Metal-Era Adds More Manufacturing, Office Space and Employees to Keep Up with Growing Demand Metal-Era, Inc., North America’s leader in commercial roof edge and roof ventilation solutions, celebrated a groundbreaking for the expansion of its headquarters in Waukesha, WI on Tuesday (7/25). The company is expanding its current 100,000 square foot building with a 25,000-square foot addition. - July 28, 2017 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Appoints Robert Thompson as Vice President of Marketing Metal-Era, Inc., North America’s leader in commercial roof edge and roof ventilation solutions, continues to grow its operations and expertise. Starting in June 2017, Robert Thompson will assume the responsibilities associated with leading the management of Metal-Era’s strategic marketing,... - June 14, 2017 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Control Traffic Flow and Protect Against Contaminants with Strip Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their latest strip doors. The company’s newest strip doors are designed to help protect a workforce within a busy industrial area against noise, contamination, and changes in temperature. It’s the leading-class solution for protection of the modern industrial environment. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Choose G2 Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. for High Speed Roll Up Performance in Industrial Settings Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturers, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their full range of high speed roll up G2 Doors. The company’s G2 Doors are engineered for seamless performance within industrial facilities and can be harnessed to enhance workforce productivity while minimizing heat loss. It’s just one of the leading industrial partitions now offered by Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Discover the Latest Vinyl Door Options from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review the benefits of their newest vinyl door products. - November 12, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering the Leading Strip Curtains for Loading Docks Pewaukee, WI-based experts for industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients across the country to review their strip curtains for loading docks. - November 12, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Compton Sales, Inc. Now Representing the Metal-Era in Georgia and East and Central Tennessee Compton Sales, Inc. will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Georgia and East and Central Tennessee. - November 03, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Tech 7 Solutions, LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Arizona and Southern Nevada Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that Tech 7 Solutions, LLC will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Arizona and Southern Nevada. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, specifiers and building owners to assist them in choosing... - October 14, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises Helping Companies Limit Distractions Within the Work Environment with Latest Bug Blocking Doors Peauwakee, WI-based industrial partition developments, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has recently announced the introduction of several bug blocking doors to their company selection. - September 14, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises G2 Lite Mesh Dock Doors Increase Security Within Commercial Spaces Peauwakee, WI-based experts for industrial partition products, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their G2 Lite Mesh Dock Doors. - September 14, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Metal-Era Announces New FM Ratings Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, is excited to announce new FM ratings on their metal roof edge products, many of which are the highest in the edge securement industry. Already offering the largest selection of FM-rated roof edge products, Metal-Era added... - August 20, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Leading Experts for Custom Curtain Walls Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Hires New Dealer Development Manager Pewaukee, WI-based custom curtain walls developer, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Wicks as a Dealer Development Manager. Joining Goff’s three current Dealer Development Managers, Brad will cover the Mountain Territory. - July 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

G2 Doors Specialists Goff’s Enterprises Hire New Inside Sales Representative Pewaukee, WI-based specialists for G2 doors, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Lynda Knutson as an Inside Sales Representative.Their company has long been recognized for their commitment to quality of staff, and this new appointment will help Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. continually improve upon their services to clientele. - July 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Guiding Effective Temperature Control Within the Food Processing Marketplace with Leading Climate Curtain Options Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. have recently announced they’re now offering the market’s foremost climate curtain products. The company’s climate curtains are designed for use within food processing facilities to maintain food temperatures and ensure products are kept in optimal condition ready for delivery. - June 26, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Metal-Era Expands Quick-To-Ship Program Metal-Era, Inc., the largest supplier of edge metal in North America, announces an expansion of their next day and express shipment program for fascia products. Already the biggest and most extensive express program in the industry, they are pleased to add even more quick-to-ship products for customers. Metal-Era’s... - June 25, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Helping Companies Save on Wall Products with Retractable Curtain Wall Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partition products, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now offering industrial organizations an affordable alternative to permanent walls. The company’s retractable curtain wall is designed to create a barrier that can be integrated within warehousing spaces, assembly plants and many other business environments in just seconds. - May 06, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Metal-Era Joins in Supporting the WCTC Integrated Manufacturing Center Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces their support of the Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) expansion project with a monetary donation and community partnership. The new Integrated Manufacturing Center will help develop skilled professionals... - April 21, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Luna and Associates Now Representing Metal-Era in Kansas, Western Missouri, Iowa & Nebraska Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that Luna & Associates will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Kansas, Western Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, specifiers and building owners to assist... - April 21, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering Precise Temperature Control Through Latest Strip Curtains Pewaukee, WI-based specialists for industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now helping business owners control the temperature within their facilities through the latest strip curtains. The company’s strip curtains are built using highly durable materials in a range of styles, including weld view, USDA Grade and bug repellent products to support companies in responding to a wide range of industrial challenges. - April 06, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

CSL Materials Now Representing Metal-Era in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions announces that CSL Materials is now representing the Metal-Era product line in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, distributors, specifiers and building owners to assist them... - March 02, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Skoler Building Resources Now Representing Metal-Era in Pacific Northwest Metal-Era, the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that Skoler Building Resources LLC will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Oregon, Washington and Alaska. - February 24, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Discover the Advantages of the Latest Customizable Sound Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partitions specialists, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now offering the market’s leading sound doors for clients across the industrial marketplace. The company’s latest sound doors are designed to help protect the hearing of workers and ensure they remain focused on their working duties while others complete loud machining tasks across the facility. - February 21, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

