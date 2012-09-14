PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Blue Hill Press Receives 2013 Best of Canton Award Canton Award Program Honors the Achievement. - December 12, 2013 - Blue Hill Press

Blue Hill Press Receives 2013 Massachusetts Excellence Award Small Business Institute for Excellence in Commerce's Award Honors Canton Company. - October 05, 2013 - Blue Hill Press

Photoleaf Nominated in Finals of the Digital Printer Awards 2013 Photoleaf a leading provider of beautifully crafted photo books and gifts - September 08, 2013 - Photoleaf

Photoleaf Brand Owner to Cycle the Viking Way for BHF Photoleaf, a leading provider of beautifully crafted photo books and gifts, comments as a member of their team supports the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by cycling the Viking Way, a 56-mile route. The Viking Way bike ride is one of many annual fundraising events organized by the BHF, and leads participants... - August 31, 2013 - Photoleaf

Photoleaf Donates to Macmillan Cancer Support with Every Photobook Sold Photoleaf, a leading provider of beautifully crafted photo books and gifts, plans to make a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support every time a photo book is sold. Macmillan Cancer Support is a leading cancer charity that offers practical, medical and financial support to improve the lives of those suffering... - August 31, 2013 - Photoleaf

Photoleaf Launches New Canvas Photo Prints Photoleaf, a leading provider of beautifully crafted photo books and gifts, announce the introduction of their new canvas photo prints. Photoleaf is an experienced photo print supplier and provides a range of high quality photo books, canvases and photo calendars. The company has been trading since... - June 23, 2013 - Photoleaf

Standard Press to Host Free Webinar on Direct Mail With postal rates going up later this month, find new ways to increase response while reducing mailing costs. Standard Press, Atlanta's oldest independent printer, will be hosting a free 30 minute webinar - Direct Mail 2013: What You Should Know Now - on January 24 at 11:00 a.m. - January 18, 2013 - Standard Press

Atlanta’s Oldest Independent Printer Announces Big News Atlanta’s oldest independent printer just got bigger and better as Standard Press today announced they have expanded their in-house capabilities with the addition of new wide format printing equipment. - September 14, 2012 - Standard Press

Successful Marketing Campaign Enables Atlanta Business Opportunity to Speak at National Conference Last week, Standard Press President Andy Shulman and company Executive Vice President and Marketing Strategist Linda Bishop were invited to speak at DScoop7. The annual conference, which took place in Washington D.C. from March 22 through 24, featured three full days of networking opportunities and educational... - March 29, 2012 - Standard Press

Creating School Yearbooks with the Pictavo Yearbook Software is Even Easier with Newly Added Features Yearbook Life Customers Can Enjoy the New Features of the Pictavo Yearbook Software – a Great Yearbook Publishing Tool for Yearbook Staff Members. - March 17, 2012 - Yearbook Life

White Paper Co. Goes Green with Solar Panels White Paper Co. goes green through the installation of Solar Panels on the roof of their Markham branch. - March 14, 2012 - White Paper Co.

Atlanta's Oldest Independent Printer Celebrates 80 Years in Business Standard Press, Atlanta’s oldest independent printer, announced today they are celebrating 80 years in business. “From the business that started in my grandparent’s garage to the full-service print and cross-media solutions provider we are today, I am humbled to be celebrating this... - January 27, 2012 - Standard Press

Yearbook Life Challenges Yearbook Staffs to Create the Best 2012 School Yearbook for a Chance to Win Prizes Including a New iPad2 Yearbook Life (http://www.yearbooklife.com) announces its 2012 Best Yearbook Contest, which will be available exclusively to current Yearbook Life customers. Yearbook Life is challenging yearbook staff members to enter the Yearbook Life 2012 Best Yearbook Contest for the chance to win some great prizes... - December 15, 2011 - Yearbook Life

Tips on Selecting the Best Yearbook Printer for Your School Yearbook Project Many yearbook publishing and printing companies offer competitive prices, but not all yearbook printers are equal. Learn from the pros the top tips when selecting a school yearbook printer. - November 19, 2011 - Yearbook Life

Saving Money on School Yearbooks During These Difficult Economic Times School Yearbook Printing Company, YearbookLife offers Free Shipping and Free Hard Covers on school yearbooks to help students and families save money during these difficult economic times. - October 22, 2011 - Yearbook Life

YearbookLife Launches Most Popular Fan Contest to Reward School Yearbook Fans School Yearbook Printer, YearbookLife.com, Gives Facebook Fans a Chance to Win a $100 Visa Gift Card - September 15, 2011 - Yearbook Life

Facebook Contest – Win $50 Target Gift Card from Leading School Yearbook Publisher Facebook Fans Can Win Free $50 Target Gift Card from Leading Source for School Yearbooks, selling everything from Elementary School Yearbooks to High School Yearbooks. - August 24, 2011 - Yearbook Life

