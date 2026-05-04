"The water shortage compounded by the mega drought in California could have been avoidable if the State officials would have supported my revolutionary super low flow toilet. My inventive nano technology toilet flushes with about one quart of water. Since 2007 had California had adopted my inventive toilet it could have saved annually about 1/3 of California's clean water supply and no shortage would have been today," says Dan Andreiu, the President and Founder of New Age Hygienic Systems, Inc. - February 18, 2014 - New Age Hygienic Systems, Inc.