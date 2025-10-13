Recent Headlines
Within Ferrous Metal Foundries
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
MYKE Technologies Unveils Its Metal Division’s Aluminium Sheets, Plates, and Blocks
In this periodical release, MYKE Technologies unveils its Metal Division’s aluminium sheets, plates, and blocks, aimed at being the ultimate solution in material selection for the Aerospace industry. A story is added as MYKE Technologies progresses in its journey. MYKE Technologies listens... - June 09, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies Launches Stainless-Steel Glass Pool Panel Clamps and Stands
These clamps and stands are made from high-grade stainless steel, the Duplex 2205 (UNS S32205) to facilitate intense applications, including heavy-duty applications and provides excellent corrosion resistance. MYKE Technologies' range of 2205 Duplex products includes Clamps, Bracket Mounts, Spigot Stands, and many more. - May 28, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies' New Product Rollout-Spigots and Clamps for Balustrade and Glass Pool Installations
MYKE Technologies' Spigots and Clamps offer a new way of providing a secure hold up of the fence, rail, or panel for Balustrade and Glass Pool installations. - April 15, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies is Launching a New Product, the GN Trays
MYKE Technologies is launching a new product today, the GN Trays. Its unique sizes allows nesting, making them stackable thus providing for ease of use and much more, saving storage space. - April 05, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Moffitt Corporation Adds Innovation to Ventilation with 3 New Products
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. (Moffitt) today announced that they are ready to launch three new products into the industrial and commercial marketplace. These products complement the Moffitt message of Natural Ventilation Solutions as they each promote a better work environment by reducing... - February 05, 2021 - Moffitt Corporation
MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals
MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line
Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell
Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Great Dykes Mining Company Announces Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel Project Milestone Pass
US$8 Billion Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel (BBRSS) Macro Beneficiation Project passes Proof of Concept milestone, progresses to next phase. - December 04, 2015 - Great Dykes Mining Company (Pty) Ltd
Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager
Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation
Precison Metalsmiths, Inc. New President
Mr. David Dolata, Owner & CEO of Precision Metalsmiths, Inc, (PMI) is pleased to announce that Mr. James Racco has accepted the position of President of the company. Mr. Racco brings many years of experience in new business development, strategic planning and strong leadership capabilities. Mr. - May 28, 2011 - Precision Metalsmiths, Inc.
Fort Wayne Based Company American Wire Rope & Sling to Purchase Business Assets of Material Handling Equipment Corporation
American Wire Rope & Sling (AWRS) announced today it has reached terms to acquire the business assets of Fort Wayne based Material Handling Equipment Corporation (MHEC) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will allow AWRS to strengthen and diversify its services and product offerings to current customers, as well as significantly broaden its customer base in the Midwest. - May 19, 2010 - American Wire Rope and Sling
American Wire Rope & Sling is Selected as a Top 10 Finalist in the Dell / NFIB Small Business Excellence Award Contest
Dell/NFIB announced 10 U.S. finalists for the Sixth Annual Dell/NFIB Small Business Excellence Award. American Wire Rope & Sling is one of these finalists and here is what was said about them: In an industry still using paper and pen to conduct inspections and inventory, American Wire Rope & Sling of Fort Wayne, IN, uses barcoding and RFID for more efficient inventory control and inspections, to better track repairs in cooperation with OSHA requirements, improve productivity and save money. - July 13, 2009 - American Wire Rope and Sling
New Hampshire Machining Company Latva Machine Inc Presents an Interesting Solution to Economic Slump: Southern Expansion
Latva Machine Inc has a unique way to beat a tough economic climate. Their solution? Expand. It’s not quite Manifest Destiny, but Latva Machine Inc recently signaled their southern expansion with the acquisition of an Alabama machining facility specializing in production of machined castings, forgings, and extrusions. - July 08, 2009 - Latva Machine Inc