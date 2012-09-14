PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Kasco CertiSafe Water Circulator Receives NSF Certification Kasco Marine, Inc. announces that NSF has tested and certified the Kasco CertiSafe Circulator for use in municipal potable water containments. The CertiSafe water Circulator was tested and certified by NSF International under ANSI/NSF Standard 61 as a municipal drinking water reservoir and water tower... - June 29, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Manatee Holdings Ltd. Receives Committed to Engagement Award™ Manatee Holdings Ltd., an aquaculture company, proudly announces that it has just received the Committed To Engagement Award for the action they have taken to improve engagement in their business. The Committed to Engagement Award is independently verified and awarded by Engagement Multiplier –... - June 20, 2016 - Manatee Holdings Ltd.

Kasco to Debut New Product at the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference & Convention Kasco Marine is pleased to announce its attendance at the American Water Works Association Annual Conference & Convention June 19 – 22 in Chicago, Ill. Kasco will be showcasing its new CertiSafe Circulator. - June 05, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Priming for Rapid Growth, Kasco Marine, Inc. Expands Marketing Team Kasco Marine, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Hilary Simonson to its in-house marketing team. - May 14, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Kasco Welcomes Lee Wilson to Sales Team Kasco is pleased to announce and welcome aquatic biologist Lee Wilson as the newest member of their experienced sales team. Based out of South Carolina, Lee is responsible for maintaining and initiating customer relationships in the southeast region of the United States, contributing to new product direction,... - March 11, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Sunburst Introduces Trout Jerky, Spotlights Trout Caviar New Leadership, New Products for a New Year As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms

Kasco Marine Names The Keeling Company as 2014 Irrigation Distributor of the Year Kasco Marine is pleased to announce The Keeling Company, a leading supplier of agricultural and irrigation products, as our Irrigation Distributor of the Year for 2014. The award was presented to Joe Keeling Jr. at The Keeling Company headquarters in North Little Rock, AR. The Keeling Company was awarded... - February 07, 2015 - Kasco Marine

FISHBIO Launches New Website to Improve Study of the Mekong River Across Borders FISHBIO has launched a new website to improve the study, management, and conservation of the Mekong River’s unique and valuable fishes. The website supports the Mekong Fish Network to help researchers and managers communicate and collaborate with each other. - March 06, 2013 - FISHBIO