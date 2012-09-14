PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.

Technical Report - Applying Physics and Sensory Sciences to Spirits Nosing Vessel Design to Improve Evaluation Diagnostics and Drinking Enjoyment Christine Crnek, co-founder, CEO of Arsilica, Inc. announces that MDPI Beverage MDPI Journal has published a significant peer-reviewed technical report on a science-based spirits tasting vessel, which also addresses long-neglected problems related to female nose sensitivity and spirits competition ratings credibility with the generally accepted tulip-shaped glassware. - December 18, 2018 - Arsilica, Inc.

LUCARIS Opens Up a New World of Luxury Supplying Four of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Bangkok with Its World-Acclaimed Brand of Pristine Crystal Glasses LUCARIS opens up a new world of luxury supplying four of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok with its world-acclaimed brand of pristine crystal glasses, in the THE TASTE WITH STYLE campaign. In this coming year, LUCARIS is going to take 2018 on a journey to specially nominated bars and restaurants that have chosen LUCARIS crystal glasses in Shanghai, China, and Delhi, India. - December 25, 2017 - LUCARIS

EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

LUCARIS Introduced Aerlumer® - the Signature of Wine Glass Innovation First in Mumbai Good wine must be served in a good glass. A quality glass should also accentuate the wine’s aroma or bouquet, a point that leads on to the harmonious relationship between anatomies. - May 02, 2017 - LUCARIS

Tses Glass Signs with BDF Industries for a 250 tpd Furnace Capacity for Its Container Glass Plant in Tses, Namibia Tses Glass has also appointed BDF Industries to develop and build its 25 MW Eolic Power Plant in Tses to power its furnaces. - October 19, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Appoints Local Suppliers for Its Industrial Water, Raw Materials, and Fuel Namibia-based Tses Glass has selected and appointed the local suppliers for its needed industrial water, raw materials, and fuel for feeding and powering its four different glass manufacturing factories of float, container, tableware, and ultrathin in Tses, Namibia, whose construction starts in May 2014. - September 16, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Village Council Receives N$17.9 Million in Government Funding for Infrastructure Development To facilitate a better climate in order for Tses Village Council to meet its economic development need, the Namibian Government through the Targeted Intervention Program for Employment and Economic Growth (TIPEEG) has given N$17.9 million to Tses Village Council for the development of the needed infrastructure to accommodate the development of Tses Glass and its industrial anchor projects. - September 07, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Receives LOI to Supply Namibia Breweries Limited with Quality Glass Products Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd, the premier glass manufacturing company in Namibia, today has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply Namibia’s largest brewer, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), with world's class glass products at a competitive market price. Tses Glass has also received an interest to... - August 30, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass to Build a Natural Gas Pipeline from Luderitz to Tses, Namibia Tses Glass has selected the Germany-based company, ThyssenKrupp Uhde, for the development, engineering, and construction of the Tses Glass Gas Pipeline, a 336 kilometer pipeline from Luderitz to Tses, Namibia in order to safely transport its needed natural gas from Luderitz to Tses, Namibia. - August 16, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Invites Suppliers of Natural Gas, Industrial Water, and Light Diesel Oil for Its Glass Manufacturing Plants in Tses, Namibia The total needed amount of Natural Gas is 63,948,000 Nm3 per year, and the needed amount of industrial water is 70 m3 per hour with 400 m3 per hour in case of emergency. Tses Glass also requires LDO or LPG for the heating of its furnaces as a backup in case of emergency. - August 06, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Courts European and Asian Companies for Its New 350tpd Glass Tableware Plant in Tses, Namibia In July 2013, Tses Glass signed with Heye International GmbH as an EP for its 250tpd Container Glass and with ghs|glass gmbh as an EP for its 600tpd Float Glass. The development of Tses Glass expects to create more than 230,000 new direct and indirect better paying job opportunities in Tses and throughout Namibia which is in line with the fast realization of Namibia's Vision 2030. - August 04, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Signs with Heye International for Its New 250 tpd Container Glass Plant in Tses, Namibia The development of Tses Glass expects to create more than 230,000 new direct and indirect better paying job opportunities in Tses and throughout Namibia. Tses Glass was officially launched by Hon. David Boois, Berseba Constituency Councilor, on February 6, 2013 in Tses with more than 500 people in attendance. - July 06, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Appoints Germany-Based ghs|glass Gmbh as the EPCM for Its World's Largest Dynamic Glass Manufacturing Plant in Namibia ghs|glass gmbh, which is specialized in planning, construction and commissioning of large scale glass factories, will work as the leading Technical Consultant for Tses Glass in tangent with South Africa-based IBP Construction Consultants (Pty) Ltd, as well as Germany based Siemens AG, and France-based BNP Paribas, for the development and providing elaborate services ranging from conducting a bankable feasibility study, technical concept, system design, engineering, and market study. - September 23, 2012 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Village Council Appoints Winplan Town and Regional Planning Consultants for the Re-Planning of the Village of Tses Tses is due to experience rapid growth due to the recently announced development of Tses Glass in Tses which is estimated to effect a creation of more than 47,000 direct jobs in Tses alone, with more than 230,000 indirect job opportunities throughout Namibia. - September 15, 2012 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Working with Designers and Architects Milagros Imports a "Victorian" Style Brick Tile for the First Time As importers and wholesalers of handmade Mexican tiles for the past twenty years Milagros were approached by an architect and his client to produce a bespoke hand made brick shaped tile for a communal stairwell in a West London mansion block. The tile maker with whom Milagros has worked with for 15 years was happy to make a new product. The result was so successful that they have decided to make these hand made Victorian style tiles into a stock item. - June 28, 2010 - Milagros

Exhibition by Steve Wright at Milagros- Mexican Gallery My Life (objects from The House of Dreams Museum) Exhibition by Steve Wright. From 10th September to 9th November 2009. At Milagros 61 Columbia Road, Shoreditch, London, E2 7RG. - July 31, 2009 - Milagros

Saint-Gobain Abrasives Launches a New Web Site for the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Professional Contractor Market Saint-Gobain Abrasives has developed and launched a newly redesigned web site for the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Professional Contractor Market. - July 01, 2009 - Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Saint-Gobain Launched New Web Site for Norton Brand of Professional Cleaning Products Saint-Gobain Abrasives has officially rolled out a newly designed web site for its Norton brand Professional Cleaning Market. The site features information on floor maintenance and cleaning products for the janitorial, professional cleaning and food service markets. A new line of natural stone care tools... - May 03, 2009 - Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Guardian CTO Scott Thomsen Featured on Current Episode of Popular TV Show "Designing Spaces" Segment highlights innovative technology used for ShowerGuard - October 30, 2007 - Guardian Industries

Guardian Introduces ShowerGuard® UltraWhite™ Glass for Custom Shower Enclosures Unique Sealed Glass Surface Resists Corrosion, Maintains Beauty - October 29, 2007 - Guardian Industries