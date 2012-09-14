PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DGCRANE Release Their New EOT Cranes in the Market DGCRANE, the trusted professional overhead crane manufacturer in China, laid out its latest list of Electric Overhead Travelling Crane or EOT Crane in the market after years of testing new materials and design. Top running EOT crane is the most common style, but when the height of the factory is limited,... - October 30, 2016 - DGCRANE

Hoists Direct Expands Product Offering with Harrington Below-the-Hook Products Hoists Direct, industry leading distributor of industrial hoists, cranes, below-the-hook lifting devices and winches, expands its product line with Harrington below-the-hook lifting devices. - September 17, 2016 - Hoists Direct LLC

Hoists Direct Launches Revamped Website Hoists Direct, global distributor of industrial hoists and crane components, announces the launch of their recently revamped company website. - April 23, 2015 - Hoists Direct LLC

QuickLift Claims Franna Cranes Still the Most Popular in Victoria The versatile pick-and-carry crane is being touted the machine of choice to more and more construction companies by a well established crane hire company in Victoria. - September 08, 2013 - Quicklift Crane Hire

Storage Systems Midwest, Inc. is a Future 50 Company Storage Systems Midwest Inc. has been named a 2013 Future 50 company by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s Council of Small Business Executives (COSBE). The Future 50 program, now in its 26th year, recognizes privately-owned companies in the seven-county Milwaukee region that... - July 16, 2013 - Storage Systems Midwest, Inc.

Rigid Lifelines™ Announces New Line of Fall Protection Harnesses Rigid Lifelines™ announced a new line of fall protection harnesses today. This new line of ANSI rated harnesses comes in several models that are now available for purchase through the Rigid Lifelines™ dealer network. - June 15, 2011 - Rigid Lifelines

Rigid Lifelines™ Announces New Line of Self-Retracting Lanyards Rigid Lifelines™ announced a new line of self-retracting lanyards today. The new line of cable and web self-retracting lanyards (SRLs) are available in lengths from 18 to 50 feet and can be purchased through the Rigid Lifelines™ dealer network. - June 15, 2011 - Rigid Lifelines

LiftX Parts International Announces New Supplier Agreement with Systems Material Handling (SMH) Ltd. LiftX Parts International recently announced that it has entered into a new supplier agreement with Systems Material Handling (SMH) Ltd. that will allow it to significantly enhance its range and availability of forklift parts for its customers. SMH is the world's largest distributor and manufacturer... - May 21, 2011 - Liftx Parts International

QComp Technologies, Inc. Expands Robot Offering and Joins FANUC Robotics America Corporation’s North American Distribution Network Relationship Combines QComp Integration Expertise & FANUC Robots to Provide Customers with State-of-the-Art Robotic Solutions. - October 22, 2010 - QComp Technologies, Inc.

QComp Technologies, Inc. Partners with Hayssen Sandiacre to Offer Latest Robotics Pick & Glue Technology Newest Method to Pick & Glue Products for Pouch Assembly and Retail Marketing to be Demonstrated at PackExpo - October 20, 2010 - QComp Technologies, Inc.

QComp Technologies, Inc. Partners with Combi Packaging Systems to Offer Latest Case Packing Technology Partnership to Provide Customers with Newest Method to Pre-Sort Mixed Products for Tray and Case Packing - October 15, 2010 - QComp Technologies, Inc.

US Hoists Corp Appoints John Passarello, COO and Director of Marketing and Sales US Hoists Corporation, a manufacturer of mobile travel lifts and yard shuttles based in Calverton, NY, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Passarello to the position of Director of Marketing and Sales. - September 30, 2010 - US Hoist Corporation

Fort Wayne Based Company American Wire Rope & Sling to Purchase Business Assets of Material Handling Equipment Corporation American Wire Rope & Sling (AWRS) announced today it has reached terms to acquire the business assets of Fort Wayne based Material Handling Equipment Corporation (MHEC) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will allow AWRS to strengthen and diversify its services and product offerings to current customers, as well as significantly broaden its customer base in the Midwest. - May 19, 2010 - American Wire Rope and Sling

