PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Operose Manufacturing to Acquire 3-D CNC and Expand U.S.-Based Manufacturing Services Expanding its services and capacity to meet the growing demand for U.S.-based manufacturing, Operose Manufacturing closed on its acquisition of 3-D CNC on December 28th, 2018. Operose Manufacturing, which provides CNC machined parts with multi-axis programming and machining technologies as well as fully... - January 08, 2019 - Operose Manufacturing

Themac Grinders to Continue After 81 Years McGonegal Manufacturing Company, Inc Assets Acquired by Themac, LLC - September 10, 2017 - Themac LLC

Wedge-Mill Tool is Celebrating 35 Years in Business Wedge-Mill Tool, www.wedgemill.com is very excited to celebrate its 35th year in business in 2017. - February 23, 2017 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.

Advantech Manufacturing Obtains ISO 9001:2015 Certification Manufacturer of precision CNC machined parts and of ASTM particle sizing test sieves takes the next step to formalize their Quality Management Systems (QMS) by receiving ISO 9001:2015 Certification. - December 07, 2016 - Advantech Manufacturing, Inc.

Enoch Precision Machining Awarded ITAR Certification Enoch Precision Machining announces that it has received International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) certification. ITAR is a set of United States government regulations that control the export and import of defense-related articles and services on the United States munitions list. This certification... - July 20, 2016 - Enoch Precision Machining

RMI Develops New Laser Beam Expanders Precision optics manufacturer, Rocky Mountain Instrument Co., has added laser beam expanders to their optical assembly product line. - August 19, 2015 - Rocky Mountain Instrument Co. (RMI)

DGI Supply Launches National Account Program DGI Supply today, released a national account program for industrial manufacturing companies with multi location facilities or a single large facility. The national account program, the first for DGI Supply, is being made immediately available to all North American manufacturing companies. - April 08, 2014 - DGI Supply

Wedge-Mill Tool Just Launched a New Website Wedge-Mill Tool, http://www.wedgemill.com updated their website to showcase the variety of product offered to their customers. This new website highlights their machine capabilities regarding parts made from a variety of materials. The company resolves to supply their customers with a quality product that is competitively priced and delivered on-time. - August 22, 2013 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.

Introducing Powerhouse MX Belts and Pulleys Synchronous belt drive systems offer numerous benefits over conventional chain drives and many gear systems. When considering total investment costs, POWERHOUSE MX® belts typically last three times longer than roller chain drive systems, and POWERHOUSE MX® pulleys typically last ten times longer. The total cost of ownership for a POWERHOUSE MX® drive is significantly less than a roller chain drive. The lack of metal-to-metal part wear and lubrication requirements ensures a low maintenance drive. - June 06, 2013 - B&B Manufacturing

Rotacaster Newsletter Has Special Pricing Through Mid-August 2012 Rotacaster just released special pricing in the latest newsletter about the omniwheel. The last issue focused on the Rotatruck; the newest issue focuses on what powers all materials handling solutions…the aptly named Rotacaster. The Rotacaster was developed to improve on the swivel caster wheel... - July 27, 2012 - Rotacaster Wheel Ltd.

Wedge-Mill Tool Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary in 2012 Wedge-Mill Tool is very excited to announce they are celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. They have grown from a 1000 square foot facility to a 12,000 square foot building in Brighton, Michigan. Wedge-Mill Tool specializes in cutting tools, small close tolerance complex assembly parts and replacement parts for indexable tooling. WMT has been ISO certified since 1996 and now are AS9100 certified. - February 16, 2012 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.

Specialist Machining Company Maryland Machine Selected to Work on 9/11 Memorial in Baltimore, Maryland Maryland Machine, Machining Company, has announced that they have been selected by Ziger/Snead Architecture to complete reverse engineering work on a steel artifact from the Twin Towers, which will act as the centerpiece for a memorial to commemorate those from the state of Maryland who lost their lives lost on 9/11. - July 15, 2011 - Maryland Machine

Wolverine Machine Products Opening Their Doors at Their Facility and at an Expo Wolverine Machine exhibited at the Design-2-Part show in Akron Ohio on October 6th and 7th. Exhibiting next to other services and part suppliers, Wolverine Machine drew attention to their booth by creating a 10 foot dragon on their water jet that included fog from its mouth and blazing eyes. Wolverine... - October 20, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Products Helps to Build University of Michigan's Solar Car Wolverine Machine Products in Holly Michigan donated their time and money to help the University of Michigan develop a solar car. This solar car began a race on June 20th and came to a finish on June 26th where the University of Michigan's crossed the finish line in 1st place. The solar car named Infinium,... - July 25, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine: Quality Magazine's Top 100 for the 2nd Consecutive Year Wolverine Machine has landed on the Quality Magazine: Quality Leadership Top 100 list for the second consecutive year. Over 800 manufacturers participate in this list. Manufacturers are surveyed on criteria such as scrap and rework as a percentage of sales, warranty costs as a percentage of sales, rejected... - May 21, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Releases Water Jet Cutting Brochure Wolverine Machine Products, located in Holly, Michigan has just released a brochure highlighting the capabilities and benefits of using water jet cutting in manufacturing. The new brochure can be viewed directly from the company’s website. Wolverine Machine houses two of the largest water jet... - March 20, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Announces the Launch of E-Newsletter Wolverine Machine Products, a certified ISO/TS 16949 precision machining company based in Holly, Michigan announced today the launch of a new e-newsletter. The Cutting Edge will be distributed monthly starting March 2010. The publication addresses issues such as safety, quality, employee relations, and... - February 28, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Purchases New CMM to Increase Quality Assurance It has long been Wolverine Machine’s strategy to focus on high-quality, value-added processes in order to remain successful. For many years, Wolverine Machine has used Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMS) in addition to many other quality assurance measures. CMMs are highly accurate machines that... - February 17, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine and U of M Solar Car Presented at NAIAS The University of Michigan’s Solar Car Team is gearing up for this summer’s American Solar Challenge, a 7-day solar car race from Tulsa to Chicago to be held in late June this year. The U of M team has high hopes for this race as they are 5 time champions. U of M’s 2009 solar car, Infinium,... - February 05, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wedge-Mill Tool Announces a New Website Wedge-Mill Tool is proud to announce a new website launched December 17, 2008. The website includes new features such as a survey, request for quote page, laser etching request form, more detailed descriptions of their products and services, customer testimonials, case studies, and the latest news. WMT... - December 31, 2008 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.

Wedge-Mill Tool: Proud Member of the MCCTD Collaborative Wedge-Mill Tool, http://www.wedgemill.com/, is part of the newly formed Michigan Coast to Coast Tool and Die Collaborative (MCCTD). Wedge-Mill Tool (WMT) is proud to be the first company from Livingston County to be accepted into the tool and die recovery zone program. The MCCTD, http:///www.mcctd.com/,... - November 01, 2007 - Wedge-Mill Tool, Inc.