Elanders Americas Honored as an American Honda Top Supplier for 2019 Elanders Americas was recognized as a Top Supplier and presented with the prestigious Premier Partner Award by American Honda Motor Company. - October 11, 2019 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2019 Competition Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) receives dual recognition as a Best of the Best and a Safety Shield company from PIA. - February 26, 2019 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Named Among Top Suppliers for 2018 by American Honda Premier Partner Program Recognizes Excellence in Quality, Value and Customer Service - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Awarded the "Benny" in International Print Competition Elanders Americas was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2018 Premier Print Awards, for the Business and Annual Reports category (4 or more colors). - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2018 Competition Midland Information Resources (a division of Elanders AB) has once again received the Best of the Best award as well as the newly created Safety Shield award from Printing Industries of Americas. - February 01, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Elanders Americas has been recognized for outstanding performance by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. This recognition honors commitment and dedication to quality, delivery, innovation, customer service and budget management. - December 16, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification Elanders Americas has, for the seventh consecutive year, achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®. - October 08, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Wins Print Excellence Awards The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) announced that ElandersUSA, Elanders Americas’ Acworth, Georgia facility, is an award winner in its 2017 Print Excellence Competition. The competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation drawing several hundred entries. A... - June 28, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Named Best Workplace in the Americas Midland (dba Elanders Americas) was named Best Workplace in the Americas for the 16th straight year by Printing Industries of America. - December 02, 2016 - Elanders Americas

Stern’s Printing Chosen by the Bank of Lancaster to Manage Print and Marketing Collateral Stern’s Printing and Engraving Co. has been designated the official print vendor for the Bank of Lancaster to provide printing and promotional items as well as fulfillment services. - December 09, 2015 - Sterns Printing

Stern’s Printing Chosen by Union Bank & Trust to Manage Print and Marketing Collateral Stern’s Printing and Engraving Co., a document management and information solutions company headquartered in suburban Richmond, Virginia, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Union Bank & Trust to provide printing and promotional items as well as fulfillment services. - October 14, 2015 - Sterns Printing

Elanders Americas Wins Gold Award in the Annual Gold Ink Awards Competition Printing Impressions magazine, producer of the annual Gold Ink Awards, announced that Elanders Americas has won a Gold Award for the entry, WatchTime Hublot Special in the Specialty Magazines, Sheetfed category. - September 11, 2015 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification for Fifth Consecutive Year Elanders Americas, a renowned print service provider located in Davenport, IA, has achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®, a not-for-profit industry group dedicated to guiding print production best practices, specifications, and standards, worldwide. Elanders Americas joins... - September 11, 2015 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Awarded TRUSTe Privacy Seal Midland Information Resources, (DBA Elanders Americas) today announced that it has achieved the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification for their Cloud Platforms. - August 30, 2015 - Elanders Americas

DESIGNSNPRINT Launches New Design Application DESIGNSNPRINT announces it has launched a novel web-based design application online. The program allows users to create personalized business cards and postcards or choose from thousands of templates available by simply ordering online. - June 19, 2015 - Small Business Promotions, Inc

ElandersUSA Awarded the “Benny” in International Print Competition ElandersUSA, a division of Elanders Americas, was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2014 Premier Print Awards, for their Octagon Insert for COX Enterprises during - October 04, 2014 - Elanders Americas

Printing Company Officially Recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBENC Magagna & Company, a commercial printing and direct mail company outside of Philadelphia was accepted as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the WBENC. - July 12, 2013 - Magagna & Company

Midland Information Resources Named Best of the Best Workplace in the Americas for the 12th Consecutive Year Midland Information Resources, a global provider of media management solutions, has been awarded the Best Workplace in the Americas designation, Best of the Best 2012, for their exemplary human resources practices. - November 30, 2012 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Ranks Among the Fastest Growing Companies on the 2012 Inc. 500|5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 30% Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual Exclusive List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc.500|5000 - August 30, 2012 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Celebrates 30th Anniversary Midland Information Resources, a global provider of media management solutions, celebrates its 30th year of business. Founded on July 12, 1982 by current CEO Gene Blanc, Midland has grown to be an industry leader in the development of simplified media management solutions. “Thirty years of success... - July 18, 2012 - Elanders Americas

PrintE-Z.com Promotes Upgraded Stock of Business and Personal Checks PrintE-Z.com, an industry leader in business checks, just enhanced its selection with a range of new colors and special offers, including a 20% discount on all orders of computer checks. - May 31, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

PrintE-Z.com Presents 10% Off Affordable Wedding Invitations with Instant Online Proofing Featuring over 500 styles of custom wedding invitations, PrintE-Z.com is now offering 10% off all orders in time for wedding season. - May 17, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Business Forms Supplier PrintE-Z.com Advertises New Discounts and Specials on Its Inventory of Custom Invoice and Service Forms PrintE-Z.com is encouraging its customer base to discover its latest round of special, limited-time discounts and promotions on its thousands-deep inventory of industry-specific service forms. - May 03, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

PrintE-Z.com Introduces Live Proofing Feature for Business Checks and Computer and QuickBooks Checks PrintE-Z.com is encouraging customers who are ordering computer QuickBooks checks and business checks to make use of its new live proofing feature, and is also highlighting its limited-time hot deals on check orders. - April 28, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

