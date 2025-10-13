Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts.
Fresno, CA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.
Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. Under strictly controlled temperature conditions, organic matter is effectively removed. Subsequently, through mineral acid acidification reactions and precise pH adjustment, high-purity palladium metal is ultimately precipitated and recovered. The company's technical proficiency in precious metal recycling has reached industry-leading standards.
For titanium material processing, Dongsheng has established a dedicated titanium recycling production line focused on regenerating titanium anodes, electrodes, and scrap. Its proprietary molten salt electrolysis technology efficiently treats various titanium-based materials, providing reliable recycling solutions for battery and aerospace component manufacturers.
For nickel resource reuse, Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling has optimized its hydrometallurgical processes, significantly enhancing nickel recovery efficiency. The company processes diverse nickel-containing industrial byproducts, including nickel mesh and nickel scrap. Through systematic leaching and purification techniques, it achieves highly efficient recycling of nickel resources.
Diversified Metal Recycling Capabilities
Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling has established a comprehensive precious metals recovery system capable of processing multiple precious metals including germanium, ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, iridium, platinum, gold, and silver. The company simultaneously focuses on titanium and nickel recycling, forming a diversified metal recovery industrial chain.
In practice, Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling provides customized precious metals recovery solutions tailored to different client needs. Whether dealing with printed circuit boards, cemented carbides, or precious metal catalysts, the company delivers professional technical support and comprehensive recycling services.
Through its industrial chain network spanning Singapore, the United States, Turkey, Spain, Germany, and Vietnam, Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling has achieved an international footprint in titanium and nickel recycling, providing convenient and reliable metal recycling services to global clients.
Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. Under strictly controlled temperature conditions, organic matter is effectively removed. Subsequently, through mineral acid acidification reactions and precise pH adjustment, high-purity palladium metal is ultimately precipitated and recovered. The company's technical proficiency in precious metal recycling has reached industry-leading standards.
For titanium material processing, Dongsheng has established a dedicated titanium recycling production line focused on regenerating titanium anodes, electrodes, and scrap. Its proprietary molten salt electrolysis technology efficiently treats various titanium-based materials, providing reliable recycling solutions for battery and aerospace component manufacturers.
For nickel resource reuse, Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling has optimized its hydrometallurgical processes, significantly enhancing nickel recovery efficiency. The company processes diverse nickel-containing industrial byproducts, including nickel mesh and nickel scrap. Through systematic leaching and purification techniques, it achieves highly efficient recycling of nickel resources.
Diversified Metal Recycling Capabilities
Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling has established a comprehensive precious metals recovery system capable of processing multiple precious metals including germanium, ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, iridium, platinum, gold, and silver. The company simultaneously focuses on titanium and nickel recycling, forming a diversified metal recovery industrial chain.
In practice, Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling provides customized precious metals recovery solutions tailored to different client needs. Whether dealing with printed circuit boards, cemented carbides, or precious metal catalysts, the company delivers professional technical support and comprehensive recycling services.
Through its industrial chain network spanning Singapore, the United States, Turkey, Spain, Germany, and Vietnam, Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling has achieved an international footprint in titanium and nickel recycling, providing convenient and reliable metal recycling services to global clients.
Contact
Hong Kong Dongsheng Metal Trading Co., Ltd.Contact
Oliver Guang
+852 69382050
https://www.dongshengjs.com
Oliver Guang
+852 69382050
https://www.dongshengjs.com
Categories