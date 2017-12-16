The movement to stem the tide of global plastic waste has gained a boost from a North County San Diego company now marketing a personal water bottle line that delivers big dividends for the environment while saving money for the consuming public. The Tap Sports Bottle’s patented carbon filter component “filters as you drink” and has a 3-month daily use life span that will effectively eliminate an average of 300 bottles from ending up in land fills. A typical consumer will save hundreds. - April 23, 2008 - Back To The Tap