NAI Cranes Are Essential Equipment at Army Aviation Facility North American Industries (NAI) is designing and building five overhead bridge cranes for an Army Aviation Support Facility in Cheyenne, WY. The cranes range from 0.5 ton to 10 tons in capacity and will be essential pieces of equipment for operations at the military installation. NAI is working with... - September 23, 2009 - North American Industries

Alta Lift Truck Services Donates Rental Forklift for World’s Largest Cupcake Alta Lift Truck Services, is proud to partner with GourmetGiftBaskets.com and Jenisen Industries to support Susan G. Komen Passionately Pink for the Cure this Saturday, August 15, at the Woodward Dream Cruise as the world's largest cupcake is revealed. - August 13, 2009 - Alta Lift Truck Services, Inc.

American Wire Rope & Sling is Selected as a Top 10 Finalist in the Dell / NFIB Small Business Excellence Award Contest Dell/NFIB announced 10 U.S. finalists for the Sixth Annual Dell/NFIB Small Business Excellence Award. American Wire Rope & Sling is one of these finalists and here is what was said about them: In an industry still using paper and pen to conduct inspections and inventory, American Wire Rope & Sling of Fort Wayne, IN, uses barcoding and RFID for more efficient inventory control and inspections, to better track repairs in cooperation with OSHA requirements, improve productivity and save money. - July 13, 2009 - American Wire Rope and Sling

Taylor Announces Their New RTGB-5040 for Handling Wind Mill Parts, Blades and Tower Post Wind Mills consist of the following parts; blades, tower post, nose cone and generator. Currently the blades and towers are being handled with one or two reach stackers depending on weight and center of gravity distance. The nose cones are being handled in some areas with T-520M's. The generators can... - May 26, 2009 - Taylor Machine Works

Press Brake Die Storage Unit for Section Dies Proper Storage Systems, Inc. announces Roll-Out Shelves designed to store Press Brake Dies. - May 23, 2009 - Proper Storage Systems, Inc.

Konecranes Remote Monitoring Services Help to Increase Reliability and Productivity Konecranes, a global leader in the manufacturing of overhead lifting equipment, offers real-time remote monitoring services to capture critical production and crane usage data on demanding process cranes. Reliability and Productivity Services with remote monitoring can help to maximise uptime, increase... - May 06, 2009 - Konecranes Service Ltd.

Assets of Detroit Forklift Acquired by Alta Lift Truck Services, Inc. Alta Lift Truck Services, Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of Detroit Forklift. - April 09, 2009 - Alta Lift Truck Services, Inc.

Several New Orders Contribute to North American Industries’ Fast Growing Crane Sales in Central and South America Crane inquiries from Latin America are flowing in from a vast array of industries. A Sugar Refinery in Peru, a Precast Concrete Facility in Chile, and a Paper Mill in Mexico are just a sample of the new orders from the region. North American Industries’ engineering expertise has been instrumental in accommodating the growing demand and unique design requirements. - January 08, 2009 - North American Industries

Alta Lift Truck Services Announces Aqcuisition Alta Lift Truck Services, Inc., Wixom, MI, announces today that it has acquired the assets of Vans Industrial Equipment, Wyoming, MI. - October 17, 2008 - Alta Lift Truck Services, Inc.

The CM Wind Turbine Hoists CM Complete Lifting Systems has developed two wind turbine hoists with specific long lift electric hoist characteristics making the perfect hoist for wind turbines. With the intentions of building a specific service hoist for wind turbines, CM Complete Lifting Systems took the existing reliable CM Lodestar and CM Shopstar and adapted the designs to specifically create service hoist for wind turbines. - July 24, 2008 - Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Michigan Material Handling Dealer Receives International Recognition Alta Lift Truck Services, Inc, Michigan's industry leading material handling dealership has been recognized with two international Dealer of Excellence Awards. Alta has 9 branches throughout Michigan. The Dealer of Excellence award is the highest honor a dealer can receive. - May 07, 2008 - Alta Lift Truck Services, Inc.