The 4403 series low pressure gas regulator is a highly sensitive device manufactured by Rego, USA which can be used for a variety of gases at low pressures. The body and the bonnet of the low pressure gas cylinder is made of zinc, which has corrosion resistant properties providing a longer life to the regulator. The diaphragm is large and molded with a Teflon face, which makes it highly sensitive and offers accurate low pressure control. - December 05, 2015 - JTC Valve Sales