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Blue Hill Press Receives 2013 Best of Canton Award
Canton Award Program Honors the Achievement. - December 12, 2013 - Blue Hill Press
Blue Hill Press Receives 2013 Massachusetts Excellence Award
Small Business Institute for Excellence in Commerce's Award Honors Canton Company. - October 05, 2013 - Blue Hill Press
Photoleaf Nominated in Finals of the Digital Printer Awards 2013
Photoleaf a leading provider of beautifully crafted photo books and gifts - September 08, 2013 - Photoleaf
Photoleaf Donates to Macmillan Cancer Support with Every Photobook Sold
Photoleaf, a leading provider of beautifully crafted photo books and gifts, plans to make a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support every time a photo book is sold. Macmillan Cancer Support is a leading cancer charity that offers practical, medical and financial support to improve the lives of those... - August 31, 2013 - Photoleaf
Photoleaf Brand Owner to Cycle the Viking Way for BHF
Photoleaf, a leading provider of beautifully crafted photo books and gifts, comments as a member of their team supports the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by cycling the Viking Way, a 56-mile route. The Viking Way bike ride is one of many annual fundraising events organized by the BHF, and leads... - August 31, 2013 - Photoleaf
Photoleaf Launches New Canvas Photo Prints
Photoleaf, a leading provider of beautifully crafted photo books and gifts, announce the introduction of their new canvas photo prints. Photoleaf is an experienced photo print supplier and provides a range of high quality photo books, canvases and photo calendars. The company has been trading... - June 23, 2013 - Photoleaf
Standard Press to Host Free Webinar on Direct Mail
With postal rates going up later this month, find new ways to increase response while reducing mailing costs. Standard Press, Atlanta's oldest independent printer, will be hosting a free 30 minute webinar - Direct Mail 2013: What You Should Know Now - on January 24 at 11:00 a.m. - January 18, 2013 - Standard Press
Atlanta’s Oldest Independent Printer Announces Big News
Atlanta’s oldest independent printer just got bigger and better as Standard Press today announced they have expanded their in-house capabilities with the addition of new wide format printing equipment. - September 14, 2012 - Standard Press
Successful Marketing Campaign Enables Atlanta Business Opportunity to Speak at National Conference
Last week, Standard Press President Andy Shulman and company Executive Vice President and Marketing Strategist Linda Bishop were invited to speak at DScoop7. The annual conference, which took place in Washington D.C. from March 22 through 24, featured three full days of networking opportunities and... - March 29, 2012 - Standard Press
Creating School Yearbooks with the Pictavo Yearbook Software is Even Easier with Newly Added Features
Yearbook Life Customers Can Enjoy the New Features of the Pictavo Yearbook Software – a Great Yearbook Publishing Tool for Yearbook Staff Members. - March 17, 2012 - Yearbook Life
White Paper Co. Goes Green with Solar Panels
White Paper Co. goes green through the installation of Solar Panels on the roof of their Markham branch. - March 14, 2012 - White Paper Co.
Atlanta's Oldest Independent Printer Celebrates 80 Years in Business
Standard Press, Atlanta’s oldest independent printer, announced today they are celebrating 80 years in business. “From the business that started in my grandparent’s garage to the full-service print and cross-media solutions provider we are today, I am humbled to be celebrating... - January 27, 2012 - Standard Press
Yearbook Life Challenges Yearbook Staffs to Create the Best 2012 School Yearbook for a Chance to Win Prizes Including a New iPad2
Yearbook Life (http://www.yearbooklife.com) announces its 2012 Best Yearbook Contest, which will be available exclusively to current Yearbook Life customers. Yearbook Life is challenging yearbook staff members to enter the Yearbook Life 2012 Best Yearbook Contest for the chance to win some great... - December 15, 2011 - Yearbook Life
Tips on Selecting the Best Yearbook Printer for Your School Yearbook Project
Many yearbook publishing and printing companies offer competitive prices, but not all yearbook printers are equal. Learn from the pros the top tips when selecting a school yearbook printer. - November 19, 2011 - Yearbook Life
Saving Money on School Yearbooks During These Difficult Economic Times
School Yearbook Printing Company, YearbookLife offers Free Shipping and Free Hard Covers on school yearbooks to help students and families save money during these difficult economic times. - October 22, 2011 - Yearbook Life
YearbookLife Launches Most Popular Fan Contest to Reward School Yearbook Fans
School Yearbook Printer, YearbookLife.com, Gives Facebook Fans a Chance to Win a $100 Visa Gift Card - September 15, 2011 - Yearbook Life
Facebook Contest – Win $50 Target Gift Card from Leading School Yearbook Publisher
Facebook Fans Can Win Free $50 Target Gift Card from Leading Source for School Yearbooks, selling everything from Elementary School Yearbooks to High School Yearbooks. - August 24, 2011 - Yearbook Life
The Kennickell Group Opens Fulfillment Warehouse in China
The Kennickell Group opens a fulfillment warehouse in Hong Kong to better serve its international clients. - July 07, 2011 - The Kennickell Group
Al Kennickell to be Featured at Kodak’s Exclusive Roundtable Event
Al Kennickell, president of The Kennickell Group, will be featured at Kodak's NAPCO roundtable discussion. He will share insight on data analytics and cross-media marketing. - October 27, 2010 - The Kennickell Group
NSC International Introduces the Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger
