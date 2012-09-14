PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Sustainable Edible Coating ALOECOAT 1-BIO Improves Food Safety in the Fresh Chile Pepper
ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a new aloe based edible coating which helps chile pepper growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life. - September 13, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
Mr. Aloe Vera: A New Brand of Aloe Leaves in the US Market
Mr. Aloe Vera is a new brand of aloe vera leaves distributed in the US market by Mexican aloe grower Aloe Eco Park. - September 11, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a New Aloe Based Edible Coating to Improve Food Safety in the Fresh Produce Industry
Aloe Eco Park SAPI de CV, a Mexican company, is launching ALOECOAT 1-BIO, a new aloe based edible coating which helps growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life of fruits and vegetables, improving food safety and final consumers satisfaction with total sustainability. ALOECOAT 1-BIO contributes to safe fresh produce packing as established in the new Produce Safety Final Rule under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). - September 07, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
PureLifeVeganix, Inc. Announces Revisions to Its Veganic Nutrient Recommendations
The creators of VEGAMATRIX are developing a proprietary microbial inoculant for the cultivation of cannabis, which will replace nutrients from OG Tea Company. - October 11, 2014 - Pure Life Veganix
Taproot Hydroponics in Atlanta Georgia Aims to Help Community Grow Food at Grant Park Farmers Market
Taproot Hydroponics & Organics (found on the web at www.taproothydroponics.com) announced today it will continue its partnership with Community Farmers Markets in Atlanta as a Grant Park Farmer’s Market Vendor. Once a month, Taproot showcases a variety of organic gardening supplies to help... - August 21, 2014 - Taproot Hydroponics & Organics
Dr Grow It All
Las Vegas Manufacturer of Organic Liquid Fertilizer "Dr Grow It All" Supports Nevada's Economy by Announcing Major Orders to Organic Farms in Nevada and California
Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer, a USDA Certified Bio-Based Product, has just confirmed the first large consignment from its North Las Vegas manufacturing facility, to organically certified farms in California and Nevada. On Tuesday, May 8th, the first truck-load of 20,000 liters of organic... - May 05, 2012 - Dr Grow It All
Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer Releases an App for Organic Gardeners
Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer has just released an app for organic gardeners and others interested in the organic farming industry. The app, available in the iTunes App Store as of yesterday morning (just search for "organic liquid fertilizer") provides an array of information. "We... - April 27, 2012 - Dr Grow It All
Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer Helps Celebrate Earth Day at Greenfest
Organic liquid fertilizer manufacturer and distributor, Dr Grow It All will be joining local green-minded businesses and organizations at the third annual GREENFest Earth Day festival at Town Square on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. GREENFest is a free event and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about living a sustainable lifestyle. - April 14, 2012 - Dr Grow It All
Dr Grow It All Achieves USDA Bio-Preferred Certification
Dr Grow It All™ organic liquid fertilizer has just been awarded with certification as USDA Bio-Preferred. Biobased products are those composed wholly or significantly of biological ingredients – renewable plant, animal, marine or forestry materials. The new label indicates that the product has been certified to meet USDA standards for a prescribed amount of biobased content. - February 25, 2012 - Dr Grow It All
Renowned Agricultural Professional, Bryce Patterson, Has Joined the Team at Dr Grow It All, Manufacturers of a Natural, Organic Liquid Fertilizer Made from Chicken Manure
With more than 15 years of experience in the field of agriculture, Bryce Patterson, Founder and President of Field 16 LLC, has made a solid investment in the future of agriculture and urban farming through his innovative vision and efforts to make this vision a reality. Early in his career he saw the... - December 14, 2011 - Dr Grow It All
Organic Fertilizer Manufacturer, Dr Grow It All, Partners with Green Energy Council, Brazilian Government and Others to Feed the World
Chicken Manure Helps Feed The World A Las Vegas-based company with an innovative, patented process to turn chicken manure into a safe, organic liquid fertilizer has just been accepted as an Official Partner in the "International Green Energy Council (GEC) Feed The World Coalition." "Dr... - December 11, 2011 - Dr Grow It All
Dr Grow It All (Organic Liquid Fertilizer) Becomes Member of the International Green Energy Council
Dr Grow It All (www.DrGrowItAll.com) is proud to have partnered with the International Green Energy Council. The global environmental issues we face today are increasing exponentially and our thirst for raw materials to feed the masses has grown so much that everything we do affects the environment. - November 24, 2011 - Dr Grow It All
Organic Fertilizer Fertiworm Gives Growers Improved Crop
Nutrient-rich vermicompost fertilizer FertiWorm nurtures growers’ crop in a sustainable way - February 25, 2011 - FertiWorm
Surya Biofertilizers Makes Green Gardening and Lawn Care Easier
Through their new exclusively designed applicator having a natural, organic lawn and garden is now easier. - September 26, 2009 - Surya Biofertilizers
Changda International Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: OTC BB:CIHI) Announces That It Has Engaged the New York Law Firm of Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP
The Board of Changda International Holdings, Inc, the Chinese based fertilizers company quoted on the OTC-BB in the United States is pleased to announce the nomination as Counsels of Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP, the New York based securities law firm with an extensive Asian practice. - March 25, 2009 - Changda International Holdings, Inc.
