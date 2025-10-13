Recent Headlines
Within Nonferrous Metal Foundries
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
B2K, a Korean Company Specialized in Producing Stainless Steel Wire Based on the Latest Facilities and Technology, Will Strengthen Marketing Toward the Global Market
Company has been manufacturing spring wire, cold heading wire, free machining wire and roping wire and has expanded its production facilities for ultra-fine spring wire, since established in 2000. - August 13, 2021 - B2K Co., Ltd.
Guotai Launches an Entire New Series of Aluminum Profile Doors and Windows in 2021
Anhui Guotai Aluminium Co. Ltd. is expanding its Aluminum profile line in 2021 by launching a new series of robust and high-strength Aluminum profile doors and windows. This new launch, introduced by the Aluminum profile supplier, has a wide variety, including the sliding door, window profiles, and casement doors. - June 20, 2021 - Anhui Guotai Aluminum Company Limited
Northern States Metals to Attend Lightfair International in Chicago, IL
Northern States Metals, a leader in the aluminum extrusion industry for nearly 50 years and one-stop full service provider of custom aluminum extruded parts and products, will attend Lightfair International which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 8th to the... - May 03, 2018 - Northern States Metals
Northern States Metals Names New CEO
The Board of Directors of Northern States Metals, a one-stop, full service provider of custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products, and owner of Solar FlexRackTM, the leading ground mount solar racking system to the commercial and utility scale solar industry, today... - August 26, 2017 - Northern States Metals
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Publishes a Die Casting Infographic
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the die casting industry, has published a "Die casting facts" infographic, which aims to increase the awareness about this industry for the general public. - January 15, 2016 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Launches Its Mobile Die Casting Process Control Unit
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the nonferrous die casting industry, has announced the launch of its new Mobile Die Casting Process Control Unit, which allows foundries to control the most important variables in the die casting process and enables the automatic discarding of parts that do not meet the defined tolerances. - September 20, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Increases the Productivity of Its Trimming Presses
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the nonferrous die casting industry, has announced the launch of its new models of trimming presses, which feature a parts extractor tray new movement system, which allows a faster working speed and therefore, a reduction of parts production cycle. - August 07, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Launches Its New Website
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of cold chamber high pressure die casting machines, has announced the launching of its new website: www.pretransadiecasting.com - July 22, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Kripke Promotes 3 to Vice Presidents
Kripke Enterprises, Inc. (KEI) a nonferrous metal brokerage based in Toledo, Ohio is pleased to announce the promotion of three new vice presidents: Andy Golding, of Toledo Ohio has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Marvin Finkelstein of Boca Raton, Florida has been promoted... - January 09, 2015 - Kripke Enterprises, Inc.
CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers
Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection
Precison Metalsmiths, Inc. New President
Mr. David Dolata, Owner & CEO of Precision Metalsmiths, Inc, (PMI) is pleased to announce that Mr. James Racco has accepted the position of President of the company. Mr. Racco brings many years of experience in new business development, strategic planning and strong leadership capabilities. Mr. - May 28, 2011 - Precision Metalsmiths, Inc.
Knight Electronics Helps OEMs Focus on Bottom Line with Expanded Value-Added Services
Value-added services significantly reduce production lead time and product cost - July 31, 2010 - Knight Electronics
Bud Industries Offers Design Guide for NEMA-Rated Electronic Enclosures
Bud’s 28-page “Enclosure Design Tips Handbook” is available free of charge to help electronic system designers select the most cost effective cabinet rack, server rack, NEMA box, or other electronics enclosures. - July 21, 2010 - Bud Industries
Scrap Aluminum Processors Opens New Store on the Southside
Scrap Aluminum Processors, Inc. expands withe Scrap Aluminum Processors Two, Inc. Local based recycling company expands its operation to the Southside of Jacksonville. Scrap Aluminum Processors, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida is proud to announce the grand opening of their second store, Scrap... - January 23, 2009 - Scrap Aluminum Processors Two, Inc.
From the Bronze Age to the Age of Technology; How One Business is Spanning the Gap
After 17 years as a traditional bronze casting foundry, Carolina Bronze, located in Seagrove, NC, has decided to expand and update their services to meet the needs of sculptors in the 21st century. In addition to adding state of the art technology, including 3D laser scanning, 3D imaging and large... - August 15, 2008 - Carolina Bronze Sculpture