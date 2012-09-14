PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Low Carbon Market is on the Horizon, Here is the Chance to Lead the Pack Discover the certified initiative that counterbalances the impact that Carbon Dioxide emissions from vehicle fuels have on our environment. Since providing services for household names such as Audi, Mercedes Benz and BMW, The United Nations Environmental Programmes Partner, Green Earth Appeal, are searching for founding partners who will be proud to drive an innovative scheme that demonstrates your environmental and social responsibility without costing a single penny. - January 23, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal

Refresh Your Water Bottles This World Wetlands Day A unique initiative set to revolutionise the bottled water industry are seeking founding partners in time for World Wetlands Day 2017. Bottles for trees will work directly inline with mineral water Branding companies, who will benefit from the associated PR generated by the initiative. Enhance environmental landscapes and reverse negative stigmas attached to plastic pollution. - January 12, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal

Winston Ibrahim Becomes Executive Chairman of Hydros Bottle Hydros Bottle LLC, makers of the Hydros Fast Flow filtering water-bottle, has recently undergone a change in leadership. The company is pleased to announce that Winston Ibrahim, formerly the Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Business Development, has taken the office of Executive Chairman, overseeing... - August 01, 2012 - Hydros Bottle

Turbo Shaker Joins Fight Against Breast Cancer Active Ventures Unlimited will contribute $1 for any Turbo Shaker with a pink lid purchased during the month of October. - October 12, 2011 - Active Ventures Unlimited

Multi Blast Announces New Infomercial Beverage Product Launch with Blast Cap Technologies for New Beverage Dosing and Dispensing Cap Product Line To see Demos and Summary of Blast Cap Technologies please visit their brand new youtube page. http://www.youtube.com/user/TheBlastCap. - July 14, 2009 - blast cap technologies

Blast Cap Technologies® Announces Supply Agreement with Integrated Beverage Group, LTD for New Zap Cap Product Line To see demos and a summary of Blast Cap Technologies visit their brand new youtube channel. http://www.youtube.com/user/TheBlastCap. - July 14, 2009 - blast cap technologies

Green Movement Gains Tangible Momentum Against Plastic Waste with Earth Day Introduction of Reusable "Back To The Tap" Carbon Filtered Sports Water Bottles The movement to stem the tide of global plastic waste has gained a boost from a North County San Diego company now marketing a personal water bottle line that delivers big dividends for the environment while saving money for the consuming public. The Tap Sports Bottle’s patented carbon filter component “filters as you drink” and has a 3-month daily use life span that will effectively eliminate an average of 300 bottles from ending up in land fills. A typical consumer will save hundreds. - April 23, 2008 - Back To The Tap