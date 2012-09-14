PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Suzutomo Co. Ltd. Partners with Prismatic Powders and Cerakote Ceramic Coatings Cerakote® Ceramic Coatings and Prismatic Powders® are proud to announce a new distributor partnership with Suzutomo Co. Ltd., located in Tokyo, Japan. Tosh Suzuki, President of Suzutomo, recently attended the specialized hands-on Cerakote® training program to become Cerakote® Factory... - July 08, 2015 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote Firearm Coatings Adds Robin's Egg Blue to Color Selection Cerakote Firearm Coatings is pleased and excited to add H-175 Robin's Egg Blue to their already extensive ceramic coating color library. This color, previously only attainable by mixing three other colors (H-140 Bright White, H-168 Zombie Green and H-169 Sky Blue) is now available online at http://www.cerakoteguncoatings.com/finishes/H-175Q/robins-egg-blue/... - November 20, 2014 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote Gen II Coatings: Reduced Weapons Visual-IR Signature Detection Cerakote Gen II Coatings: Reduced Weapons Visual-IR Signature Detection Full Technical Report. - June 11, 2014 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Trijicon Offers Cerakote™ Finish on Select ACOG®, Reflex and RMR® Models for 2014 New for 2014, Trijicon has introduced a selection of ACOG, Reflex and RMR models featuring Cerakote™ finishes. Cerakote is a ceramic based finish that can be applied to metals, plastics, polymers and wood surfaces. This versatile finish is becoming a popular option for high-quality firearms and... - January 24, 2014 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote & Prismatic Powders to Showcase Custom Bicycle Coating at Interbike 2013 Cerakote and Prismatic Powders, divisions of NIC Industries, will be showcasing new coating options for the bicycle industry at the 2013 Interbike trade show in Las Vegas. - August 29, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote Unveils the Latest in High Temperature Ceramic Coatings The new Glacier Series, by Cerakote Ceramic Coatings, is the coolest in high temperature ceramic coatings. - August 27, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote Ceramic Coating Corrosion Test (ASTM B117) Video Released See what happens when Cerakote Ceramic Coatings are tested against seven other competitive finishes in the ASTM B117 Salt Spray Corrosion Test. - June 26, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Custom Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coatings Displayed at 2012 SEMA Show Cerakote Ceramic Coatings were on display at the 2012 SEMA Show showcasing world leading protection and complete customization. - November 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coating Hits the Road Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coatings will be at SEMA Show 2012 and FabTech 2012. - October 20, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

International Powder Coat Shipping with Prismatic Powders Prismatic Powders is excited to announce the ability to order and ship any powder coating colors internationally at www.PrismaticPowders.com. - June 22, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote Featured in "Outdoor Life Magazine" June/July 2012 Issue Cerakote Firearm Coatings, a division of NIC Industries, is honored to be featured in the Shooting section of the June/July 2012 issue of ‘Outdoor Life Magazine’, the source for hunting and fishing adventure. Si Scott, the art director at Baron Technologies, one of the premier firearm-engraving... - June 07, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Prismatic Powders Unveils Latest Product Videos Prismatic Powders is excited to launch their latest product videos, featuring the Two-Coat Kit System and multiple lines of exclusive powder coatings at www.YouTube.com/PrismaticPowders. Three videos high-light the advantages of using the Prismatic Powders Two-Coat Kit System, specifically with the use... - May 11, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coatings Simulate Real-World Exhaust Systems Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coatings recently tested a variety of coatings using their Exhaust Simulator System. The Cerakote Exhaust Simulator System is unique to NIC’s research and development department due to how it simulates real world exhaust gas temperature (EGT) values. Most high... - April 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coatings Launches New Website Cerakote™ Ceramic Coatings is pleased to announce the launch of CerakoteHighTemp.com. Cerakote High Temperature Coatings offer high temperature ceramic coatings for the automotive, motorcycle, ATV, off-road and heavy duty truck industries as well as many other high temperature industry applications. - March 30, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Cerakote Ceramic Coatings Welcomes Sonakote Pvt Ltd Partnership Cerakote™ Ceramic Coatings is proud to announce a new distributor partnership with Sonakote Pvt. Ltd, located in Bangalore, India. - March 26, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Prismatic Powders at Global Shop 2012 Review of Prismatic Powders success at Global Shop 2012 in Las Vegas, NV. - March 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Prismatic Powders and Cerakote Firearm Coatings Launch New Websites Prismatic Powders and Cerakote Firearm Coatings are pleased to announce the launch of PrismaticPowders.com and CerakoteGunCoatings.com. - February 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.

FDA Awards Biosearch Technologies $3.4 Mm Contract for Bioterror and Food Pathogen Detection Biosearch Technologies, Inc. (Biosearch), a leading supplier of sophisticated oligonucleotide components to the rapidly growing molecular diagnostics industry, today announced that the company has been awarded a contract by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of rapid multiplexed... - October 02, 2009 - Biosearch Technologies

Concrete Acid Stain Calculators and Color Palettes Featured on New Direct Colors Website Concrete acid stain project tools help homeowners and contractors plan renovation projects at DirectColors.com. - March 12, 2009 - Direct Colors

Exclusive Concrete Acid Stain Deco Gel Featured on New Direct Colors Website Direct Colors exclusive Deco Gel concrete acid stain gives artists and crafters a refined alternative to acrylic paint or traditional concrete stain. The Deco Gel Patina Stain is the first of its kind, available exclusively on the new Direct Colors website. "We have a lot of people doing artistic... - February 25, 2009 - Direct Colors