PrintE-Z.com Introduces Free Shipping on Customizable Business, Shipping and Service Labels PrintE-Z.com is inviting customers to browse its extensive selection of shipping, service and return address labels, which the company is now offering with free shipping. - April 19, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Mailing Envelopes from PrintE-Z.com Now on Sale for 10% Off PrintE-Z.com is showcasing its business envelope specials and comprehensive, customizable inventory. - April 12, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Custom Forms Producer Printe-Z.com Promotes Gift Certificate and Invoice Forms PrintE-Z.com is highlighting its wide selection of custom, gift certificate, and invoice forms, which are available with free shipping and free logo personalization. - April 05, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Computer Checks Retailer PrintE-Z.com Presents On-Site Blog for Planning and Business PrintE-Z.com, a retailer of customizable business checks and forms, is directing visitors to its newly launched blog, which offers financial and managerial tips, among other helpful insights. - March 29, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Custom Wedding Invitations with Instant Online Proofs Now Available at PrintE-Z.com PrintE-Z.com is promoting its newly expanded selection of affordable wedding invitations, which are available in a range of different price points and styles. - March 22, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Business Forms Specialist PrintE-Z.com Advertises Thousands of New Customizable Receipt Books and Industry Forms PrintE-Z.com is showcasing its wide inventory of customizable business forms, including industry-specific forms and affordable receipt books. - March 15, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Computer Checks Producer PrintE-Z.com Highlights Its Expanded Line of Business Checks PrintE-Z.com, a business checks provider, is now offering an expanded collection of computer checks online, including QuickBooks checks and computer check starter kits. - March 09, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Business Checks Producer PrintE-Z.com Presents the Launch of Its Redesigned Website and New Package Promotions Computer checks business Print E-Z is announcing the launch of its redesigned and relaunched website, as well as its recently updated package deals for consumers. - March 01, 2012 - Print E-Z – Custom Wedding Invitations

Midland Information Resources Named Best Workplace in the Americas for the 11th Consecutive Year Midland Information Resources has been recognized as The Best Workplace in America by PIA. - November 30, 2011 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies on the 2011 Inc. 500|5000 Midland Information Resources ranked among fastest growing companies on the 2011 Inc. 500|5000 with three-year sales growth of 24%. - August 26, 2011 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status for Fifth Year in a Row Midland Information Resources is proud to announce they have achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status. This is the fifth year in a row Midland Information Resources has achieved Gold Status. - April 15, 2011 - Elanders Americas

ATP 2011 Huge Success for Midland Information Resources Midland Information Resources, a global provider of information management solutions, recently participated in this year’s Association of Test Publishers (ATP) Conference held in Phoenix, AZ. This is the third year Midland Information Resources has participated in this conference. “ATP 2011... - March 12, 2011 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Recognized as Company of the Year Midland Information Resources was recently recognized by Printing Industries of the Midlands Inc. (PIM) as Company of the Year. This recognition was presented to Midland Information Resources during PIM’s Graphics Recognition Week in Iowa City. The Company of the Year Award was created to recognize... - March 12, 2011 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources to Participate in Association of Test Publishers Conference 2011 Midland Information Resources, a global provider of information management solutions, will participate in this year’s Association of Test Publishers (ATP) Conference. This is the third year Midland Information Resources has been a part of this conference. “I am very excited for this year’s... - February 19, 2011 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Listed Among Top Printers Midland Information Resources, a global provider of information management solutions, was listed as a top printer in America and Canada by Printing Impressions. - January 19, 2011 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Profiled by Printing Impressions Magazine Midland Information Resources, a global provider of information management solutions, has been profiled by Printing Impressions magazine as an innovative company of 2010. - January 19, 2011 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Wins Best Workplace in the Americas for Tenth Consecutive Year Midland Information Resources, a global provider of information management solutions, is proud to announce that they have been awarded the Best of the Best Workplace in the Americas Award by the Printing Industries of America. Midland Information Resources has been awarded a Best Workplace in the Americas... - December 10, 2010 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Wins IPN International Company of the Year Award Midland Information Resources was awarded the International Company of the Year award by the IPN (International Printers Network) at this year’s fall meeting held in Beijing, China. - November 20, 2010 - Elanders Americas

Printindustry.com Collaborates with eBrandz to Expand Its Business Printindustry.com offers a range of printing options which include quick, commercial, large format printing as well as specialty printing. - November 13, 2010 - Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Printindustry.com Celebrates Its 13th Anniversary Printindustry.com facilitates print buyers in contacting commercial printing companies anywhere around the globe. - November 12, 2010 - Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Midland Information Resources Receives FSC Certification Midland Information Resources (MIR), a global provider of information distribution solutions, has furthered their dedication to decreasing their impact on the environment by becoming a FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified printer. “We are very proud and excited to have become FSC certified,”... - November 10, 2010 - Elanders Americas

Kwik Kopy Australia Announces Redesign Competition - A Kwik Facelift for Small Medium Businesses Kwik Kopy® Australia announces a corporate redesign opportunity. Standing out from the crowd is a constant challenge for many small and medium businesses in Australia, particularly when they are competing against rivals with greater design savvy. - September 27, 2010 - Kwik Kopy Australia

Midland Information Resources Becomes a G7 Master Printer Midland Information Resources (MIR), a global provider of information distribution solutions, has become one of the first 100% digital printers to achieve G7 Master Printer status. “The G7 Master Printer Qualification is yet another step in guaranteeing the highest possible quality and consistency... - July 21, 2010 - Elanders Americas

Tanya S. Cook Appointed Examiner for 2009 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Tanya Cook of Custom Direct is appointed to the 2009 Board of Examiners for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. - May 28, 2009 - Custom Direct, LLC.

Custom Direct Wins the Gold Award at the 24th Annual Maryland Performance Excellence Awards During the 24th annual Maryland Performance Excellence Awards (MPEA) held at the University of Maryland, College Park on Monday, March 23, 2009, Custom Direct, Joppa, MD was awarded the Gold Award in recognition of their performance excellence efforts. - March 29, 2009 - Custom Direct, LLC.