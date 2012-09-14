PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Emery L. Campbell Wins 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate Contest Award Emery L. Campbell, 88, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, is the 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate, winning $350 for his poem, “Meager Legacy.” This is the second National SPL award for Campbell, who won the same award in 1999. National Honor Scroll Award to Sylvia R. Sampson-Haney, 61, Stockbridge, Georgia who won $100 for her poem “Unbroken.” National National Native American Honor Scroll Award to Betty Prisendorf, 80, Merritt Island, Florida, who won $100 for her poem "The Third Planet from the Sun" - September 26, 2015 - Great Spirit Publishing

Cyber Graphics Moves to New Milwaukee Office Cyber Graphics, LLC, has moved their Franklin, WI, location into a new custom remodeled office space in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The official opening date for the new space is June 8, 2015. - June 10, 2015 - Cyber Graphics

Two Teens Form Rebel Group to End “Abduction Day”: Insurrection Day Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated science fiction adventure from Woodland Hills, CA, author Halle Homel. - April 24, 2015 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

40-Year Anniversary for Edwin and Mark This week Cyber Graphics celebrated an impressive milestone for two of their veteran employees: forty years of service with the Bryce Corporation family of companies. Mark Parrish (Director of Customer Service) and Edwin Woods (Manufacturing Site Director) have each been part of the Cyber Graphics family... - April 19, 2015 - Cyber Graphics

Castle Hall Launch ReportLab Powered Platform to Take Financial Due Diligence Reporting to the Next Level Castle Hall Alternatives independently monitor over 1000 global hedge funds. Their OpsDiligence platform, built with ReportLab’s software, gives their clients instant access to data and opinions unrivalled in the sector. The system builds publication-quality PDF reports instantly on the full range of funds, removing the risks of out-of-date information and human error, and saving a huge amount of labour. - August 29, 2014 - ReportLab

Cyber Graphics Promotes Jim Koppes to General Manager, Cleveland Site Recent leadership changes for the Cyber Graphics Cleveland site. - July 30, 2014 - Cyber Graphics

Lillibet Books Releases a Treat for Little Noah Lillibett Books, a new publishing company in Northern New Jersey, has just released its first title with others to follow shortly. "Don't Rock the Ark" is a delightful twist on the much-loved story of Noah, and will delight young readers with wonderful illustrations and gentle humor. - June 12, 2014 - Lillibett Books

ReportLab Launches Latest Release 3.1.8 of Its Commercial and Open-Source PDF Generation Software London-based software company ReportLab have updated their dynamic PDF generation software toolkit. The new versions of ReportLab PLUS and ReportLab open source include for the first time full support for Python 3.3+, an improved installation procedure and hundreds of under-the-hood tweaks. - May 01, 2014 - ReportLab

Cyber Graphics Unveils New Corporate Logo Cyber Graphics, LLC launched a new corporate logo today, marking the most dramatic change in its visual identity since 2007. Designed in-house, the new visual identity presents the company as modern and evolving, and reflects the streamlined efficiencies of their vertically integrated capabilities and services. The logo also serves to unify Cyber Graphics across its three new locations, from recent acquisitions in Cleveland, OH; Milwaukee, WI; and Neenah, WI. - January 10, 2014 - Cyber Graphics

Cyber Graphics Acquires Flex Pre-Press Cyber Graphics Acquires Flex Pre-Press in Franklin, WI. The partnership will bolster the existing strengths of Flex Pre-Press, expand the market share of Cyber Graphics, and provide greater efficiencies to both organizations. - September 26, 2013 - Cyber Graphics

In Between Cops and Mafia Dons: Meet The New Boss Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated action and adventure fiction from Duncanville, TX, author Drew Davis. - March 21, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Unique Primer for One’s Golden Years, It's Your Move Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated self-help and aging book from Tucson, AZ, author Gail Lawley. - March 21, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Elite US Agents, Unsung Heroes: Taking Up the Sword Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated adventurers and explorers autobiography from Chandler, AZ, author Randall Bennett. - March 21, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Handy New Quick Reference Guide for ICU, ER Topics Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated critical medical care book from Winnetka, IL, author Asif Anwar. - March 20, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Deceit, Lies Return to Woman’s Life: Annabel Drake Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated fiction thriller from Brush Creek, TN, author Jeremy D. Savage. - March 20, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Inspirational Guide for Reaching Goals HAVE IT ALL Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated self-help, personal growth and success book from Cedar Rapids, IA, author Dr. Julie Jewell. - March 20, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

If She Can’t Have Him, No One Can: Karma Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated action and adventure fiction from Dacula, GA, author William Thomas Oakes. - March 20, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Spiritual Lessons to Heal Grief: Olivia's Song Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated religion and devotional Christian life book from Spring, TX, author Charmeshia Wren. - March 20, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Baltic Sea Cruise, Characters: Tales from the Sea Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated action and adventure fiction from Staten Island, NY, author Alexander Flint. - March 20, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Man Turns Into Deadly Foe by Accident: The Oculars Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated fiction thriller from Bronx, NY, author Quintin Coakley. - March 20, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Kingdom of God’s Here Without Second Coming: Heresy Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated religion and Christian theology book from Houston, TX, author Keith Swainson. - March 20, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Classified ‘65 Nam Black Ops Missions: Reaper 6 Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated Vietnam war military history book from San Pedro, CA, author Andrew J. Rafkin. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Weddings, Witchcraft, Chivalry and Evil: Consent Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated historical fiction from Rhodes, IA, author Teresa L. Perin. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Genuine Torment or a Demented Mind? Parkway South Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated suspense fiction from Galloway, NJ, author Robert O. Smith. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Deathbed Secret Spurs Search: A Rose for Essie Mae Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated African-American romance fiction from Sturbridge, MA, author Alberto Mercado. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Stories from the Life of Ronnie Kaye: MONSTERS Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated monsters juvenile fiction from Mesa, AZ, author Ron D. Kingsley. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Two Runaways Face the Galaxy: A Knight's Navigator Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated science fiction book from Federal Way, WA, author Allen Lyman. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