Binding.com announces the addition of the Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger to its line of laminators, binding machines and office supplies. The Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger prepares documents for folders, inserters, and pressure sealers with minimal static and no need for a cool-down period. Perfect for... - October 05, 2010 - NSC International
Harperprints Ranked Among Triangle Area’s Top Printing Companies
Local Printing and Imaging Company Recognized by Triangle Business Journal - October 03, 2010 - Harper Prints
Harperprints Will Host Encore Adobe® Creative Suite Seminar on Sept. 30
Local Printing and Imaging Company Expands Industry Training Program Due to Popular Demand - September 24, 2010 - Harper Prints
Variable Print on Demand Service Expanded by Austin Printer
Cerqa expanded its print on demand services this month when they improved their variable data workflows making it easier to execute variable printing. Companies can easily setup their variable projects on Cerqa's proprietary web based platform and then use their digital printers for a complete print on demand solution. - October 02, 2009 - Cerqa
Digital Image Merges with Kennickell Print & Global Marketing
Today, Kennickell announces its merge with Savannah’s Digital Image Color Supergraphics. Digital Image is the most advanced digital graphics production house for wide format point of purchase displays, banners, vehicle wraps, and environmental graphics. - September 02, 2009 - The Kennickell Group
Kennickell Print & Global Marketing Goes Wide-Format
Kennickell Print & Global Marketing, a 117 year old print and marketing services provider located in Savannah, Georgia, today announced its new line of large-format printing services. This new line includes posters, banners, point-of-sale materials, vehicle wraps, special event signage, and... - July 16, 2009 - The Kennickell Group
Macmillan Publishing Solutions Opens Two New State of the Art Facilities in Chennai and Delhi
Macmillan Publishing Solutions (MPS) inaugurated a new state of the art facility in Chennai a couple of weeks back. The new unit brings together MPS’s previously dispersed typesetting, editorial and digital conversion services in Chennai into a single location. The inauguration of the Chennai... - July 08, 2009 - Macmillan Publishing Solutions
Binding.com Introduces Automatic Letter Openers
www.Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines, laminators, laminating supplies and binding supplies, now offers automatic letter openers. - April 10, 2009 - NSC International
USBookPrint Announces the Release of PRESSLINX Automated Print Efficiency Tool
USBookPrint, a leading provider of printed books, has announced the release of PRESSLINX, a tool for both publishers and printers. - April 08, 2009 - Delta Graphic Management, Inc.
Binding.com Introduces Deluxe Shrink Wrap Machines
www.Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines, laminators, laminating supplies and binding supplies, now offers deluxe shrink wrapping machines. - February 01, 2009 - NSC International
Binding.com Introduces Durable Cover Stock & Binding Covers
Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines, laminators, laminating supplies and binding supplies, now offers cover stock paper and binding covers. - January 15, 2009 - NSC International
Binding.com Introduces New Line of Binding Screws
www.Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines and binding supplies, now offers a new line of binding screws. - January 11, 2009 - NSC International
Binding.com Announces Expanded Line of Laminators
www.Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines and binding supplies, now offers an expanded line of desktop laminators, pouch laminators and commercial laminating machines. - January 09, 2009 - NSC International
Prestone Printing Company, Inc. is One of 5 Winners in Mohawk Show 9
In 2008, Prestone Printing was chosen as one of five winners out of 1200 entries received from design agencies and printers across the country. Prestone Printing Co., Inc. was named one of the five winners in this year’s Mohawk Show. The judging of Mohawk Paper’s annual show was held... - January 06, 2009 - Prestone Printing
Binding.com Introduces Trade Show Displays
www.Binding.com, one of the world’s leading portals for binding machines and binding supplies, is pleased to introduce Trade Show Displays to their list of display products. - December 20, 2008 - NSC International
People and Planet Are Priorities at Prestone Printing
The people and the planet are top priorities for Prestone Printing. The proof comes in the form of two prestigious awards. Crain's New York chose Prestone as one of the fifty "Best Places to Work in New York City." Prestone was also honored to be chosen one of the winners of American Printer's 2008 Environmental Excellence Award for environmentally conscious manufacturing. - December 12, 2008 - Prestone Printing
Binding.com Introduces Commercial Quality Foam Board Cutters
www.Binding.com, one of the world’s leading portals for binding machines and binding supplies, has introduced its elite list of Keencut foam board cutters. - December 03, 2008 - NSC International
New Line of Binding Machines Available at Binding.com
The demand for a “one-machine binding solution” is on the rise. - November 22, 2008 - NSC International
Delta Graphic Management Enters the Publishing Market with USBookPrint Division
Delta Graphic Management, Inc., a leading provider of printed products since 1994, has announced the latest addition to its lineup, USBookPrint. Through its offering of creative services, national and international printing and distribution, USBookPrint offers publishers a focused and... - November 19, 2008 - Delta Graphic Management, Inc.