germany. - February 06, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container to Exhibit Innovative Poultry Packaging at International Production & Processing Expo 2014 Interstate Container, manufacturer of pioneering Greencoat® wax-free boxes, will exhibit at International Production & Processing Expo 2014 from January 28-30, 2014 at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. - January 30, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container Helps Mountaire Farms Distribute Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals As Thanksgiving approaches, Interstate Container supports Mountaire Farms' 19th Annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" food drive. - November 28, 2013 - INDEVCO Group

Saudi’s Napco to Exhibit at 8th Annual GPCA Forum Napco will exhibit petrochemical packaging in Booth #34 at the GPCA Forum 2013 from 19 - 21 November at the Madinat & Jumeirah Beach Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). - November 17, 2013 - INDEVCO Group

Marbles, LLC and Technology Container Corporation (TCC) Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement This is the first license agreement issued by Marbles, LLC relating to its patented technology directed at the corrugated file/storage box and organizational products industries. Other domestic and international licensees who are interested should contact Marbles immediately, as exclusive agreements are currently being discussed and awarded. - October 16, 2013 - Marbles, LLC

Phoenix Energy to Exhibit Eco-Friendly Electricity & Heating Solutions at Beirut Energy Forum 2013 Phoenix Energy will display renewable energy products at Beirut Energy Forum 2013 from 26 – 27 September 2013. - September 28, 2013 - INDEVCO Group

Patriot Pickle Shifts to Greencoat® Boxes by Interstate Container Patriot Pickle shifts to Greencoat® wax-free boxes, a strong, durable, green corrugated packaging solution for packing, transporting, and branding “All American Pickle” products. - September 25, 2013 - INDEVCO Group