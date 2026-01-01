Company Profiles Foreign Trade Exchange Global Industrial Supply Marketplace, Directory and Search Engine. Explore buyers and sellers of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery in 54 countries. Free RFQ's. Free Listing. Trade... Mahoney Foundries, Inc. Mahoney Foundry, an aluminum foundry with a 37,100 square foot facility, is located in Kendallville, Indiana. Mahoney Foundry can produce aluminum castings from just a few ounces to 2,000 pounds in a... United Tool Company We are manufacture & exporter of Gear Hob, Gear Cutter, Involute Gear Cutter, hob cutter, Gear Shaper Cutter, Gear Shaving Cutter, Disk type Gear Cutter, Shank Type Gear Cutter, Milling Cutter,...