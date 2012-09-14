PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Northern States Metals to Attend Lightfair International in Chicago, IL Northern States Metals, a leader in the aluminum extrusion industry for nearly 50 years and one-stop full service provider of custom aluminum extruded parts and products, will attend Lightfair International which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 8th to the 10th. Northern... - May 03, 2018 - Northern States Metals

Northern States Metals Names New CEO The Board of Directors of Northern States Metals, a one-stop, full service provider of custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products, and owner of Solar FlexRackTM, the leading ground mount solar racking system to the commercial and utility scale solar industry, today announced... - August 26, 2017 - Northern States Metals

Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company Keeps Customers Safe with Newly Developed Metal Forming and Bending Processes Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company in Hudson New Hampshire reminds consumers everywhere that everyone comes into contact with products that have, in some way, come into contact with metal bending and forming. As a quickly growing and expanding metal fabricating company, GMFCO has developed efficient, safer, and more effective ways to perform metal bending and forming. - October 06, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company

Steel is Greener than Ever for New Hampshire Metal Fabricator, Gilchrist Metal Fabrication Company In their continuing push to provide more value to their customers, Gilchrist metal fabricating company recently made the switch to 100% renewable natural energy. While making a positive impact on their local community, GMFCO also recognized the value in going green and setting a standard for other industrial companies that might not think greening is a possibility - September 29, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company

New Hampshire Metal Fabrication Company Helps Customers Withstand the Economy with New Fabrication Processes That Are More Reliable, Safe, and Green Gilchrist Metal Fabrication Company of Hudson New Hampshire has found a way for customers to find some certainty in an uncertain economy safer, greener, and more reliable metal fabrication. - September 15, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company

Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company Introduces Safer, Greener, and More Efficient Metal Fabricating Processes Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company has developed the metal fabricating methods they claim provide safer, greener, and more reliable metal fabricating for a better impact on the industry and their community - September 01, 2009 - Gilchrist Metal Fabricating Company

Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. Receives 2009 Best of Westland Award. U.S. Commerce Association’s Award Plaque Honors the Achievement Arrow Tool Repair Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Westland Award in the Industrial Equipment Services category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). - August 05, 2009 - Arrow Tool Repair, Inc.

MAXAL International Announces New Web Page Design MAXAL International, Inc. (www.maxal.com), an aluminum welding wire company, announced today that it has launched a revised version of its web site. - December 23, 2008 - Maxal International, Inc.

Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. Received 2008 Best of Westland Award Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. has been selected for the 2008 Best of Westland Award in the Strapping & Strapping Equipment category by the U.S. Local Business Association (USLBA). - December 11, 2008 - Arrow Tool Repair, Inc.