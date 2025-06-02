SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base

SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free.