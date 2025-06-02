SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free.
Binghamton, NY, June 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SourceBoard™, a dynamic new platform designed to connect U.S. small business suppliers with procurement opportunities in the defense sector, officially launches today. The platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers.
Founded by Meghan Dougherty, a passionate advocate for small businesses, SourceBoard™ offers a centralized hub where suppliers can browse and bid on procurement requests, and buyers can connect with a vast pool of qualified suppliers. The platform is designed to increase competition, reduce costs, and promote the growth of American small businesses within the defense industrial base.
Key Features:
Free Account Creation: Suppliers can create an account at no cost, browse opportunities, and only pay when they choose to bid. Buyers can utilize the platform entirely for free.
Dual Access: Suppliers automatically have buyer access, allowing them to post and compete their own supply chain needs for fellow U.S. small businesses to bid on.
Enhanced Visibility: As more defense buyers join the platform, the volume of posted opportunities grows, enhancing value for America's small business suppliers.
“My goal has consistently been to empower America's small businesses and advocate for a more resilient, integrated, and agile defense supply chain,” said Meghan Dougherty, Founder and CEO of SourceBoard™. “SourceBoard is the culmination of years of dedication, and I'm incredibly excited to see it make a tangible positive impact.”
About SourceBoard™:
SourceBoard™ connects U.S. small businesses with tailored opportunities, tools, and resources to grow and succeed. By increasing competition and reducing costs, the platform promotes American small business growth and strengthens the nation's supply chain.
For more information or to create a free account, visit www.mysourceboard.com.
About SourceBoard™:
Meghan Dougherty
888-804-5028
https://mysourceboard.com
