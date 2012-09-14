PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Global EDM Inc. of Mason, Ohio to Focus on EDM / ECM Machines Global EDM to focus on growth of EDM / ECM Machines business following recent Consumables Merger. Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST, Makino’s... - February 06, 2017 - Global EDM

Eclipse Automation Ranks No. 145 on the 2015 PROFIT 500 Eclipse Automation has made the 2015 PROFIT 500 list for the second consecutive year with a ranking of No. 145 for most successful growth companies in Canada. - September 19, 2015 - Eclipse Automation Inc.

GPI Prototype Announces Facility Expansion, Two New ISO Certifications, and the Addition of Three New Metal Additive Manufacturing Machines GPI Prototype, located in Lake Bluff, IL, recently announced the completion of a facility expansion to double office space, accommodating new staff brought in to handle the rapid growth experienced at GPI. In addition, existing warehouse space has been remodeled to accommodate six more direct metal machines. Historically... - May 10, 2015 - Galloway Plastics, Inc

ICOMold Launches a New Instant Injection Mold Quoting and Project Management System ICOMold, near Toledo, Ohio, has launched a new instant online injection mold quoting and project management system. This new system will streamline the quoting process therefore accelerating the process in which molds and parts are produced. - October 25, 2014 - ICOMold

Eclipse Automation Offers a Unique Green Initiative for Employees Eclipse Automation has launched a new green initiative, offering employees bicycles to use when travelling to local offices, in an effort to promote environmental impact awareness. “Our expansion in Cambridge and United States continues to challenge us to find innovative solutions to maintain... - September 25, 2014 - Eclipse Automation Inc.

Duoline® Technologies Announces the Appointment of Joe Farmer as Manufacturing Engineer Duoline® Technologies, an industry leader in solving oilfield corrosion problems through innovative products and services, announces the appointment Joe Farmer as Manufacturing Engineer. Joe Farmer earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler,... - December 20, 2013 - Duoline Technologies

WTO’s Innovative New “QuickFlex®” System Saves Money Up Front—and Over Time The perfect combination: ER collet chuck and Quick Change system in one toolholder. - August 29, 2013 - WTO USA

Regal Robotics, "There's a Robot in my Garage!," 5-Axis CNC comes home Donnie Weir of Regal Robotics is designing and building a Large Scale 5-Axis CNC Router in his home garage with hopes of bringing 5-Axis capability to the mainstream for hobbyists. - July 09, 2013 - Regal Robotics

ProCIM Now Offers Turnkey Production for Aluminum Castings Canadian industrial companies looking for a reliable, professional partner to help their ideas go from conception to creation can trust ProCIM to produce quality aluminum castings that meet their needs. Based in Mississauga, Ontario, ProCIM has over two decades of industrial experience, with a highly... - December 09, 2012 - ProCIM Inc

Integran Sets Stage for Growth with New Site On June 13th 2011, Integran Technologies Inc., a world leader in metal nanotechnologies, announced that it has begun consolidating its three Toronto locations into one facility at 6300 Northam Dr, Mississauga Ontario. The location features a 52,000 square foot building on a 5.2 acre lot which can accommodate... - June 15, 2011 - Integran Technologies Inc.

Enhanced State of the Art OEM Kessler and Gamfior Spindle Repair Center Opens in USA Franz Kessler, the world's premier manufacture of electromechanical motorized spindles, spindle motors, and rotary tables. Franz Kessler is respected the world over for its high quality and high precision machine tool components. Franz Kessler has recently opened a sales and service center in the USA to service the North/South American markets. You will find Franz Kessler products in many well known machine tool builders product lines such as Comau, Heller, MAG, EMAG, GROB, Hardinge, and DMG. - May 28, 2011 - Kessler USA Inc.

Rapidfix Launches SMART-O an Intelligent Oil Drain Plug Rapidfix Industrial launches SMART-O - an intelligent oil drain plug which is engineered to prevent a series of costly mishaps, such as oil pan thread damage and rapid oil loss which can lead to engine damage and oil leakage into the environment. - August 20, 2010 - Rapidfix Industrial (Asia) Ltd