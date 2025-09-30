Recent Headlines
Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking. - September 30, 2025 - Fishin' Girl Nation
Bigelow Brook Farm Introduces Energy Saving Venturi Nozzle
New nozzle design delivers twice the air over standard nozzles, making it a viable option over air stones. - November 12, 2021 - Bigelow Brook Farm
Kasco CertiSafe Water Circulator Receives NSF Certification
Kasco Marine, Inc. announces that NSF has tested and certified the Kasco CertiSafe Circulator for use in municipal potable water containments. The CertiSafe water Circulator was tested and certified by NSF International under ANSI/NSF Standard 61 as a municipal drinking water reservoir and water... - June 29, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Manatee Holdings Ltd. Receives Committed to Engagement Award™
Manatee Holdings Ltd., an aquaculture company, proudly announces that it has just received the Committed To Engagement Award for the action they have taken to improve engagement in their business. The Committed to Engagement Award is independently verified and awarded by Engagement Multiplier... - June 20, 2016 - Manatee Holdings Ltd.
Kasco to Debut New Product at the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference & Convention
Kasco Marine is pleased to announce its attendance at the American Water Works Association Annual Conference & Convention June 19 – 22 in Chicago, Ill. Kasco will be showcasing its new CertiSafe Circulator. - June 05, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Priming for Rapid Growth, Kasco Marine, Inc. Expands Marketing Team
Kasco Marine, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Hilary Simonson to its in-house marketing team. - May 14, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Kasco Welcomes Lee Wilson to Sales Team
Kasco is pleased to announce and welcome aquatic biologist Lee Wilson as the newest member of their experienced sales team. Based out of South Carolina, Lee is responsible for maintaining and initiating customer relationships in the southeast region of the United States, contributing to new product... - March 11, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Sunburst Introduces Trout Jerky, Spotlights Trout Caviar New Leadership, New Products for a New Year
As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms
Kasco Marine Names The Keeling Company as 2014 Irrigation Distributor of the Year
Kasco Marine is pleased to announce The Keeling Company, a leading supplier of agricultural and irrigation products, as our Irrigation Distributor of the Year for 2014. The award was presented to Joe Keeling Jr. at The Keeling Company headquarters in North Little Rock, AR. The Keeling Company was... - February 07, 2015 - Kasco Marine
FISHBIO Launches New Website to Improve Study of the Mekong River Across Borders
FISHBIO has launched a new website to improve the study, management, and conservation of the Mekong River’s unique and valuable fishes. The website supports the Mekong Fish Network to help researchers and managers communicate and collaborate with each other. - March 06, 2013 - FISHBIO
Farming Biodiesel Inc. Farm of the Future is Open Projected to Produce 15,000,000 Gallons of Biodiesel a Year by 2010
Farming Biodiesel Inc a 1500 Acre Self Sufficient Jatropha Farm in the Californian Desert is now planting biodiesel fuel stock using various farming methods to produce biodiesel. - July 20, 2008 - Farming Biodiesel Inc.