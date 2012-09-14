PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"Push Push," a Unique Product That Moistens Toilet Paper Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign Push Push, is a wall mounted push spray device that lightly coats regular toilet paper with water. The inventor of Push Push, Michael Lewis, is crowdfunding the production of this device to provide it to customers. - February 16, 2015 - Push Push

CALLAHEAD's Exclusive NY Portable Restroom Rentals Are Ideal for Memorial Day Festivities From backyard barbecues to graduation parties to celebratory parades and concerts, CALLAHEAD offers a comfortable, sanitary, unique portable toilet for every event held in New York during the holiday weekend. - April 25, 2014 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

New Age Hygienic Systems, Inc. Offers Solution to California's Mega Drought and Water Shortage Crises "The water shortage compounded by the mega drought in California could have been avoidable if the State officials would have supported my revolutionary super low flow toilet. My inventive nano technology toilet flushes with about one quart of water. Since 2007 had California had adopted my inventive toilet it could have saved annually about 1/3 of California's clean water supply and no shortage would have been today," says Dan Andreiu, the President and Founder of New Age Hygienic Systems, Inc. - February 18, 2014 - New Age Hygienic Systems, Inc.

Revolutionary Israeli Toilet Gets Gates Foundation Grant for $ 110K Earmarked for homes in developing nations, the device needs no water and generates its own power to turn waste into sterile, odor free compost. An Israeli-invented toilet that needs no water and leaves no waste caught the interest of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which awarded parent company... - July 29, 2012 - Paulee CleanTec

CALLAHEAD Corporation Releases Explicit Details of Design and Operation of Portable Water and Sewer System They Invented Decades Ago for the Portable Sanitation Industry CALLAHEAD Corp., an innovative portable sanitation company in New York City, reveals details about their proprietary Portable Water and Sewer System, which enables construction and office trailer users to have a complete bathroom operate inside their trailer, without the need for a sewer connection or running water. - July 13, 2012 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

G.S. Cosmeceutical Explains New FDA Guidelines on Sunscreens Bay Area-based contract manufacturer of broad-spectrum sunscreens, anti-aging cosmeceuticals and OTC drug products, explains the proposed regulations and what they mean to manufacturers. - June 01, 2010 - G.S. Cosmeceutical USA, Inc.

G.S. Cosmeceutical Sees Bright Future for Skin Lighteners Researchers at Bay Area-based custom formulator and contract manufacturer of skincare products, G.S. Cosmeceutical USA, tap new technologies that perform as well as mainstay lighteners yet without the potential side effects. - April 10, 2010 - G.S. Cosmeceutical USA, Inc.

G.S. Cosmeceutical Sets the Gold Standard in Anti-Aging Skincare with Retinol Bay Area-based custom contract skincare manufacturer and formulator taps the proven anti-aging power of retinol with optimal processing and delivery systems. - March 10, 2010 - G.S. Cosmeceutical USA, Inc.

G.S. Cosmeceutical Plants the Seeds to Anti-Aging Skincare's Future with Stem Cells San Francisco Bay Area premier custom formulator and cosmeceutical contract manufacturer uses latest technologies to provide premium skincare products. - February 16, 2010 - G.S. Cosmeceutical USA, Inc.

G.S. Cosmeceutical Names Marketing Manager to Spearhead Corporate Marketing Strategy Premier San Francisco Bay Area formulator and contract manufacturer of antiaging skincare and beauty products for physicians, dermatologists and beauty professionals continues the marketing push for rapid growth. - January 11, 2010 - G.S. Cosmeceutical USA, Inc.

G.S. Cosmeceutical Names VP of Global Sales and Marketing to Lead Corporate Growth Strategy Rapidly expanding Contract Cosmeceutical Manufacturing Company looks to the future with the addition of a new Global Sales and Marketing Position - May 12, 2009 - G.S. Cosmeceutical USA, Inc.