The New Book, U & Your Food Shows How We Can Enjoy Hearty Meatless Meals with Vibrant Flavors – That Are Good for You Announced by Outskirts Press Whether feeding a dedicated vegetarian or die-hard carnivore, home cooks are bound to find something savory in the new book, U & Your Food. The cookbook has hearty and healthy recipes for everyone in the household. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

When Youth’s Not Always Innocent: Back n The Daze Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated African-American urban life fiction from Richmond, VA, author G. Woodson. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Building One’s Own “Empire” of Freedom: Apache Rain Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated western fiction from Menard, TX, author James T. Graham. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

A Father's Dream Gift Spins Off Into a Nightmare for an Innocent, Inner-City Youth in the New Non-Fiction Book, Theft by Court Announced by Outskirts Press Carl could scarcely predict the uneventful August evening in Los Angeles would careen out of control. The inner-city youth would learn a harsh lesson about justice in the true tale, Theft by Car. - March 19, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Black Americans In The 21st Century Published by Heydey Publishing, Inc. Heydey Publishing, Inc. announces the latest highly anticipated social science and African-American ethnic studies book from Jacksonville, FL, author Doug Saint Carter. - March 17, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

The Truth of the Matter: Succeeding While Black Published by Outskirts Press Author and Army veteran Matt Drayton turns the phrase “while black” on its head as he shows that education, community and hard work are more important than bling, cell phones and tennis shoes. - March 17, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

From Outskirts Press: Fellowshipping With Holy Spirit - Up Close and Personal Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated religion, Christian life and inspirational book from Billings, MT, author S. Lee Winnan. - March 16, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

The Lord 2nd Coming Is Our Salvation Forever Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated religion and Biblical studies book from Capitol Heights, MD, author Rodolfo Gaila. - March 15, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Outskirts Press Announces the "Show Me Your Love" Contest Winner Outskirts Press, the fastest growing self-publishing and book marketing company, announced today the winner of the “Show Me Your Love” contest during February's “Month of Love”. Outskirts Press awarded the winner a free HP Laptop by recording a video segment showing or explaining how much they love being a published writer. - March 15, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Frank New Study of Racial Divisiveness Published by Heyday Publishing, Inc. Veteran author Doug Saint Carter uses fairness, understanding and common sense as measures of today’s most lingering social issue, black and white relations, in this push for racial unity and harmony. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Sex, Money and Murder: Shocking Confessions from a Reformed Career Criminal in The Demon Who Became an Angel From early initiation into sex to a life of violence, Charles Taylor's youth is a cautionary tale for parents. He tells all about his seedy past and unlikely reform in The Demon Who Became an Angel. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

WWII Vet Proves Life's Not About Where You Start, but Where You End Up in You Be the Judge A WWII Vet, Ryland Holmes has been knocked down more times than he can count in his 85 years. Despite the obstacles, Holmes recounts his life and his successes in You Be the Judge. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Wake Up! You Know Not the Day or the Hour, Tells Jesus' Life in Chronological Order Through the Gospels Eric McNamara found himself flipping through Gospels to study Jesus' life. Wake Up! You Know Not the Day or the Hour consolidates accounts chronologically to give meaning to events that shaped Jesus. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

No Postpartum Crashes: I've Had My Baby, Now What? Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated health, fitness and medical acupressure and acupuncture book from Gilbert, AZ, author Shalay Struhs. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Speaking the Language of Teens: Where's the Line? Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated family, relationships and teenage life stages book from Sarasota, FL, author Lisa Mangoni. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

When Wishes Come True: The Magic Pork Chop Bone Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated action and adventure juvenile fiction from Bellevue, WA, author Betty Mitchell Block. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Tale of Autism, SPD Recovery Coming Through the Fog Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated medical autobiography from Janesville, WI, author Tami A. Goldstein. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Salve for the Sad My Path to the Light of Happiness Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated autobiography and personal memoir from Northridge, CA, author Lulu Smith. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Inspiring, Rhymed Global Tour: Little Ben's Pledge Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated Christian historical fiction from Tacoma, WA, author Bernard E. Bentley. - March 14, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

The Southern Chapter of the Big Girl Panties Club Published by Outskirts Press Award winning novelist Lynda Stephenson offers up a quirky story of love, discrimination, forgiveness and redemption set on a Southern campus during the racially charged years of the late fifties. - March 10, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Government's Worst Enemy More Dangerous Than Ever in Political Thriller Raven: Birds of Flight Sequel After eluding government intelligence, a former counter-terrorist specialist wants to come in from the cold – until his government declares war on him in Raven: Birds of Flight, Book Two. - March 10, 2013 - Outskirts Press, Inc.