Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturers, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their full range of high speed roll up G2 Doors. The company’s G2 Doors are engineered for seamless performance within industrial facilities and can be harnessed to enhance workforce productivity while minimizing heat loss. It’s just one of the leading industrial partitions now offered by Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.