James Denomme Joins Metal-Era as Vice President of Manufacturing Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that James Denomme has joined the company as Vice President of Manufacturing. James will oversee management of all areas of manufacturing to direct activities and produce products that meet timelines, quality standards and cost objectives. - January 20, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Highlights Benefits of Company’s Sound Curtains Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partitions specialist, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is now highlighting the many operational benefits of their sound door products. The company’s selection of sound curtains include their Air Compressor Screens, which are designed to offer an easy to use, portable hearing protection system for use within industrial facilities where air compressors are in operation around-the-clock. - December 05, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Strip Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offer Facilities Leading-Class Temperature Management Pewaukee, WI-based manufacturer of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is now offering a complete range of strip doors for commercial facilities. - November 08, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises Inc. Offering Clients Customized Acoustic Doors for Their Industrial Applications Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturer, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has recently announced the company is now offering a complete range of customized acoustic doors. - September 02, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

SJ Mallein Now Representing Metal-Era in Northern Illinois Metal-Era announces that SJ Mallein is now representing them in Northern Illinois. - August 29, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering Complete Selection of Industrial Acoustic Curtains Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partitions specialist, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has recently announced that the company is offering clients access to the highest performing Acoustic Curtains in the marketplace. The company’s Acoustic Curtains are designed to assure a reduction in noise within the working environment of up-to 45dB and comprise a streamlined design to help consolidate the space required within the facility. - August 12, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Spec 7 Reps, LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Minnesota and the Dakotas Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions announces that Spec 7 Reps, LLC is now representing them in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, distributors, specifiers and building owners to assist them in choosing... - August 05, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Highlight Benefits of Their G2 5400 Series High Speed Doors Pewaukee, WI-based industrial curtain doors manufacturer, Goff’s Enterprises Inc. are now showcasing the value of their G2 5400 Series Door. These high caliber high speed doors have been designed to help companies reduce their energy costs by opening and closing up-to 12 times faster than many of the leading traditional doors on the marketplace. - June 15, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

GB Roofing Sales Now Representing Metal-Era in Louisiana Metal-Era announces that GB Roofing Sales will now be representing their roof edge systems and ventilation products in Louisiana. - June 14, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Appoints New Sales Manager Eric Godfrey has been promoted as Metal-Era's Sales Manager. - April 02, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

ACP, LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia ACP, LLC is now representing Metal-Era's roof edge and ventilation products in Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia. - March 22, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Roofing Trade Services Now Representing Metal-Era in Upstate New York Roofing Trade Services is now representing Metal-Era's tested and warranted roof edge and ventilation systems in upstate New York. - March 08, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Performance Roofing Associates Now Representing Metal-Era in Northern New Jersey Performance Roofing Associates will be promoting Metal-Era's tested and warranted roof edge and ventilation systems in Northern New Jersey. - February 14, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

G4 Products Group LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Georgia G4 Products Group will be working closely with customers in Georgia and will help assist them in choosing the best Metal-Era tested edge metal and airflow solutions for their projects. - February 12, 2015 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering Industry’s Leading Strip Doors Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturer, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is now presenting clients with the market’s most durable high performance strip door products. - February 07, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Highlighting Their Latest Strip Doors at PACK EXPO International 2014 Trusted industrial partition manufacturer, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has just announced the company will be showcasing their latest products at the PACK EXPO International 2014 event. - January 21, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering the Latest Industrial Strip Doors to Protect Employees Against Adverse Environmental Conditions Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. is presenting clients with a leading class range of industrial strip doors for use within their facilities. - January 21, 2015 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Metal-Era Appoints Northeast Regional Business Development Manager Michael O'Donnell joins Metal-Era's growing Sales and Marketing Team as Northeast Regional Business Development Manager. - December 20, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Metal-Era Launches Updated Website The website's improved design provides enhances user navigation, accessibility of resources, and an updated look and feel. - October 01, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Roofing Resources Inc. Now Representing Metal-Era in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico Roofing Resources Inc., a manufacturer's representative and consulting firm, is now representing Metal-Era in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. - September 06, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Curtain Walls Recommends Strip Doors as a Cool Wall Separator for Warm Climates In 1987, Goff’s Enterprises started with a dream, to manufacture a confinement barrier for airborne contaminants that are created during the repair process. - August 29, 2014 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Dana Spurgeon Joins Metal-Era as Southeast Regional Business Development Manager Dana Spurgeon is responsible for overseeing and growing overall roof edge and airflow business as the Regional Business Development Manager in the Southeast Region. - August 23, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Myles Sosnoff Joins Metal-Era as Midwest Regional Business Development Manager Myles Sosnoff has joined Metal-Era as the Midwest Regional Development Manager in the Midwest and is responsible for overseeing and growing overall roof edge and airflow business in the Midwest region. - July 27, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Sheet Metal Supply, LTD Now Representing Metal-Era in Northern Illinois Sheet Metal Supply, LTD is now representing Metal-Era, Inc. in the Northern Illinois Region. - July 04, 2014 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Curtain Walls Present Durable Noise Curtains to Control High Frequency Noises The Company Launches a Flexible Alternative to Traditional Sound deadening Solutions with Their New Sound Curtains - June 14, 2014 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Curtain Walls Introduces Flexible, Space-Saving Curtain Room Dividers Adding Variety to its Product Range, Goff’s Curtain Walls Delivers Durable, Convenient Curtain-Based Room Dividers up to 100’ Tall. - June 14, 2014 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Curtain Walls Launches an Improved Line of Noise Curtains Making Noise-Reducing Screens a Reality, Goff’s Curtain Walls Diversifies the Sound Curtains Range - June 14, 2014 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.