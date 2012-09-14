|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The thinnest, yet strongest, ceramic clear coating has arrived. - August 18, 2015 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote® Ceramic Coatings and Prismatic Powders® are proud to announce a new distributor partnership with Suzutomo Co. Ltd., located in Tokyo, Japan. Tosh Suzuki, President of Suzutomo, recently attended the specialized hands-on Cerakote® training program to become Cerakote® Factory... - July 08, 2015 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote Firearm Coatings is pleased and excited to add H-175 Robin's Egg Blue to their already extensive ceramic coating color library. This color, previously only attainable by mixing three other colors (H-140 Bright White, H-168 Zombie Green and H-169 Sky Blue) is now available online at http://www.cerakoteguncoatings.com/finishes/H-175Q/robins-egg-blue/... - November 20, 2014 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote Gen II Coatings: Reduced Weapons Visual-IR Signature Detection Full Technical Report. - June 11, 2014 - NIC Industries, Inc.
New for 2014, Trijicon has introduced a selection of ACOG, Reflex and RMR models featuring Cerakote™ finishes. Cerakote is a ceramic based finish that can be applied to metals, plastics, polymers and wood surfaces. This versatile finish is becoming a popular option for high-quality firearms and... - January 24, 2014 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote and Prismatic Powders, divisions of NIC Industries, will be showcasing new coating options for the bicycle industry at the 2013 Interbike trade show in Las Vegas. - August 29, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.
The new Glacier Series, by Cerakote Ceramic Coatings, is the coolest in high temperature ceramic coatings. - August 27, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.
See what happens when Cerakote Ceramic Coatings are tested against seven other competitive finishes in the ASTM B117 Salt Spray Corrosion Test. - June 26, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote Ceramic Coatings were on display at the 2012 SEMA Show showcasing world leading protection and complete customization. - November 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coatings will be at SEMA Show 2012 and FabTech 2012. - October 20, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Prismatic Powders is excited to announce the ability to order and ship any powder coating colors internationally at www.PrismaticPowders.com. - June 22, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote Firearm Coatings, a division of NIC Industries, is honored to be featured in the Shooting section of the June/July 2012 issue of ‘Outdoor Life Magazine’, the source for hunting and fishing adventure. Si Scott, the art director at Baron Technologies, one of the premier firearm-engraving... - June 07, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Prismatic Powders is excited to launch their latest product videos, featuring the Two-Coat Kit System and multiple lines of exclusive powder coatings at www.YouTube.com/PrismaticPowders. Three videos high-light the advantages of using the Prismatic Powders Two-Coat Kit System, specifically with the use... - May 11, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote High Temperature Ceramic Coatings recently tested a variety of coatings using their Exhaust Simulator System. The Cerakote Exhaust Simulator System is unique to NIC’s research and development department due to how it simulates real world exhaust gas temperature (EGT) values. Most high... - April 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote™ Ceramic Coatings is pleased to announce the launch of CerakoteHighTemp.com. Cerakote High Temperature Coatings offer high temperature ceramic coatings for the automotive, motorcycle, ATV, off-road and heavy duty truck industries as well as many other high temperature industry applications. - March 30, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Cerakote™ Ceramic Coatings is proud to announce a new distributor partnership with Sonakote Pvt. Ltd, located in Bangalore, India. - March 26, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Review of Prismatic Powders success at Global Shop 2012 in Las Vegas, NV. - March 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Prismatic Powders and Cerakote Firearm Coatings are pleased to announce the launch of PrismaticPowders.com and CerakoteGunCoatings.com. - February 09, 2012 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Biosearch Technologies, Inc. (Biosearch), a leading supplier of sophisticated oligonucleotide components to the rapidly growing molecular diagnostics industry, today announced that the company has been awarded a contract by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of rapid multiplexed... - October 02, 2009 - Biosearch Technologies
Concrete acid stain project tools help homeowners and contractors plan renovation projects at DirectColors.com. - March 12, 2009 - Direct Colors
Direct Colors exclusive Deco Gel concrete acid stain gives artists and crafters a refined alternative to acrylic paint or traditional concrete stain. The Deco Gel Patina Stain is the first of its kind, available exclusively on the new Direct Colors website.
"We have a lot of people doing artistic... - February 25, 2009 - Direct Colors
People looking for long-lasting color for their concrete walls need look no further than Direct Colors' new Deco Gel Patina Stains, a particularly useful product for design and stencil work on concrete surfaces. - January 19, 2009 - Direct Colors