The Kennickell Group Opens Fulfillment Warehouse in China The Kennickell Group opens a fulfillment warehouse in Hong Kong to better serve its international clients. - July 07, 2011 - The Kennickell Group

Al Kennickell to be Featured at Kodak’s Exclusive Roundtable Event Al Kennickell, president of The Kennickell Group, will be featured at Kodak's NAPCO roundtable discussion. He will share insight on data analytics and cross-media marketing. - October 27, 2010 - The Kennickell Group

NSC International Introduces the Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger Binding.com announces the addition of the Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger to its line of laminators, binding machines and office supplies. The Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger prepares documents for folders, inserters, and pressure sealers with minimal static and no need for a cool-down period. Perfect for a... - October 05, 2010 - NSC International

Harperprints Ranked Among Triangle Area’s Top Printing Companies Local Printing and Imaging Company Recognized by Triangle Business Journal - October 03, 2010 - Harper Prints

Harperprints Will Host Encore Adobe® Creative Suite Seminar on Sept. 30 Local Printing and Imaging Company Expands Industry Training Program Due to Popular Demand - September 24, 2010 - Harper Prints

Variable Print on Demand Service Expanded by Austin Printer Cerqa expanded its print on demand services this month when they improved their variable data workflows making it easier to execute variable printing. Companies can easily setup their variable projects on Cerqa's proprietary web based platform and then use their digital printers for a complete print on demand solution. - October 02, 2009 - Cerqa

Digital Image Merges with Kennickell Print & Global Marketing Today, Kennickell announces its merge with Savannah’s Digital Image Color Supergraphics. Digital Image is the most advanced digital graphics production house for wide format point of purchase displays, banners, vehicle wraps, and environmental graphics. - September 02, 2009 - The Kennickell Group

Kennickell Print & Global Marketing Goes Wide-Format Kennickell Print & Global Marketing, a 117 year old print and marketing services provider located in Savannah, Georgia, today announced its new line of large-format printing services. This new line includes posters, banners, point-of-sale materials, vehicle wraps, special event signage, and other... - July 16, 2009 - The Kennickell Group

Macmillan Publishing Solutions Opens Two New State of the Art Facilities in Chennai and Delhi Macmillan Publishing Solutions (MPS) inaugurated a new state of the art facility in Chennai a couple of weeks back. The new unit brings together MPS’s previously dispersed typesetting, editorial and digital conversion services in Chennai into a single location. The inauguration of the Chennai unit... - July 08, 2009 - Macmillan Publishing Solutions

Binding.com Introduces Automatic Letter Openers www.Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines, laminators, laminating supplies and binding supplies, now offers automatic letter openers. - April 10, 2009 - NSC International

USBookPrint Announces the Release of PRESSLINX Automated Print Efficiency Tool USBookPrint, a leading provider of printed books, has announced the release of PRESSLINX, a tool for both publishers and printers. - April 08, 2009 - Delta Graphic Management, Inc.

Binding.com Introduces Deluxe Shrink Wrap Machines www.Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines, laminators, laminating supplies and binding supplies, now offers deluxe shrink wrapping machines. - February 01, 2009 - NSC International

Binding.com Introduces Durable Cover Stock & Binding Covers Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines, laminators, laminating supplies and binding supplies, now offers cover stock paper and binding covers. - January 15, 2009 - NSC International

Binding.com Introduces New Line of Binding Screws www.Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines and binding supplies, now offers a new line of binding screws. - January 11, 2009 - NSC International

Binding.com Announces Expanded Line of Laminators www.Binding.com, a leading provider of binding machines and binding supplies, now offers an expanded line of desktop laminators, pouch laminators and commercial laminating machines. - January 09, 2009 - NSC International

Prestone Printing Company, Inc. is One of 5 Winners in Mohawk Show 9 In 2008, Prestone Printing was chosen as one of five winners out of 1200 entries received from design agencies and printers across the country. Prestone Printing Co., Inc. was named one of the five winners in this year’s Mohawk Show. The judging of Mohawk Paper’s annual show was held in... - January 06, 2009 - Prestone Printing

Binding.com Introduces Trade Show Displays www.Binding.com, one of the world’s leading portals for binding machines and binding supplies, is pleased to introduce Trade Show Displays to their list of display products. - December 20, 2008 - NSC International

People and Planet Are Priorities at Prestone Printing The people and the planet are top priorities for Prestone Printing. The proof comes in the form of two prestigious awards. Crain's New York chose Prestone as one of the fifty "Best Places to Work in New York City." Prestone was also honored to be chosen one of the winners of American Printer's 2008 Environmental Excellence Award for environmentally conscious manufacturing. - December 12, 2008 - Prestone Printing

Binding.com Introduces Commercial Quality Foam Board Cutters www.Binding.com, one of the world’s leading portals for binding machines and binding supplies, has introduced its elite list of Keencut foam board cutters. - December 03, 2008 - NSC International

New Line of Binding Machines Available at Binding.com The demand for a “one-machine binding solution” is on the rise. - November 22, 2008 - NSC International